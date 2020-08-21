Sit back with a glass of Sangiovese in-hand and tackle our Tuscan wine crossword. How well do you know the styles and DOCs of this historic Italian wine region? Let’s find out…

Instructions:

Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue

Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down

The active cell is highlighted in blue

Start typing in the word

Hit enter when you are done typing in the word

The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong

You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword, and the arrow keys

