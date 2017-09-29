It's not for everyone, but wine has its place in the cocktail culture that has grown up in major cities over the past few years. Here's some recipes from the organisers of London Cocktail Week and extra tips from 28-50's Clement Robert MS.

Clement Robert, Master Sommelier at 28°-50° Maddox St says there are many advantages to using wine, rather than sprits.

‘The aromas are natural, they are lower in alcohol and more easy to digest.’

‘For example we serve an PXpresso Martini where we essentially replace the coffee liquor by some Pedro Ximenez wine, it gives the cocktail more freshness, higher complexity and it has less alcohol than a traditional Espresso Martini.’

Choosing wine for a wine cocktail

‘Don’t use your Château Pétrus 1982,’ said Robert.

‘I like to use fortified wines, they are lighter than liqueurs and spirits but they have the necessary strength to give the whole drink a delicious lift.

‘For example, we use tawny Port in our Douro Breeze cocktail ; made of Graham’s tawny Port 10 years, grape juice, lemon and amaretto.

‘The taste reminds me of a Negroni cocktail with a wine and almond twist.’

Champagne cocktails

Robert recommends Champagne cocktails as the easiest to try making yourself.

‘You know roughly the result you are going to obtain as Champagne is brilliant at bringing out aromas and adds sparkle to the base ingredients you are using.

‘Try a Kir Imperial: Chambord, raspberry purée and Champagne.’

Wine cocktail recipes from London Cocktail Week

Fino Collins:

75ml Tio Pepe Fino,

15ml elderflower cordial

25ml Cucumber

dash of lemon

Top with soda , garnish with a lemon wheel and cucumber slice

Available throughout LCW17 at Sack – 9 Christopher St, London EC2A 2BS

Tokyo Negroni:

35ml gin

20ml choya

15ml cocchi americano

2x dash white soy

Grated Tonka bean

Stirred and served in a rocks with ice

Available throughout LCW17 at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen – 15 Westland Pl, London N1 7LP

Scapigliato:

20 ml Campari bitter

15 ml Stolichnaya vodka

15 ml Fiorente Italian elderflower liqueur

10 ml red wine reduction with cloves, cinnamon, star anise

Topped with Franciacorta and garnish with a flamed lemon peel

Available throughout LCW17 at Ritorno – 442 King’s Rd, Chelsea, London SW10 0LQ

Belle Helene:

40 ml of Camut Calvados

15 ml Manzana Verde

20 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml of sugar syrup

Egg white

Top up Gewürztraminer wine and serve with a crystal pear garnish in a Riesling glass

Available throughout LCW17 at Bellanger – 9 Islington Green, London N1 2XH

Lady Marmalade:

50ml Marsala

1 bar spoon shredless orange marmalade

20ml Lemon juice

15ml Sugar syrup

Shake & single strain, serve up in a coupe.

Available throughout LCW17 at Every Cloud – 11A Morning Ln, London E9 6ND

More stories: