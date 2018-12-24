It's the time of year when you get to open some great bottles with friends and family, but do you know how to make the most of it? Test your knowledge to see what wines you should be drinking, decanting, or even hiding from family with the light-hearted Decanter.com Christmas wine quiz...
The Decanter.com Christmas Wine Quiz – test your knowledge
Port Quiz – test your knowledge
Do you know your ruby from your tawny?...
Festive Fizz Quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com Festive Fizz Quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
‘What grape am I?’ quiz – test your knowledge
Decanter.com's wine grape personality test...
Grape expectations – the tasting notes quiz
The Decanter.com tasting notes quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
The California red wine quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com California red wine quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes Enjoy learning about wine…
The Piedmont Wine Quiz – test your knowledge
How much do you know about Italy's gastronomic heartland?
The Tuscany wine quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com Tuscany quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes
Red red wine music quiz – test your knowledge
Know your wine and popular culture? Prove it...
Holiday Wine Quiz – test your knowledge
The Decanter.com Holiday Wine Quiz – test your knowledge See more Decanter.com wine quizzes Decanter Wine Travel Enjoy learning…