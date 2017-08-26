Wine harvest quiz – Test your knowledge

Wine harvests are underway across the northern hemisphere, from northern Italy to Napa Valley. Would you know when to pick, and can you spot the influence of harvest type in the wine? Let's find out...
Scroll down to take the Decanter.com wine harvest quiz.
More Decanter.com wine quizzes:
Champagne or Prosecco wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Are you a bubbly connoisseur or do you fall flat on your sparkling wine facts? Test your knowledge on Champagne…
Rioja vs Ribera wine quiz – Test your knowledge
Can you spot the differences?...