Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Wonderful aromas on the nose, quite dark and concentrated contrasting the palate which is abundant, juicy and immediately mouthwatering, giving a rush of bright red cherry and strawberry flavour. But it's the texture here that is so captivating - soft, light, bright, then deep and layered, the velvet tannins coming into support but harmoniously and effortlessly, nothing feels too much. A direct wine from start to finish with great drive and persistency offering a wonderful balance of having an immediate drinking appeal but also the structure, power and density to age. Sculpted, elegant and nicely framed. 37% of total production. Drinking window: 2030-2051

Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 97 View A serious and darkly fruited wine with notes of milk chocolate, violets and black cherries supported by fine-grained and velvety tannins that really coat the mouth, carefully constructed with acidity underneath that gives brightness and lift. The emphasis here is really the concentration and density of flavours with layers of black chocolate, black cherries, cocoa powder and cooling minerality but each with purity and definition. Excellently framed and well packaged with energy and verve. So many elements going on: a great Palmer. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Creamy black fruit and dark chocolate alongside hints of coffee on the nose. Lovely sumptuous texture here, chewy with bite and grip. This has high acidity on the palate with tannins that are plush but focussed. This is glossy and quite glamorous, yet still refined with flavours shining brightly out the glass. Good persistence and a menthol, charcoal-edged finish that lingers satisfyingly. Drinking window: 2027-2035

Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Stylish nose, feels polished and poised. A svelte style with satiny tannins and such depth of flavour - intense but nuanced with perfumed edges and red and black cherry flavours. You feel the sculpting of the fruit, there are layers of flavour and with good support round the edges and softly chewy tannins. Such a long finish too, really goes on and on. I love it, you get the power without doubt but it's very neatly packaged right now with a smoothness and clarity that's impressive. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Expressive nose of perfumed red cherries and black plums. Great texture here, so much clarity and freshness - like freshly pressed cherry juice with excellent acidity giving lift to the quite heady strawberry and redcurrant nuances. Tannins are chalky and grippy but also soft and fine. The mouthfeel is round and generous, there is richness and complexity here combining minerality, florality and depth of seductive fruit flavour with a delicious menthol touch at the end. The flavours linger long in the mouth. A wine I immediately wanted another glass of. Extremely good quality. Drinking window: 2026-2044

Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Gorgeous floral aromatics, so perfumed and pretty, really leaping out the glass with an amazingly vibrant pink/purple colour too. Such an excellent delivery of flavour on the palate, you have shiny, bright fruit and well-expressed terroir with smooth and supportive tannins. It shows the heat of the vintage in the density and deep core of spice-edged red and black fruit but also has a juicy, bright acidity that underpins the fruit and keeps things refreshing. Full of elegance, precision and confidence - all the elements in harmony with consistency and persistence. A wonderful wine. Drinking window: 2025-2039

Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Mineral edged nose full of violet floral notes and blackcurrants, such delicacy. Gorgeous mouthfeel, the texture standing out straight away - filling, rich and round, dense and juicy - really delivering a punch of ripe, cherry fruit, covering the cheeks in chewy but crushed velvet like tannins. Creamy notes come through and then the spice, liquorice menthol flavours arrive and dominate giving a cool, fresh, rippling minerality towards the finish. Power and precision. Really a wine of two halves, the first juicy and alive the second half deep, dark and seductive. Excellent character, still restrained not showing everything but offering a glimmer of glamour that will shine through more over time. 100% biodynamic from 2020, should be certified by 2024. Drinking window: 2025-2046

Château Boyd-Cantenac Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Dark and concentrated nose, smells ripe and heady. This has an excellent structure, right from the off you can feel and taste the density of fruit but it's so well handled and well proportioned - everything in balance. It's a rich style, full on the palate with a cooling menthol aspect to it but it has nice spicy edges and bright acidity propelling it forward. The texture stands out, smooth but present tannins giving a mouthfeel that is so appealing. One I really wanted another glass of, but it will be even better with a few more years ageing. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Palmer, Alter Ego Margaux 2019 95 View Gorgeous rich dark purple in the glass. Quite jammy and concentrated on the nose, heady and perfumed with a lovely delicate florality to it too. Great freshness on the palate, juicy but a dark blackcurrant and cherry fruit juice. Beautifully balanced with integrated tannins and oak. Well defined fruit, generous and quite abundant against softly grippy, velvety tannins that just give support to the overall frame. It's serious but with a lightness of touch and playfulness - energetic and lively but still with depth. A great Alter Ego and confident winemaking on show. Drinking window: 2027-2043

Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Good expression on the nose full of bramble fruit aromas. Nicely framed, this has an initial ripe, jammy sweetness - raspberries and strawberries but also touches of dark black fruit and liquorice. Quite a suave style, concentrated but polished. I get the cooling effects, liquorice and mint at the end. Overall, lovely power and drive. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Giscours, La Sirene de Giscours Margaux 2019 94 View Gorgeous pink rim to the wine. Softly floral on the nose, violets and roses. The palate has such a smooth and velvety texture that really stands out - it frames the overall feel giving structure and support to the spicy, muscular mid-palate. This has power but wrapped up delicately, delivering smoothness and elegance but also precision and definition. Lovely layers, the tannins take hold and you're reminded this is still a young wine, but then you get this lick of spice, the florality of the fruit and the density and length. One to buy and hold on to for a few more years. A blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Merlot, 9% Cabernet Franc and 9% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2024-2032

Château Gloria Margaux 2019 94 View Such a deep, concentrated nose, full of ripe blackcurrants and black cherries. Great intensity and concentration on the palate, some dark spicy notes, liquorice, black pepper and cinnamon around the edges alongside layers of juicy and succulent ripe fruit. A full, bold wine no doubt, real power here but stylish and energetic. If you like the gourmet style, this one is great. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Lascombes Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Ripe, heady bramble fruit, plum and fig aromas. Excellent intensity of succulent juice and ripe fruit, there's definitely a coffee/roasted element on the palate alongside liquorice and slate, all combining to give a real spicy but cleaning palate. The core of concentrated blackcurrant and black cherry fruit definitely takes the background while the other elements show their stuff. Tannins are pronounced but round and softly chewy, they frame the fruit well and give a menthol slightly spicy ending. Really good quality and enjoyment here. A powerful wine showing restraint and refinement. One for long ageing. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2024-2033

Château Malescot St Exupéry Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Bramble fruit and hedgerow on the nose, this is lovely, succulent and juicy full of blue fruits - blueberries and freshly crushed mint leaves. I love the interplay between herbal and fruit aspects with gentle tannins that support but really the emphasis here is on the mint-tinged fruit from start to finish. Tannins are abundant not doubt so best to wait a few years to open but this has excellent freshness that is so appealing. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Château Margaux, Pavillon Rouge Margaux 2019 94 View Lovely perfumed Merlot type fragrance on the nose, soft, delicate but defined giving blackcurrant and cherry aromas. Lovely texture here, so smooth, with an element of ripeness in the dark berry fruit but also seering freshness that lifts the palate, juicy and highly toned. Such a nice nuance of freshness and cooling fruit. The texture is dense but so soft you get an impression of cream. There's a real quality to the tannins and framing of the fruit, textured and fresh. Delicious. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Marquis d'Alesme Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Nice welcoming and inviting nose, expressive and generous. Fresh, juicy, supple and bright, this shines quite brightly with good acidity gives things immediate lift then the tannins come in, filling the palate with dense fruit and wet stone flavours. Seriously mouth filling, but in a pleasant way, structured and well rounded. Defined fruit. Tannins just need to settle a little and let the wine expand. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Marquis de Terme Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Gorgeous nose, sweetly fruited with high-toned floral aromatics. Excellent acidity and focus on the palate, precise with elegance and restraint. Tannins are silky and well integrated, rounding the blackcurrant, slate, coffee bean and dark chocolate flavours. This also has a very delicate perfume to it which is so appealing. Just great energy and life to this, from start to finish. Brilliant. Drinking window: 2024-2036

Château du Tertre Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View A serious, rich and dark nose filled with tobacco and black chocolate. Great clarity and punch on the palate though, a real lively kick from start to finish with a deep core on the mid palate. This has structure and good density, feels more heady and seductive, the fruit with a soft sweetness and floral touch and then a menthol-liquorice finish but super clean with such minerality. A great feeling at the end. Elegant and expressive. You could drink now but this has some chewy aspects still so needs a little more time to soften. Lovely. 6% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Dauzac Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Expressive and aromatic on the nose, violet edges and bright fruit. I like the chewy tannins here, mouth coating for sure but underpinned by creamy fruit that's round and soft. Good concentration and drive with balanced acidity. Nice sweet lift on the finish and although the tannins are quite present it does feel in balance. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Château Desmirail Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Bramble hedgerow on the nose, smooth texture but with tannins that grip and take hold but are filled with chewy, lively juice. They really do cover the entire mouth but they're vibrant and succulent and just very playful expanding outwards, filling the mouth with no harshness. It's on the extravagant opulent end of the spectrum but with energy at the same time. I really enjoy it. One to drink now and just enjoy for it's boldness and brightness. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Château Ferrière Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Dark and not so expressive on the nose, a bit hidden with black chocolate and blackcurrant aromas. Great textural quality here, this feels precise and defined. Grippy tannins for sure, but they have a lovely mouthfeel, cooling with a clear, mineral, wet stone quality. I love the abundance and generosity and then such a minty fresh finish, really so cooling. Great stuff and one I really wanted another glass of. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Château Kirwan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Rich nose, nicely expressive. The palate is filled with cool but also softly sweet blue fruits, black cherries, blueberries and blackcurrants. Liquorice and wet stone comes through straight away, a real mineral aspect, while there's some stalky aspects too - smoked cedar around the edges that needs a bit of time to soften. I like the structure and clarity here, such precision and balance. Lots to enjoy - one to hold on to. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Marojallia, Cuvée Prestige Margaux 2019 93 View Graphite and blackcurrant on the nose with soft floral aromatics - so seductive. Chewy and ripe with mouth coating tannins that fill the mouth giving a gentle grip and providing support to the ripe blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. This is bold with tons of flavour and minty freshness. Tannins are quite pronounced right now but this has persistence and charm. Drinking window: 2024-2034

Château Prieuré-Lichine Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Minerality on the nose, wet stone, graphite and liquorice. This is tasty, with a creaminess to the fruit that some of the others don't have. It feels round with fine but grippy tannins that see the wine through. It's clearly powerful and concentrated but wrapped up well delivering freshness and intensity. Cool blue fruit flavours and menthol notes dominate. Will be absolutely delicious in time. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Rauzan-Ségla, Segla Margaux 2019 93 View Bright nose here, giving red summer berry notes, smells inviting and pretty. Good clarity and definition on the palate, I love the approachability, this is juicy and confident, quite a bright style, nice and playful with freshly-picked strawberry flavours coming out. Nicely integrated tannins, on the supple side with a touch of minerality and dryness. Feels well made and I love the depth you get from the ripe fruit but at the same time being bright and energetic. An elegant, quite charming second wine. Drinking window: 2023-2039

Château Siran Margaux 2019 93 View Sweet blackcurrant on the nose, ripe and heady. This has a lovely frame, all held in place though quite tight at the moment, held together by fine but grippy tannins with edges of sweet cedar and liquorice. I like the energy here, it delivers a vibrant glass from start to finish with a burst of bright cherry on the finish. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Château Confidence de Margaux Margaux 2019 92 View Dark and seductive nose with the some sweet exotic spice touches. Ripe and concentrated on the palate, plush and mouth filling. Nice energy with good drive - real pulses of vibrancy. Good clarity here, feels well made and there is a lovely interplay between density and freshness with an aerial quality to the fruit. Drinking window: 2024-2034

Château Durfort-Vivens, Le Hameau Margaux 2019 92 View A wet stone nuance to the nose with blackcurrant fruit but also a savoury element. Succulent and juicy on the palate, chewy and bright. This is a gourmet style, round, approachable, majoring on red fruits - pomegranate, red plum and red cherry. Plush and voluptuous while also being quite elegant. Chewy and grippy - very vibrant and alive with a charming texture from the tannins giving support and then a chalky, mint aspect comes through on the finish. A round, rich style just giving a great mouthful of approachable wine. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château La Tour de Bessan Margaux 2019 92 View A dark nose full of ripe blackcurrants. This has a nice energy to it, juicy black fruit and an undercurrent of liquorice and minty tones. There is drive and the fruit feels svelte and well worked. Approachable and one to drink soon. I like the really upfront juiciness of this with a high toned, high acid lift on the finish. A nice perfume and elegance too. Lovely. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Pouget Margaux (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 92 View Baking spices on the nose, subtle florality with some white pepper - unusual nose - it's not certain you're in Margaux. The palate is chewy and ripe, on the plum, prune, blackcurrant side with some definite peppery tones and gentle wood spice. Tannins make a nice impression just are a little abundant and drying towards the finish but they will soften. Nice undercurrent of cool acidity, not bright, definitely dark, with liquorice and crushed menthol notes on the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2032

