After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 30 Margaux wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Boyd-CantenacMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux201995
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Giscours, La Sirene de GiscoursMargaux201994
Château GloriaMargaux201994
Château LascombesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Malescot St ExupéryMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Margaux, Pavillon RougeMargaux201994
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)201994
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)201994
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201993
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201993
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Marojallia, Cuvée PrestigeMargaux201993
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Rauzan-Ségla, SeglaMargaux201993
Château SiranMargaux201993
Château Confidence de MargauxMargaux201992
Château Durfort-Vivens, Le HameauMargaux201992
Château La Tour de BessanMargaux201992
Château PougetMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)201992
Château Rauzan-GassiesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201992

