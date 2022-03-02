Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View An opulent and fruit-forward vintage for Lafite in 2019. Vivid purple colour in the glass with blackcurrant, cherry and milk chocolate notes. Gorgeous weight on the palate with such fine tannins and depth of flavour - not so much rich but driven, refined, elegant, almost refrained. Feels compact at first, settling to reveal layers of vibrant spiced fruit and and cooling menthol hints alongside clear graphite and wet stone that comes through clearly. Supremely balanced with an underlying mouth filling juiciness that offers finessed creamy fruit. Structured and well framed with a long life ahead. Drinking window: 2028 - 2050

Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Gorgeous nose with a soft sweetness to the fruit aromas - a quality of the cooler year with freshness and vibrancy to the fruit profile. A great core of black fruits - blackcurrant, plums and cherries, balancing power but also succulence in the best way. Muscular but refined and finessed, feels so well constructed with harmonious tannins. The texture is smooth, deep and coursing but with such elegance to the overall frame. Deep and concentrated, but I love the touches of sour cherry and then smoky, liquorice aspects with a mineral freshness. It feels as if when it's ready it will expand and just give and give. I love it. Drinking window: 2028 - 2050.

Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Expressive and aromatic on the nose, this is giving such a lot of nuance. Gorgeous texture on the palate, smooth, seductive with perfumed fruit that is dense and layered. Just so complete offering a great combination of blackcurrant fruit against menthol/liquorice notes with balanced acidity. You get the juiciness which is vibrant but also a seriously dark, brooding edge with spice but lovely freshness and lift overall. It's serious no doubt but has that real air of refinement and finesse to the overall profile. Excellent quality. Drinking window: 2029 - 2047

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Such gorgeous aromatics of freshly picked violets, cherries and bramble fruits - pretty and quite delicate. The texture is smooth and succulent, mouth coating but full of soft tannins which have the most delicious black cherry, blackcurrant flesh and liquorice tinge to them - so satisfying. Extremely well balanced and well integrated, this has restrained power, it's not rich or particularly round but straight, direct and layered rather than wide. Really long finish with great freshness and touches of cool blueberries. This is just such a great wine, everything you want and you know there's power there promising a long life. Great winemaking on show. 35% aged in concrete, 50% new oak, 15% in barrels of one year, for 16-18 months. This year there's a new label, the drawing of the house has remained but the font is more elegant and modern. A blend of 57% Cabernet Sauvignon, 35% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc and 5% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2027 - 2047

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 97 View Intense, deep and dark aromatics - such wonderful Cabernet notes on the nose. This is incredibly impactful from the very first taste, it grips the mouth and courses with power but in a well balanced, harmonious way. Mouthwatering fruit juice is backed by tannins that, although fill the mouth entirely, come across as quite ripe and soft with a backbone of menthol cooling freshness that goes from start to finish. A Pauillac with such an enticing dark profile, concentrated and direct but also so much to give. Still not near it's potential yet. Drinking window: 2026 - 2047

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Strong aromas of black fruits on the nose, this is deeply concentrated but with great drive and plushness. Some cooling blue fruit touches, blueberries, pomegranate and blackcurrant but also strong menthol aspects - the Pauillac Cabernet aspects coming through. Powerful and structured but also well defined with a precise fruit profile. I like the dark, liquorice, coffee intensity here with a juicy lift at the end. Lots going on. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Generous nose, I love the smell here, richly fruited. The palate is on the linear, darker side with liquorice and coffee tones, lean and muscular - without any extra fat. A little austere at this point but good freshness and some bright cherry flavours on the finish. Overall a dark, heady, deep style with plenty of power, just waiting to open and expand. Give it some time. Drinking window: 2026 - 2038

Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Ripe and full on the nose. This is dense with drive and concentration where the focus is on the full mouthfeel and dark savoury tones. Some bright acidity on the first impact but the tannins are at the fore right now, on the ripe side with chew - completely coating the mouth, firm and full. Liquorice, bitter dark chocolate, pencil lead and tobacco flavours edge the fruit and linger giving this a serious profile that will need longer to expand and soften. Great potential and underlying power just needs to open a bit. Long flavour though, still in the mouth after a good few minutes. Drinking window: 2024 - 2046

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Heady and seductive on the nose with touches of graphite, blackcurrant and cherry fruit. This is lovely, you get a sense of understated power, smooth and layered on the palate with wood spice, liquorice, menthol and gravel/wet stone notes and a core of ripe black fruit. Tannins are supportive - supple and softly gripping giving this a structured frame and drive the flavour from start to finish. Still very much taught and knitted together, just beginning to show what it's made of. One to buy and age. Great typicity. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Great Cabernet nose, generous and quite expressive filled with blackcurrants and black plums. Rich and densely concentrated but with a cooling freshness from the limestone. Profound on the palate, this makes a real impact and impression with layers of flavour that are nicely framed and direct. Soft yet muscular with a fresh, menthol, liquorice and softly sweet ending that really leaves a delightful lasting note. Just a brilliantly concentrated glass of wine with power and sophistication. Persistent ending, will age very well. I love the texture and overall feel of this. A blend of 72% Cabernet Sauvignon, 22% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc and 2% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Pauillac 2019 95 View Ripe nose, so fresh and alive with beautiful cherry perfumed aromas too. This has a lovely, almost sweet, aspect to the fruit on the palate with high acidity making you salivate. High toned blackcurrants and red cherries are supported by soft tannins and gentle licks of liquorice and coffee. A wine you just want to drink now as it's so appealing with freshness and lift but it has the sides of spice that give it structure and make you realise it's still powerful and will age so well. The finish is cool and lifted. Poise and persistence - a tantalising Carruades. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Wonderful florality on the nose, perfumed and full of black cherries. Great freshness here, such good juice content, immediately so alive and fresh, there is a real buzz to this wine with some creamy/chalky edges that are so refreshing. Great personality with vibrant fruit. Rich and layered, super concentrated but with this fun lively aspect. Tannins are chewy and ripe because of the weather but there's a great lift and sense of life to this. I really like it. A blend of 62% Cabernet Sauvignon, 27% Merlot, 9% Cabernet Franc and 2% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View A mixture of dark fruits and gorgeous ripe red cherries on the nose with a milk chocolate dusting. Smooth texture on the palate full of black fruits, darker and more serious in fruit profile than the nose suggests but with a clear mineral/wet stone element, such a cleanness and cooling freshness that comes across on the palate. Really elegant, refined and poised. Delicious juice on the first impact then settles with lots of nuance, grip and complexity coming through. Impressive and well balanced. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Pauillac 2019 94 View Aromatic intensity on the nose, a dark fruit profile - blackcurrant, plum and black cherry. So smooth, structured with good poise on the palate. It's quite a lean, direct style, tightly knitted with black chocolate, mocha and liquorice edges as well a roasted spice element on the finish - intensity is on the aromatics rather than the fruit at this point which is quite dark. Lots of fine but quite grippy tannins provide a round and constructed frame. Drinking window: 2024 - 2037

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Perfumed aromatics on the nose, violets, red cherries - really perfumed though - I love it! Gorgeous texture, it's soft and supple and not over the top. The tannins are super integrated providing just the right amount of support to the fruit. Delicate but with a good core of dark fruits and some cherry flesh texture. Soft and smooth but fleshy too - a great balance between freshness and structure. Bright lift at the end and overall good acidity with enjoyable hints of bitter dark chocolate and savoury black liquorice which add complexity and interest away from the fruit. Overall quite dark in style but one for earlier and enjoyable drinking. Nice refined winemaking on show and clear markers of the terroir and vintage. Carafe if drinking soon or buy and age. First vintage in conversion to organic which has been being tested since 2012. Half the vineyard is currently farmed biodynamically. Drinking window: 2024 - 2032

Pauillac 2019 94 View Dark blackcurrant on the nose, deep and powerful. Good chewy intensity here, quite a ripe style, fleshy with bright cherry fruit poking through the liquorice flavour. Really balanced, giving fruit, fresh acidity, spice, tannins and length. It has a dark profile with the spicy, liquorice undertone but well packaged, precise and driving. One of the best second wines in Pauillac. Can drink now but this also has the power and presence to age. Drinking window: 2024 - 2036

Pauillac 2019 93 View Heady and seductive on the nose with faint floral reflections. There is a good juicy quality to this, immediately quite mouthwatering and succulent with fine tannins and a smooth silky texture. Lots of energy and drive here, bright and confident with pulsing acidity and a firm overall structure presenting all the elements well. Lovely Pauillac typicity on show. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Expressive and richly fruited on the nose. Dark in profile on the nose and palate. Plush tannins, but soft, they completely grip the mouth with coffee bean, dark chocolate, tobacco and spicy elements. It's a particular style for sure with strong liquorice nuances on the finish. This will find a lot of fans - all in balance with a long life ahead. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Dark black bramble fruits on the nose with a lovely blackcurrant juiciness - brightness straight away in the mouth, the tannins are supportive, fine and gently gripping and this has a really lovely depth - not too rich or too light, just a very pleasant easy drinkability. You can feel the sculpting of the fruit, firm and muscular, it is well defined and precise but with soft edges and a menthol / liquorice finish common to Pauillac. Power but clarity, cooling flavours and good balance. A great wine. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Expressive nose and excellent clarity on the palate, I like the fruit flavour that pushes through with impactful tannins. This isn't a showstopper but so poised and persistent with an appealing overall mouthfeel and delivery of ripe fruit, cool menthol edges and long length. A satisfying wine with expressive Pauillac characters. Refined and charming. You could drink this now but also will age extremely well. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Pauillac 2019 93 View A strong and bold nose with liquorice, black cherries and a hint of cloves. Textured and nuanced on the palate, this is a bold wine, full of intensity and power but also underlying freshness. It's generous and juicy with tannins that grip and cover the entire mouth. This certainly needs more time, but I love the confidence here. It's upfront with presence and just needs time to integrate. Drinking window: 2025 - 2039

Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Aromatic nuance on the nose, perfumed cherry fruit that is so appealing. Such good succulence on the palate, it's almost light in profile, but the ample tannins make a good impression, mouth coating but super fine and stylish. I like the depth of cherry and blackcurrant fruit that fills the mouth. The texture is captivating and grippy in a good way driving the pronounced flavours from start to finish. Excellent ageing potential. Tasted twice and both times lovely. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Pauillac 2019 93 View Strawberry and raspberry fruit aromas. This is delicious, with such an easy drinking style to it, nothing too much with velvety fruit flavours - red cherries and blackcurrants and a cooling fresh undertone. All in balance, firm and muscular but well delivered. Liquorice and coffee on the finish but every so slightly just giving the nuance. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Pauillac 2019 92 View Liquorice and blackcurrant on the nose with a very faint violet and sweet cherry edge. Excellently fresh blackcurrant flavours with grippy tannins that support the fruit. Quite a rich, powerful style with ripe juicy tannins and a lovely lingering flavour on the tongue and long finish. Could be drunk now with food. Fresh and approachable - good lift at the end and lots of chewiness right now, which is quite appealing. A blend of 62% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Merlot, 2% Petit Verdot, and 3% Cabernet Franc. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Pauillac 2019 92 View Perfumed but more so than Château d'Armailhac with a lovely pinky purple colour to the rim. Nice fresh cherry flavour on the palate, soft and quite delicate with a smooth chalkiness around the sides but there's a good undercurrent of cherry juice and acidity. It's an aerial style, polished and nicely structured, light but well framed - a really lovely glass of wine and one that will be approachable earlier. 12 months ageing in once used barrels to retain freshness. Drinking window: 2023 - 2029

Pauillac 2019 92 View Quite seductive heady fruit, nuanced and slightly perfumed. Lovely pink colour. Good juicy impact with soft, chalky tannins that coat the top and sides of the mouth. I love the focus on the aromatics as opposed to just the fruit with brambles, clove and liquorice stick nuances. Good persistency. Lots of work went into the Merlots in this vintage from both clay and gravel - not pushing them too far in order to retain refinement. A juicy, sappy and approachable second wine. Drinking window: 2023 - 2033

Pauillac 2019 92 View Sweet cherry notes on the nose, great juicy intensity on the mouth too, this is lively and although settles with the tannins coming into play surrounded by roasted coffee notes this is an enjoyable glass of wine. On the darker spectrum with liquorice and tobacco. But I like it. Tasted twice, and upscored on the second time. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Pauillac 2019 92 View Perfume and cherry on the nose. Grip and intensity with tannins that are a bit overpowering right now, dry but not at all astringent just powerful and muscular but there is a good vein of acidity keeping the palate lifted and fresh. Clearly depth and density here with liquorice spice coming through. Needs time. Drinking window: 2023 - 2032

Pauillac 2019 91 View Coffee bean, dark chocolate and liquorice nose - some spicy elements to the aromatics. Great core of fruit on the palate which is dense, mouth-filling and packs a punch of flavour. You feel this is giving a lot and has been well put together, just needs to soften a little. The tannins are soft and chewy so there's no astringency. Good depth and there's approachable acidity. Could drink now. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Pauillac 2019 91 View Lovely floral aroma on the pretty, delicate and inviting nose. Juicy attack on the palate which is subtle, soft and pretty in the best way. A floral style, with gently grippy tannins and persistent, deep blackcurrant flavour. Drinking window: 2023 - 2029

Pauillac 2019 91 View Ripe and richly fruited on the nose. Lovely, concentrated and sweet blackcurrant fruit flavours with tannins that are fine but generous, and are laced with liquorice spice. Deep and flavourful with power but nicely packaged. Gently muscular with charm. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Pauillac 2019 91 View Strongly scented, showing blackcurrant and black cherry, with touches of raspberry and other red fruits. Juicy but slightly more creamy and chalky. This is quite dense, not heavy but quite concentrated with a core of bright, high-toned fruit that goes from start to finish. Drinking window: 2023 - 2026

Pauillac 2019 91 View Soft bramble fruits on the nose, good expression, delicate and pretty. High-toned, bright fruit with good acidity although it's a bit marked at this point. Feels quite 'toned' with not much depth or roundness, presently. Coffee bean aspect and a cooling menthol finish. Needs to soften a little but lovely freshness at the end. Drinking window: 2022 - 2030

Pauillac 2019 91 View Dark and milk chocolate aromas around sweet, fragrant black fruits. Plush tannins, soft but with good texture. Cooling blue fruits on the palate, coffee bean freshness giving a spicy touch. Nice combination that really works here. It's got a lot going on and is not on the fruit nor spicy side, just all melded together with an undercurrent of acidity that gives it life. Drinking window: 2023 - 2029

Pauillac 2019 91 View Lifted floral aromas, smells pretty and inviting, with a sweet note to the black fruit. Tannins are a little present, they're not dry or austere, more on the smooth and chalky side but are just covering the fruit right now, although the blackcurrant and plum notes come back through. Chewy, ripe, fresh. This is lovely if just a bit shy at the moment. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Pauillac 2019 91 View Blackcurrant florality on a nose of ripe fruit. Expressive. This has grippy, bramble fruit tannins but they don't overwhelm too much, giving the dark fruit the foreground, aided by liquorice and coffee. It has juice but also a sombre tone. Drinking window: 2023 - 2029

Pauillac 2019 90 View Wonderful florality on the nose, perfumed and pretty. Really quite expressive. Good texture, lively fruit and then settles with some creamy/chalky flavours but underpinned by good acidity, before a slightly green and spicy touch on the finish. Drinking window: 2022 - 2029

