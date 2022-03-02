After tasting more than 750 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 39 Pauillac wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201998
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201997
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Pauillac201995
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201994
Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé)201994
Pauillac201994
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201994
Pauillac201994
Pauillac201993
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Pauillac201993
Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Pauillac201993
Pauillac201992
Pauillac201992
Pauillac201992
Pauillac201992
Pauillac201992
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201991
Pauillac201990
Pauillac201990

See also

Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview and top-scoring wines

Photo highlights: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle