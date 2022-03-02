Château Lafleur Pomerol 2019 99 View A beautiful, almost sweet florality on the nose here, this smells amazing. Such tension on the palate, direct and crystalline with streamlined tannins and a smooth overall body yet layered with intricate flavours giving an iron/iodine nuance against liquorice, coffee, salty wet stones, raspberry, red cherry and blueberry fruits. Powerful yet succulent, weightless yet dense. A proud wine with a long future ahead. I just love it! Drinking window: 2030 - 2046

Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2019 99 View A sophisticated wine, glamourous yet refined with nuances of perfumed flowers, liquorice, crushed stones, dark chocolate and blackcurrants - all subtly presented but so fitting together. Great energy and clarity from the start, the flavours just hit the tongue and expand but slowly and carefully, the wonderful perfume permeating and driving down layer upon layer of softly sweet, ripe fruit and salty mineral freshness. Multi-dimensional in the best way - one you want to sit with and enjoy the aromatic complexities. Divine. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château Le Pin Pomerol 2019 98 View An evocative nose, floral and exotic with black cherry, lychee and passion fruit aromas, delicate and nuanced. Svelte on the palate with sculpted and refined tannins - it's confident, with sinew, muscle and plump fruit, but not showy. Characterful and bold but presented with a lightness of touch alongside a gorgeous fragrance and freshness that carries the wine to a long finish. Well built with depth and poise. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Petrus Pomerol 2019 98 View A seductive and sensual nose full of ripe and sweetly-perfumed cherry and blackcurrant notes - which are even more expressive and abundant after an hour in the glass. This is such a beguiling wine, changing in texture and fruit profile several times from a first sip of smooth and streamlined, chalky tannins to one filled with bright acidity and succulent juiciness then shifting another gear delivering a palate full of concentrated dark fruits edged with liquorice and black pepper. The tannins are abundant and clearly present, Olivier Berrout director of Petrus says he’s never produced a vintage with such high tannins, but they are wonderfully consistent and well integrated with a lovely powdery element to them. You really feel the structure develop in the mouth, building in complexity and layers with a beautiful perfume and wet stone minerality lingering on the long finish. You have to wait for the reticence and reservation of Petrus in its youth to subside before you see the power and energy here but it’s giving a tantalising glimpse of what its long life holds in store. Drinking window: 2030 - 2055

Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2019 98 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, with a serious perfumed edge that stands out. Quite floral in fact. Powerful and well built, this has muscles and walls of tannin but they're so smooth and velvety, supporting the fruit and giving an excellent frame to the palate. Certainly a masculine style, it's dark and brooding with lots of mint, liquorice and stone. Textured and taught. It's all muscle at the moment, almost chewy but so cool and refreshing. I love the intensity and the precision from start to finish. Incredible. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château Clinet Pomerol 2019 97 View So seductive and heady on the nose, depth and layers of aroma, really quite captivating, luring you in. Excellent tension and clarity on the palate while also having a plump and fruity core and a softly voluptuous mouthfeel. There is an undercurrent of fresh minerality giving a sense of linearity and precision with juicy, ripe, fragranced fruit filling the palate giving body and weight so you get this push pull interplay of cool, wet stone grip and playful yet dark and seductive fruit. Tannins are ripe and supportive again giving structure but not too much weight. Such Pomerol glamour on show in the best way. It's a dark style, one where you feel the ripeness and the alcohol a touch on the finish but well packaged and presented. I really love it. Drinking window: 2026 - 2046

Château Gazin Pomerol 2019 97 View A rich, full and heady nose. On the palate there's ripe blackcurrant, red cherries, raspberries and strawberries but also some mint, black pepper and truffle. Excellent precision and density with a seductive dark chocolate edge. Feels well handled with a sense of classicism. A powerful, muscular and confident wine, but with suppleness - this has density but also grace with a cooling finish comprising liquorice, mint and soft salinity. A great wine. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2019 97 View A well-articulated wine with elegance and serious expression of place. The 16% Cabernet Franc (alongside 1% Cabernet Sauvignon, the first year in the blend) gives such an enticing nose, so perfumed - you really get a nose full of flowers here which I love. There's depth on the palate straight away - it's concentrated but comes across in layers as opposed to overt volume or voluptuousness. Tannins are sleek and well integrated and there’s spice-edged blackcurrant, red and black cherries, plums, liquorice, cedar and cinnamon nuances. There’s succulence to the acidity, which is fresh and cooling, and clear opulence throughout, but it’s still quite shy, just showing signs of life. A sophisticated wine with a long future. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2019 97 View Vivid red pink in the glass with an expressive nose filled with softly fragrant red cherries, raspberries and purple flowers. This has a lovely texture and appeal straight away - it’s juicy and lively all the way through from start to finish but with a rich, mineral, wet stone core balanced by silky tannins. Detailed and graceful with presence and a satisfying weight on the tongue edged with lashings of black liquorice and slate. Star quality and such Pomerol glamour here with such a long finish. Lots of life ahead. A gorgeous wine. Drinking window: 2030 - 2050

Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2019 97 View Gorgeous aromatics with some savoury elements; truffle, tobacco, mocha and ripe black bramble fruits. Excellent precision and tension in the mouth, this is refined but layered with chocolate, coffee, liquorice, stone, some bitter orange notes alongside blackcurrant and black cherry. Incredible texture, mouth coating for sure but so sophisticated, it's layered yet so well defined, pulsing with energy on the palate in waves of fruit then cooling mint then spice then more fruit which lingers in the mouth. Elegant but also so complex, you can sit with this for a while savouring each element. Such a fantastic wine. Drinking window: 2025 - 2047

Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2019 97 View A dark and heady nose, bramble fruits and spice, coffee and blackcurrant nuances. Gorgeous texture that stands out immediately, this is succulent but not overtly mouthwatering. Serious and broad shouldered, there's a meatiness to the texture with grippy tannins but still with a velvet like quality that have such presence in the mouth. This feels so expressive but also so controlled - spherical and fleshy but with a background of iron, wet stone and graphite. Finishes direct and poised, focussing the palate to a long mineral-edged lingering taste. Such complexity, I love this wine. Drinking window: 2027 - 2047

Château Vray Croix de Gay Pomerol 2019 97 View Expressive nose of blackcurrants, parma violets and spices all with such a sweet nuance. Great quality to the tannins here, they're ripe and mouth coating but fine and well defined. This is high toned with pure strawberry and red cherry fruit balanced by a mineral chalky-textured core. I love the combination of fruit, density, chewiness and acidity. This is sculpted with lots of promise. A delicate style but with clear focus and intensity all with a slight voluptuousness in the expansiveness of the fruit. Joyful. Drinking window: 2026 - 2047

Château de Sales Pomerol 2019 96 View A serious, brooding nose, darkly seductive with touches of sweet oak and black berries. Alive and fruit forward on the palate but also quite linear and direct. The instant generosity of fruit flavours is really appealing, the mouth is filled with bright summer berry touches and the tannins are ample and supple coating the tongue yet this still has an aerial quality. Feels suave and charming - well worked with lots of precise details with such a minty fresh finish. Excellent ageing potential. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château Hosanna Pomerol 2019 96 View Beautiful aromatics on the nose, richly scented, bright blackcurrant fruits and floral touches - so expressive. Round and voluptuous in the mouth, flavours and texture coat the tongue and cheeks but in the most satisfying way. Gorgeous texture - velvety and expansive with chalky wet stone elements giving a cleanliness to the tongue. Ripe and extremely chewy but it has incredible aromatics on the palate, the soft florality and delicate saltines that is so appealing with a touch of wood spice on the finish. Opulent and vivacious. Drinking window: 2025 - 2040

Château La Croix de Gay Pomerol 2019 96 View Milk chocolate, blackcurrants, clove, black pepper, ash, truffle and perfume on the nose - such a lot going on and gives an indication of what's to come on the palate which is serious, savoury and a little sombre at this point. This is quite a dark, knitted-down style, tannic but svelte and charming at the same time. I like the quality of the tannins and there is some bright strawberry juice which gives it a delicate and fresh aspect despite the power. Lots to like and will be even better in time. Drinking window: 2026- 2044

Château Beauregard Pomerol 2019 95 View Sweet dark fruits on the nose, like black cherry jam with lovely touches of Cabernet Franc apparent in the herbal, perfumed nuances. Super soft and succulent, this is rich and concentrated but delivered in a velvet glove - sculpted. Clearly powerful with a dark core of black fruits but with such an appealingly smooth texture and lift all the way through. Freshness is key here and this has a cooling mint, liquorice and mineral aspect from start to finish. Svelte and supple, this has structure and sophistication. A classy, well made wine. Easy to recommend. Tasted three times. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Bourgneuf Pomerol 2019 95 View Excellent clarity and linearity here, this is direct and precise with a focus all the way through. A core of cool, fresh and mint-licked red fruit is joined by coffee bean and liquorice touches, going from start to finish gliding across the palate supported by firm but well-integrated tannins. Tense, hefty and complex, but also completely captivating. Drinking window: 2027 - 2045

Château Feytit-Clinet Pomerol 2019 95 View Evocative and expressive nose full of dark chocolate and clear truffle aromas with red cherry nuances. This has a nice svelteness, supple tannins but there is also a serious aspect to this - a straightness and linearity right now . Definitely on the dark spectrum with clear liquorice, coffee, black cherries, figs, prunes and raisins as well as black pepper and some bitter dark chocolate too. Heady and powerful, oaky and tannic but lifted by excellent acidity. Drinking window: 2027 - 2045

Château La Grave Pomerol 2019 95 View Dark blackcurrant and milk chocolate on the nose. Quite a firn, supple style with generous and concentrated fruit - dark blackcurrants, plums and black cherries laced with sweet black liquorice. Brooding and powerful but with excellent tension and precision. I love the dark side of this and the lingering flavour, so deep and long. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château La Violette Pomerol 2019 95 View Scented and aromatic with ample appeal on the nose. Vibrant and plush on the palate, this is slick with charm and character. Deep and rich no doubt but with carefully placed tannins that carry the fruit and acidity through to the lifted, super fresh finish. A seductive style that gets the right balance between power and poise. One for the cellar. Drinking window: 2026- 2040

Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2019 95 View Wonderfully evocative nose, rich and vibrant, floral and perfumed alongside red fruits with a tiny touch of wood spice. Rich but dark and cooling, a brooding and bewitching style with liquorice-laced fruit and firm tannins. Serious, mouth filling, concentrated and rich but well delivered. There is a clarity to the fruit but this is all muscle and sinew at the moment. Lovely but tight and tense, so focussed with a hint of crushed stone and mint on the finish. A characterful style. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2019 95 View Sweet exotic spices on the nose, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, sweet orange rind - it smells wonderful. Chalky tannins are at the fore right now alongside juicy blackcurrant fruit and soft salinity. Great freshness, the acidity is high, touching on mouth watering while the tannins come in to support and cool mint takes effect. There's a real minerality to this also which gives a clean feeling to the finish. Each element feels well handled and presented, there's lots going on. Fine, precise and focussed with just a touch of austerity that will soften in time. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Rouget Pomerol 2019 95 View Ripe and dried red berry fruit on the nose, raisins, freshly picked raspberries and blueberries. Some wonderful potpourri perfume too. Great grip and hold from the start - this is tannic and they coat the mouth but with such a bright and juicy aspect too. Real energy here, a lighter if you can say that (as still 14.5%) style, with focus on delicate red fruits, perfume and dark chocolate. RIch to start with, muscular with a bold immediate taste then the delicacy comes in. A wonderful aerial style that is all in balance but still needs some time. It will reward cellaring. Great potential here and quality winemaking on show. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château Saint-Pierre Pomerol 2019 95 View Expressive on the nose, so aromatic. The palate is so delicious - dense and structured, powerful and muscular but so well packaged. Uber glamour here. Real depth of flavour with lingering spice from the liquorice and sweet cedar, some bitter dark chocolate, floral touches and even soft savoury truffle aspects too. I love it, chewy almost balancing intensity with freshness and just such clarity that you know it's been well worked. Buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2019 95 View Ripe dark fruits and dried flowers abound on the nose, aromatic and expressive. Succulent and juicy on the palate but with a really rich, concentrated core of fruit giving intense blackcurrant, blueberry and black cherry flavours alongside coffee bean, dark chocolate and black pepper. Lovely combination of fruit and spice all balanced and given lift by bright acidity and a minty fresh finish. A structured and sophisticated wine with lots to like and lots to give. Totally moreish - one you want to drink now but should probably hold on to. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2025 - 2043

Château Bonalgue Pomerol 2019 94 View Ripe and concentrated on the nose, darkly perfumed with red cherries and blackcurrants at the fore. Smooth and satisfying on the palate, this has a lovely bright expression to the summery red berry fruits and a velvety-textured tannic grip that is edged with sweet liquorice and dark chocolate. Powerful but poised with a sense of Pomerol class. Drinking window: 2024 -2036

Château Certan de May Pomerol 2019 94 View Ripe nose with some black truffle, dark chocolate and blackcurrant. On the palate this is juicy and succulent, a lighter fresher wine than the two before, cooling mint, minerality, bright strawberry and raspberry leaf. lifted still with concentration and pomerol power but also glossy with some confidence shining through. Nicely integrated tannins and long length. Drinking window: 2025 - 2044

Château Guillot Clauzel Pomerol 2019 94 View A lovely punch of dark fruits with acidity that is fresh, sappy and juicy but it's the texture, weight and frame that is so captivating. It's a dark style with a deep liquorice core but generous, mouthfilling and all in balance. Defined with Pomerol style and a cooling freshness and menthol, mineral finish. Guillaume Thienpont oversees the vineyard. Drinking window: 2027 - 2043

Château L'Évangile, Blason de L'Évangile Pomerol 2019 94 View Expressive nose filled with softly perfumed red fruit with touches of blackcurrant and black cherries. Great acidity, prominent and clear giving such freshness on the palate. Feels quite delicate, lightly framed, not a huge volume in the mouth but still densely flavoured. Each element is well presented with integrated tannins and a lovely vein of almost creamy mint chocolate-laced blackcurrants and a wet stone minerality that lingers. Drinking window: 2024 - 2039

Château La Fleur de Gay Pomerol 2019 94 View Blackcurrant, coffee beans and toast on the nose. This is ample and so concentrated with a deep core of black fruit and liquorice. Tannic muscle but carefully integrated supporting the fruit to give a balanced frame overall. Feels sophisticated, heady and seductive. Long ageing potential. Drinking window: 2025 - 2039

Château La Pointe Pomerol 2019 94 View High toned and vibrant cherry and raspberry fruits on the nose. Polished on the palate, this is sleek and well worked with a core of rich, liquorice-edged strawberries and black cherries with a gorgeous minerality that comes across as wet stone and graphite. A strong, well built wine but presented delicately with refinement. Definite power here but also glamour and a vein of gently warming spice from start to finish that lingers on the tongue providing a dominant base for the fruit. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château Lafleur-Gazin Pomerol 2019 94 View Wild bramble fruits on the nose, smells appealing. Super succulent and ripe in the mouth with sleek but just grippy tannins making their presence known. Touch of blueberry and blackcurrant to this alongside salty nuances and a menthol lift at the end. Great mid palate juice giving freshness and energy while at the same time this is a mouth filling wine. Classy and feels well worked. Drinking window: 2024 - 2038

Château Le Gay Pomerol 2019 94 View Expressive and fragranced on the nose. Plush and ample on the palate, rich and densely packed full of concentrated flavours with a steely, minty, liquorice tone that gives a spiced touch to the taste as well as seering freshness. There is also a delicate florality that lifts the overall frame adding a refinement and sense of elegance to the powerful frame. One to hold onto for a few years before opening. Drinking window: 2025 - 2038

Château Plince Pomerol 2019 94 View Gorgeously expressive nose, ripe and fresh red berry fruits and a soft smokiness that's so appealing. Velvet tannins fill the mouth cushioning the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. There's more smoked notes on the palate too giving it a touch of savouriness against the ripe, jammy fruit alongside leather, truffle black pepper, liquorice and mint with some salinity towards the end. A muscular style, dark and brooding, clearly flexing its power but with absolute charm. Lovely. Drinking window: 2025 - 2036

Château Vieux Maillet Pomerol 2019 94 View Savoury tones on the nose, some salinity and truffle alongside perfumed blackcurrant fruit. Savouriness on the palate too here, this is quite expansive with layers of dark and dried fruits but also a saltiness that is so appealing. The texture is lovely, just velvety and smooth, it courses across the palate, mouth coating but in a gentle and fine way. Good persistence, richly fruited and mineral with excellent overall freshness. One I wanted another glass of. 85% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking window: 2024 - 2036

Vieux Château Certan, La Gravette de Certa Pomerol 2019 94 View Lovely soft spicing on the nose, liquorice touches and bramble fruits - gorgeous aromatics on show. Excellent clarity on the palate, this has a silky smooth texture with bright fruit flavours. Extremely youthful and brimming with energy. Fruit forward with cherry and cherry stone nuances. Really quite playful in the best way with charming fragrant touches from start to finish, - 2019 was the 'year of perfume' according to Alexandre Thienpont. So much to like here. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Château Bel-Air Pomerol 2019 93 View Lovely appellation typicity, beautifully fragranced with a nose full of bright red fruits and soft floral aspects. Good energy on the palate, all very harmonious and in balance, nothing sticking out. Smooth texture and drive from start to finish. Polished with bright juice at the end, keeping things super lively with a tiny bit of spice coming in on the finish giving nuance and texture. Drinking window: 2023 - 2036

Château la Croix St Georges Pomerol 2019 93 View Seductive nose, violet scented blackcurrants - fruit and florality. Excellent core, juicy and vibrant. This has an enjoyable character, quite bright in the glass but still with depth putting the focus on black fruits and liquorice spice. I like the framing and overall balance. Tannins are ripe and chewy but the blue fruits, the cooling elements and the overall fresh acidity keeps this quite lifted with just a touch of austerity appearing towards the finish. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Lagrange Pomerol 2019 93 View A delicate, quite lifted nose with red fruits and flowers. Juicy and succulent, definitely a lighter framed wine, lifted and aerial with delicacy and poise. Lovely red fruits, strawberry and red cherry. Elegant and pretty with lots of juice. Nicely integrated tannins too providing a hint of chalkiness and a pillowy frame for the fruit. Easy to drink and one that will be approachable earlier. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol 2019 93 View Beautifully expressive nose, wild flowers, summer berries and sweet cinnamon. Still seriously tannic at the moment but they are well textured like crushed velvet giving a chalky aspect to the palate. Lively juicy fruit and I like the really delicate perfume on this. It's a rich and bold style, heady, but carefully presented, everything in line, still quite tight at the moment and run by the tannins but there's nuance and a sense of style here. A blend of 80% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2025 - 2038

Château Mazeyres Pomerol 2019 93 View A heady nose, seductive, rich and deep with savoury truffle elements. Lovely definition on the palate, high-toned, quite bright red fruit with a creamy, chalky texture. You can feel the depth on the tongue: this is a powerful wine with clear oak and liquorice spicing. Well presented with a beautiful gourmet quality to the fruit and smooth, grippy tannins. Suave and confident. Drinking window: 2024 - 2038

Château Petit-Village, Le Jardin de Petit-Village Pomerol 2019 93 View Herbal and savoury nose, this smells of sage, rosemary, oregano, cherries and blackcurrants. Nice quality to the fruit, well defined and precise with such clarity. It stops a little short but this has a good impression on the palate combining density, power, freshness and a cooling element. Smooth and well balanced, just a touch of oak and tannins stiking out but the fruit is well presented and I like the cooling undercurrent. Drinking window: 2023 - 2037

Château Taillefer Pomerol 2019 93 View Herbal nose with bramble aromas and delicate perfume to the red and black fruits. The palate is full of blue fruits with liquorice and dark chocolate nuances. I like its serious nature, it's bold and well defined. Smooth tannins support the fruit and do well to provide a large, muscular frame that compliments the sensuous core of dark fruit flavours. A blend of 85% Merlot and 15% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Clos du Beau-Père Pomerol 2019 93 View Expressive nose full of savoury herbs, rosemary and thyme with coffee beans, dark chocolate and blackcurrants. Beautiful texture - almost a lean quality to the overall feeling but with a ripe quality to the dark blackcurrant and black cherry fruits. Tannins are generous but fine and smooth giving a sense of weight without being heavy. Good persistence of freshness from start to finish. Lovely mineral finish too, almost tongue scrapingly clean. Enjoyable. So much to like. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Monregard la Croix Pomerol 2019 93 View Sweet red cherries and milk chocolate on the nose with floral reflections. Crunchy and softly chewy, this has a great interplay between round and supple fruit flavours and bright acidity. Bright and punchy with character and personality. Drinking window: 2022- 2030

Château Beauregard, Pavillon de Beauregard Pomerol 2019 92 View Excellent soft texture, gently gripping tannins and a bright juicy core - a really well integrated mix of minty Cabernet fruit with cherries and plums. It feels 'cooler' than some of the other Pomerols - I love the overall frame, well positioned and balanced with confident winemaking on show. Really making the most of the upfront fruity and very enjoyable style with a minty kick. Drinking window: 2024 - 2036

Château Fayat Pomerol 2019 92 View Expressive and lively on the nose, richly scented with blackcurrant and hints of delicate florality. Round and generous in the mouth, this has supple tannins that gently coat the mouth supporting the vibrant strawberry and black cherry fruit flavours. It has some sweet liquorice, coffee and slate notes too giving nuance and texture to the fresh finish. Good quality. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Sacré Coeur Pomerol 2019 92 View Sweet spices on the nose, cinnamon, fig, pomegranate and dried fruit. Succulent and juicy, this is fun, slightly playful with a focus on the bright red fruits - energetic. Tannins support the fruit, they are clearly present but this is lighter framed with strawberries and cream on the mid palate. Doesn't feel overly woody, with some fresh menthol characters and a touch of liquorice too. Lots to like. Needs more time but could possibly approach this sooner than some of the others in Pomerol. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Clos Grangeneuve Pomerol 2019 92 View High-toned bright cherry fruit on the nose, a sweetness to the aromas but also a perfumed quality, nicely floral. Juicy and bright on the palate, the fruit is there at the fore then comes the tannins which coat the mouth - they're grippy and take hold though still allow some chewy fruit to linger on the mid palate. Nice structure and definition - feels like a good weight, just a hint of fullness in the ripeness and tannins that will soften. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Beauregard, Benjamin de Beauregard Pomerol 2019 91 View A refined but expressive nose full of bramble fruits and floral reflections. Lovely chalky texture and concentration here - refined and elegant in the purity of succulent fruit and overall tannic feel with the focus on red and black fruits - strawberries, red cherries, blackcurrants and liquorice. A serious style which is well defined and presented. Nice winemaking on show and an earlier drinking Pomerol to enjoy sooner. Tasted three times. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Château Croix des Rouzes Pomerol 2019 91 View Beautifully fragranced nose, showing bramble fruit, dried herbs and flowers. Steely in texture, mineral and saline, with ample blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. The texture is smooth and supple, with freshness and appeal, it just feels a little restrained and shy at the moment. Dark chocolate shavings and coffee bean touches to the edges with a liquorice finish. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Moulinet Pomerol 2019 91 View Bramble fruits and mushrooms on the savoury nose. The palate is textured, soft and smooth with just-gripping tannins. Generous but well balanced with floral elements alongside the dark, sweet liquorice and tobacco. Lovely length with a spiced finish. Needs time. 5% whole-bunch fermentation. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Château Tour Maillet Pomerol 2019 91 View Opulent and generous nose, expressive with dark black fruits and liquorice touches. Chewy and ripe on the palate with tannins that have a velvety texture but completely coat the mouth. A core of ripe blackcurrant with sweet liquorice edges. Expressive and characterful - this is giving lots of lively personality with plenty of flavour. Drinking window: 2024 - 2036

Clos René Pomerol 2019 91 View High-toned blue fruits, strawberries and red cherries. Appealing chew to the fruit (cherries and blackcurrants), I like the initial impression but the tannins, if supple and firm, are quite powerful at the moment. Good length. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Château L'Enclos Pomerol 2019 90 View Nicely fragranced nose, liquorice overpowers the fruit at this point. It's dark, with an almost sweet, sticky texture, showing blackcurrant, black cherry and more liquorice. Good weight in the mouth with a spicy undertone. Needs more time to soften and expand. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Château Le Gay, Manoir de Gay Pomerol 2019 90 View Tar, sweet liquorice and cassis on the nose. Juicy and succulent on the palate, which shows high acidity and a stony minerality to it. A little spicy and austere at the moment. A nice mix of bright fruit and dark spice with good quality tannins and overall vibrancy. An easy-drinking, approachable Pomerol. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Château Pierhem Pomerol 2019 90 View Generous and expressive nose. Striking texture - smooth and straight, with a core of well-defined and pure dark fruits including blackcurrants, damsons and black cherries. This has a darker, spiced edge from the liquorice, with sweet tobacco also giving nuance. Lifted acidity brings the freshness. Lots going on and lots to like, needs time to settle and incorporate more as still feels a little disparate. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Clos 126 Pomerol 2019 90 View Fragrant nose, delicate and welcoming. An interesting combination of ripe, almost jammy fruit and sweet exotic spices on the palate, giving a push-pull of flavours. Mouthwatering acidity gives lift and freshness, but dark fruits and liquorice bring depth and concentration. Lots going on but needs time to incorporate. Skillfully, precisely made. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château Gazin, Hospitalet de Gazin Pomerol 2019 89 View Violet and blackberries on the nose. Ripe and mouth-filling, with blueberry and plum countered by cooling mint and wet stone. Lovely cola flavours. The roundness and soft chewiness at the beginning subsides to let the cool fruit and chalky texture come through, filling the mouth and taking over. This needs more time to settle and integrate. Drinking window: 2025 - 2035

