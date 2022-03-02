After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 60 Pomerol wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château LafleurPomerol201999
Vieux Château CertanPomerol201999
Château Le PinPomerol201998
PetrusPomerol201998
Château TrotanoyPomerol201998
Château ClinetPomerol201997
Château GazinPomerol201997
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol201997
Château La ConseillantePomerol201997
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol201997
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol201997
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol201997
Château de SalesPomerol201996
Château HosannaPomerol201996
Château La Croix de GayPomerol201996
Château BeauregardPomerol201995
Château BourgneufPomerol201995
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol201995
Château La GravePomerol201995
Château La ViolettePomerol201995
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol201995
Château Petit-VillagePomerol201995
Château RougetPomerol201995
Château Saint-PierrePomerol201995
Clos du ClocherPomerol201995
Château BonalguePomerol201994
Château Certan de MayPomerol201994
Château Guillot ClauzelPomerol201994
Château L'Évangile, Blason de L'ÉvangilePomerol201994
Château La Fleur de GayPomerol201994
Château La PointePomerol201994
Château Lafleur-GazinPomerol201994
Château Le GayPomerol201994
Château PlincePomerol201994
Château Vieux MailletPomerol201994
Vieux Château Certan, La Gravette de CertaPomerol201994
Château Bel-AirPomerol201993
Château la Croix St GeorgesPomerol201993
Château LagrangePomerol201993
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol201993
Château MazeyresPomerol201993
Château Petit-Village, Le Jardin de Petit-VillagePomerol201993
Château TailleferPomerol201993
Clos du Beau-PèrePomerol201993
Château Monregard la CroixPomerol201993
Château Beauregard, Pavillon de BeauregardPomerol201992
Château FayatPomerol201992
Château Sacré CoeurPomerol201992
Clos GrangeneuvePomerol201992
Château Beauregard, Benjamin de BeauregardPomerol201991
Château Croix des RouzesPomerol201991
Château MoulinetPomerol201991
Château Tour MailletPomerol201991
Clos RenéPomerol201991
Château L'EnclosPomerol201990
Château Le Gay, Manoir de GayPomerol201990
Château PierhemPomerol201990
Clos 126Pomerol201990
Château Gazin, Hospitalet de GazinPomerol201989
Château La ClemencePomerol201989

