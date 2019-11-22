Wine Legends Room at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019

Over 350 wine enthusiasts visited the Wine Legends Room at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019 to taste some of the finest offerings from the wine world.
Nina Fan Feng

Inspired by the ‘Wine Legends’ series of the Decanter Magazine, the inaugural Wine Legends Room saw 20-strong featured producers showcasing their top wines and vintages to a limited number of wine enthusiasts in Shanghai.

Wine Legends Room

The 20 wines selected for this special room include:

Recaredo, Turó d’en Mota 2001 & 2004

Kanonkop, Pinotage 1995

Te Mata, Coleraine 2016

Château Montrose 2009

Château Pichon Baron 2005 (Magnum)

Torres, Mas la Plana 1989

Viñedo Chadwick 2017 & 2000

Santa Rita, Casa Real 1995

Heitz Cellars, Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 1997

Beaulieu Vineyards, Georges de Latour 1988 & 1990

Ridge, Monte Bello 1991 (Magnum)

Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata 2000

Mastroberardino, Radici Taurasi Riserva 1998

Gaja, Barbaresco 2016

Nino Negri, 5 Stelle Sfursat 2013 & 2001

Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Hermitage La Chapelle 1998 & 2015

Château de Beaucastel 2001 & 1981

Mas de Daumas Gassac 1982

Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance 2015 & 1995

Taylor’s, Vintage Port 1994

