Wine Legends Room at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019

Inspired by the ‘Wine Legends’ series of the Decanter Magazine, the inaugural Wine Legends Room saw 20-strong featured producers showcasing their top wines and vintages to a limited number of wine enthusiasts in Shanghai.
The 20 wines selected for this special room include:
Recaredo, Turó d’en Mota 2001 & 2004
Kanonkop, Pinotage 1995
Te Mata, Coleraine 2016
Château Montrose 2009
Château Pichon Baron 2005 (Magnum)
Torres, Mas la Plana 1989
Viñedo Chadwick 2017 & 2000
Santa Rita, Casa Real 1995
Heitz Cellars, Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 1997
Beaulieu Vineyards, Georges de Latour 1988 & 1990
Ridge, Monte Bello 1991 (Magnum)
Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata 2000
Mastroberardino, Radici Taurasi Riserva 1998
Gaja, Barbaresco 2016
Nino Negri, 5 Stelle Sfursat 2013 & 2001
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Hermitage La Chapelle 1998 & 2015
Château de Beaucastel 2001 & 1981
Mas de Daumas Gassac 1982
Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance 2015 & 1995
Taylor’s, Vintage Port 1994