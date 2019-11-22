Wine Legends Room at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter 2019

Inspired by the ‘Wine Legends’ series of the Decanter Magazine, the inaugural Wine Legends Room saw 20-strong featured producers showcasing their top wines and vintages to a limited number of wine enthusiasts in Shanghai.

The 20 wines selected for this special room include:

Recaredo, Turó d’en Mota 2001 & 2004

Kanonkop, Pinotage 1995

Te Mata, Coleraine 2016

Château Montrose 2009

Château Pichon Baron 2005 (Magnum)

Torres, Mas la Plana 1989

Viñedo Chadwick 2017 & 2000

Santa Rita, Casa Real 1995

Heitz Cellars, Martha’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 1997

Beaulieu Vineyards, Georges de Latour 1988 & 1990

Ridge, Monte Bello 1991 (Magnum)

Catena Zapata, Nicolás Catena Zapata 2000

Mastroberardino, Radici Taurasi Riserva 1998

Gaja, Barbaresco 2016

Nino Negri, 5 Stelle Sfursat 2013 & 2001

Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Hermitage La Chapelle 1998 & 2015

Château de Beaucastel 2001 & 1981

Mas de Daumas Gassac 1982

Klein Constantia, Vin de Constance 2015 & 1995

Taylor’s, Vintage Port 1994