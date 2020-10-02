An hour from Bordeaux city, this impressive estate features three separate residences and runs as an operational winery which has been producing organic wines, from 15ha of vineyards, for almost 10 years.

The secluded and private property features a seven-bedroom main residence, set on three levels with interconnecting living areas, as well as two additional guest cottages.

There are also three ancillary receptions rooms that have the potential to be used for wine tourism or an events business should the new buyer want to develop further.

‘Apart from the quality of the buildings, the true luxury of this property is the location, it is very private with no visual or noise pollution’, said Alexandra Ciechomski, Bordeaux property and vineyard estate consultant at Coldwell Banker, with whom the property is listed.

Property market ‘The main luxury real estate market in France is reputably concentrated in Paris, the French Riviera, and the Alps with an increased demand in the south west in the last five years, including Cap Ferret, Arcachon, Biarritz as well as high-ranking vineyard and countryside estates in the Bordeaux region. ‘The south west remains very attractive, being less densely populated than the French Riviera and offers a more relaxed quality of life with a ‘French way of life heritage’ which is much sought after by foreigners’, Ciechomski said. Bordeaux & vineyard properties The arrival of the two-hour high-speed train line from Paris to Bordeaux in 2017, as well as a larger choice of flight routes into the city, has given the region a ‘very active property market’ with this year’s summer months seeing ‘increased demand for coastal and countryside properties’. With regards to buying vineyards, Ciechomski said the demand has been from European and domestic investors, with interest from Chinese buyers decreasing, ‘except for those who are already living here and looking to expand’. Many of the higher-end estates and those from high-ranking appellations aren’t listed online to protect seller anonymity and so as not to ‘potentially destabilise their commercial network’. ‘Buying a vineyard is a medium-to-long-term investment compared to the residential market. There are currently many smaller family vineyards for sale, with a surface of 10 to 15ha which are appealing to clients looking for a new way of life and to associate wine production with tourism and events.’

This featured property has exterior spaces that include an inner courtyard, with origins dating back to the 17th century, as well as an 18m exterior swimming pool, outdoor terrace and 500-year-old cedar tree.

An additional dedicated spa area including a sauna, hammam and jacuzzi completes the estate.

