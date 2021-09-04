{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MDYzMjJjYzY0MGZlMTI1NjFjMTUyNzIyMTVhNTNhZjYxNzMwMjQ1MTA5NDFkNTg2ZGI4OWQ0ZTgyNDc0MTIzYw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Property: Luxury Los Angeles vineyard home listed for $16.5m

A luxury home in the hills next to Los Angeles that includes estate vineyards in a newly recognised American Viticultural Area has come up for sale.
Looking out over Santa Monica Bay and the city, this Los Angeles vineyard property is a rare find, according to its for-sale listing by Gerard Bisignano of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.

With a list price of $16.5m (£11.9m), it’s been dubbed the ‘house of dreams’ thanks to a translation of the Greek word in the property’s name, ‘Villa Oneiro’.

Outdoor pool at LA vineyard property listed by Sotheby's International Realty.

Luxury elements include a new outdoor pool with sun loungers and a variety of terraces for admiring the views – or perhaps planning that hobby vineyard project.

There are six bedrooms spread across the 6,200-square-foot main residence, set on around two hectares (five acres) of land in the Rolling Hills area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, south-west of LA city.

Views across the landscape from a villa listed in LA by Sotheby's International Realty.

Vineyards were planted in 2006 and there are around 2,500 vines each of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that are currently used to create 275 cases of wine per year, according to the listing.

Vineyards at Los Angeles property listed for sale by Sotheby's International Realty

Vines are planted across different ‘microclimate’ sites on the property, with several on slopes stretching down from the main residence.

To complete the Mediterranean feel on the edge of LA, there are also 85 olive trees capable of making around 250 litres of olive oil.

Part of the organic garden at an LA vineyard property listed by Sotheby's International Realty.

As part of a sustainability focus brought by the current owners, there is an organic farm and herb garden that have been used to supply local restaurants.

As of July 2021, the Palos Verdes Peninsula has been officially designated an American Viticultural Area, or AVA.

Palos Verdes Peninsula, Unsplash photo

According to a petition for the AVA sent by local winemakers to the US Alcohol & Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), ‘The climate of the proposed Palos Verdes Peninsula AVA is “Mediterranean warm,” which is characterised by warm, dry summers and mild winters with limited rainfall.’

Alongside Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, it said conditions were also suitable for Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

