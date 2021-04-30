Piedmont wine property for sale at €1,850,000

A wine property in Italy’s northwest Piedmont region has gone up for sale for €1,850,000. Although no wine has been produced here in recent years, the winery is still equipped with its oak barrels, steel tanks, bottling machine and press.

The current vineyard plantings are 0.5ha each of Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc within the Monferrato DOC, and 1.5ha of Barbera within the Barbera d’Asti DOCG – plus a further 4ha that could be planted.

The property is a villa with two main living areas; the first with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the other with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a covered terrace. It also comes with its own swimming pool.

As well as the villa, there is a separate smaller guest house, which the sellers suggest using as a holiday rental. That house has a kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Interest in the area

This property in Piedmont is being sold by Langhe Property. It is located near the historic town of Nizza, around half an hour each from Barolo, Asti and Alba, according to Langhe Property’s listing.

‘Just before the pandemic got its grip on the world we were seeing unprecedented interest from people all over the world wanting to buy homes in Piedmont. Already, the areas of Langhe, Roero and Monferatto had been attracting well-deserved attention,’ Richard Edwards of Langhe Property told Decanter.com.

‘We’re now selling homes, vineyard and wineries like never before, even to buyers that can’t get to the area at the moment. We anticipate a monumental interest once the travel bans have been lifted.’

‘The increase we were seeing before was special. But definitely, Covid has changed things, people want to enjoy their lives. It’s a good way to invest.’

In Tuscany, estate agents were seeing up to four-times more interest in properties as a result of the pandemic.

Look out for the ‘How to buy a vineyard’ feature in the upcoming issue of Decanter, on sale May 5.