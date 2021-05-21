Luxury Aix-en-Provence vineyard estate for sale

Provence is a hot destination for buyers seeking vineyard estates, and there are a range of options available.

While last week’s vineyard property piece featured a fixer-upper-style ‘bastide’ in the region, this Provençal estate is an example of a more ready-made option.

Lying 20 minutes from Aix-en-Provence and covering 36 hectares of land, there’s a 16th century farmhouse with seven bedrooms and an outdoor pool with views across the vines, shows the listing by Christie’s International Real Estate and local affiliate agency Michaël Zingraf.

There are also 10 hectares of vineyards planted to a range of grape varieties, plus fruit trees and lavender – completing the classic Provençal feel.

It’s a case of ‘price upon request’, however.

An independent apartment and a caretaker’s house have several rooms, and there is a building permit in order for a prospective buyer ‘to develop the wine business’, according to the listing.

That could be interesting for anyone with a Provence rosé wine hobby project in mind.

Provence vineyard prices: A mixed bag

In terms of vineyard land only, headline deals in recent years have led to prices rising in some areas of Provence, notably near to the coast, said French land agency Safer in a report last year.

In the Var area, some Côtes de Provence AOP vineyards might cost up to €150,000 per hectare in 2019, but the lowest-priced sites were around €35,000, Safer said.

AOP Coteaux d’Aix en Provence vineyard land in the Bouches-du-Rhône area cost €37,000 per hectare on average in 2019, having only risen slightly from €30,000 back in 2012, showed Safer figures.

It can be hard to translate these prices into specific estates, however. Vineyard sites can cause values to vary, as can a range of other factors, from the health of the vines to the residence and facilities.

