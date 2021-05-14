Provence mansion with vineyard land listed for €1.8m

Provence vineyard estates have been hot property recently, from news of George Clooney’s possible arrival to deals involving prominent French businessmen and wine families.

This Provencal ‘bastide’ comes with 10 hectares, which includes five hectares of unplanted vineyard land that can be used for IGP-certified vines.

Listed by the Wine Objectives agency for around €1.8m (£1.55m), it’s a property that lies more at the fixer-upper end of the market.

‘Whilst in need of modernising and refurbishment, it offers enormous potential with a beautiful courtyard shaded by century-old plane trees and parklands with swimming pool,’ according to the listing.

Alongside the five hectares of plantable IGP vineyard land, another 4.8ha could be added to the deal, the agency said.

An outbuilding at the property could also be turned into a winery, it added.

That could appeal to anyone with dreams of creating a vineyard or wine in their own image.

But planting vines from scratch requires patience and upfront investment, too. It can take several years before newly planted vines translate into wine bottles in your cellar, for instance.

Speaking to Decanter magazine for a recent feature on buying vineyards, Wine Objectives’ Adam Dakin and other estate agents around the world highlighted the different options open to prospective buyers looking to get involved in the wine scene.

Strategies vary from buying only the vineyards and working with local partners to make the wines or seeking more of a lifestyle ‘hobby’ project that comes with a high-spec residence and a few hectares of vines.

