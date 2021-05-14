{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MjZjMTA0NmViZGE1OGUxNjNhNDdjNDgyNTFjOTNlYTFkNjk0YmNhMGY5NWVmMzQ1ODAwNzMyNmNmMGIzYmQwYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Provence mansion with vineyard land listed for €1.8m

Starting your own vineyard isn’t for the faint-hearted, but this classic ‘bastide’ estate in picturesque Provence could be interesting for anyone with the time and the money to take on a project.
Provence vineyard estates have been hot property recently, from news of George Clooney’s possible arrival to deals involving prominent French businessmen and wine families.

This Provencal ‘bastide’ comes with 10 hectares, which includes five hectares of unplanted vineyard land that can be used for IGP-certified vines. 

Listed by the Wine Objectives agency for around €1.8m (£1.55m), it’s a property that lies more at the fixer-upper end of the market. 

A Provence 'bastide' and 10-hectare estate with plantable vineyard land

A view across the grounds to the bastide…Photo credit: Wine Objectives.

Whilst in need of modernising and refurbishment, it offers enormous potential with a beautiful courtyard shaded by century-old plane trees and parklands with swimming pool,’ according to the listing.

Alongside the five hectares of plantable IGP vineyard land, another 4.8ha could be added to the deal, the agency said.

An outbuilding at the property could also be turned into a winery, it added.

Provence estate for sale with vineyard land.

Photo credit: Wine Objectives.

That could appeal to anyone with dreams of creating a vineyard or wine in their own image.

But planting vines from scratch requires patience and upfront investment, too. It can take several years before newly planted vines translate into wine bottles in your cellar, for instance.

Speaking to Decanter magazine for a recent feature on buying vineyards, Wine Objectives’ Adam Dakin and other estate agents around the world highlighted the different options open to prospective buyers looking to get involved in the wine scene.

Strategies vary from buying only the vineyards and working with local partners to make the wines or seeking more of a lifestyle ‘hobby’ project that comes with a high-spec residence and a few hectares of vines.

