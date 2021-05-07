Property: Luxury Sonoma vineyard estate listed for $10.9m

The Sonoma vineyard property, known as Two Creeks Farm, was listed for sale online this week by local agent Daniel Casabonne and Sotheby’s International Realty.

With a price tag of $10.9m, it’s very much at the luxury lifestyle end of the Sonoma vineyard property market.

Lying in Kenwood, north of Sonoma, a six-bedroom main house comes with landscaped gardens and around three hectares (7.5 acres) of vineyards, according to the listing.

It says there is already a winemaker overseeing the vines and that grapes are sold to Pangloss Cellars, which makes a range of premium wines from across Sonoma County, and also from vineyards in Anderson Valley further north.

The property also has a barn that is a permitted winery building, the listing adds.

Alongside the vineyards, there’s a 75ft-long ‘lap’ swimming pool, a bocce court, a sauna and orchards.

There’s also a two-bed ensuite guest house.

A report by Sotheby’s earlier this year said demand for California wine country properties had remained strong.

So-called ‘urban flight’ and a shift to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to more buyers seeking to move away from cities and into Napa and Sonoma Counties in general, it said.

Similar trends have been reported by estate agents in other wine regions, including Tuscany.

Sotheby’s said its average selling price for property in Sonoma Valley in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2m, up by 35% on the same period of 2020.

When it comes to buying vineyard property specifically, however, there are several factors to consider – particularly if a buyer intends to pursue a commercial project.

They include how the vines are to be managed, keeping track of the latest developments on the wine market and whether there are supply contracts on the grapes, as noted in a feature on buying vineyards in the new issue of Decanter magazine.

