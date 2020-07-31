Property in Paarl: Four breathtaking vineyards for sale

For a fraction of the price of similar sized estates in other wine regions around the world, Paarl excels in both value for money and quality of production.

With an established wine making history, plenty of space and a recent history of offering good investment opportunities the Western Cape is prime for property purchases and it seems the market is strengthening.

According to Dr George Cilliers, director at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty the South African property market has ‘bounced back strongly after the COVID 19 lockdown.’

He said: ‘South Africa offers a wealth of property types from large commercial farms through to small homes and apartments but the value that can be unlocked (particularly for foreign investors) is massive.

‘Property is always a long term investment and over the years there will always be a swing between buyers and sellers markets but over the long term, property prices do not disappoint.’

Citing beautiful weather conditions of long hot summers and cool winters, Cilliers said ‘the Western Cape (Cape Town and the Cape Winelands) have been popular destinations for South Africans and International buyers alike which have fuelled the property prices and the types of homes both along the coast and in the more rural areas, and these properties would compete with the best properties anywhere in the world.

‘The excellent terroir and proximity to the Atlantic Sea makes the Cape Winelands ideal for producing top quality vineyards. Today there are over 20 regional routes, and the wine tastings, vineyard and cellar tours, winery restaurants and myriad activities on offer contribute in no small way to overall brand-building, truly making the Cape one of the world’s premier wine destinations.’

About Paarl The region boasts a rich history of wine production – dating back to the 1680s – as well as huge variation in soil types making it ideal for both reds and whites as well as providing opportunities for experimentation. Production centres around rich and robust reds produced largely from Shiraz, Pinotage and Cabernet Sauvignon, though Rhône varietals Shiraz and Grenache also do well. The whites, usually Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay, are fruit forward with tropical flavours but the region also produces rosé, sweet dessert wines and sparkling Methode Cap Classique styles as well as port, sherry and brandy. Situated 60km inland, less than an hour’s drive from Cape Town and just north of Stellenbosch, Paarl has earned international renown not only for its wines but also the breathtaking beauty of its natural surroundings. A clue is in its name, meaning ‘pearl’ in admiration of the glinting granite mountains which surround the town – Boland Mountain to the east, the imposing Paarl Rock on the west and the Simonsberg Mountain, both of which find a home to the majority of the region’s vineyards. This Western Cape region is home to some of the country’s best-known estates and given its proximity to Cape Town has become a well established destination for tourists looking for wine tasting experiences or cellar tours.

Bakenhof

Unique 34ha winelands and wedding venue listed at $2,560,133

This 34ha winelands estate is situated in the middle of the Berg River Valley on the main Cape Winelands route just 60km from Cape Town International Airport.

Sold as a going concern, farming activities include the export of table grapes, 2ha of wine producing vineyards and a 16ha game camp. The estate is also a registered wedding venue seating 250 people with its own chapel and accompanying guest suites.

The estate maximises its incredible 360-degree view with mountain vistas visible from the large glass events space and lack-side sunset drinks decking. Star gazing is also possible from one of the many adjoining outdoor shower spaces.

Doolhof

Historic 5* Cape Dutch homestead listed at $3,598,007

This established 35ha wine estate is planted with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Cabernet, Merlot, Pinotage, Shiraz, Malbec, Petite Verdot and Cabernet Franc grapes and has a 740 square metre cellar with office block and tasting facility.

A further 10 staff cottages, workshop, and shed make up the outbuildings.

A renovation of the main 680 square metre Grand Dèdale Country House took place 10 years ago turning it into a five-star guest facility with six en-suite bedrooms, 15m salt-water swimming pool, library and large veranda overlooking the valley.

Extensive landscaped gardens, spa room, gourmet BBQ area and self-service residents’ bar complete the property.

Saffier

Stately 1050 square metre residence with unsurpassed valley and mountain views listed at $2,578,571

Situated on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains this grand house is awe-inspiring with picturesque views in every direction.

The main house features four bedrooms with a three-bedroom guesthouse and approved plans for more guest cottages.

Sold as a going concern, the estate currently produces export plums, wine grapes and olives.

Morgansvlei

Tulbach wine and guest farm sold as a going concern listed at $1,079,861

This 61ha farm is situated in the Tulbach Valley with an established hospitality and wine making businesses.

Farming consists of 3ha planted to Shiraz, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Mouvedre vineyards and 4ha of pear orchards with water supply from two dams and pending permission for the addition of a cellar.

The Cape Dutch manor house has three bedrooms and wrap-around verandas with guest accommodation comprising 15 guest suites, swimming pool and BBQ area.

The estate also runs as a wedding venue with one of the oldest chapels in the valley and functioning capacity for 200 people.

You might also like: