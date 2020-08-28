Property in Piedmont: Four exciting vineyard estates for sale

Best known to wine lovers as the home of Barolo and Barbaresco, there is plenty of appeal about Piedmont. Its rolling hills host a rich tapestry of wine styles, an international white truffle festival and constitute the birthplace of the Slow Food movement.

Listings by real estate agents show there are a variety of options when it comes to property in Piedmont with a small amount of vineyard land.

That said, top plots in the Barolo DOCG zone would naturally be expensive, and likely hard to find – particularly for anyone outside of the trade.

According to an article by Winenews.it last year, Barolo DOCG sites could fetch between €1.2 and €2.5m per hectare, with Barbaresco sites at around €600,000.

As always, it’s important to think about the motivation for investing, such as whether the vineyard would need to run as a commercial enterprise or as more of a hobby project alongside a smart residence, for example.

As goes for most regions, some estate agents suggest broadening your search beyond the best-known areas.

For example, Richard Edwards, owner of Langhe Property estate agency, said in a recent blog post that Monferrato should not be overlooked by prospective buyers – who may be more familiar with the Langhe.

Edwards told Decanter.com that the market has been ‘booming’, with enquiries coming in from both Italian and foreign buyers looking to relocate.

Here are four recent listings:

Castle with wine cellars and vineyards, listed for €2.6m ($3.1m)

Located on the edge of a village, this veritable castle with a turret dates back to the 17th century, according to the listing by Christie’s International Real Estate.

While it is reported to be in good condition generally, the listing notes that some renovation work is needed.

It’s surrounded by 8.7ha of land, which includes 3.5ha of Barbera and Grignolino vineyards. The rest includes 5ha of arable land and 0.2ha of woodland.

There is also ‘old cellar’ space on the ground floor, which could be revamped to again produce wines, said the listing, which has been posted in partnership with Romolini Immobiliare.

Given that there are 21 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, however, this could also be a wine tourism project.

A fixer-upper project in the Langhe, listed for €470,000 ($556,000)

If you’re looking to refashion a property in your own image close to vineyards in the Langhe, then this ‘small village’ has been listed by the Italy branch of Sotheby’s International Realty at €470,000 ($556,000).

There are three hectares (ha) of south and south-east facing land that could be used for vineyards, according to the listing.

It adds a 0.8ha vineyard, already planted, is capable of producing ‘Dogliani’ wines.

The Dogliani DOCG in Piedmont is exclusively reserved for wines made from Dolcetto grapes, although the listing in this case does not specify the certification status of the vines.

As the price suggests, this is definitely more of a restoration project.

Villa with infinity pool and vines, listed for €3.6m ($4.26m)

An entirely different proposition to the property above, this modern, five-bedroom villa comes with with a ‘panoramic infinity pool’, hot tub, hammam and home cinema.

It is surrounded by vineyards in the Cuneo province of the Langhe, according to the listing by Sotheby’s.

Lying in the commune of Rocchetta Belbo to the south-east of Alba, the estate also includes 5ha of vines, as well as an air-conditioned wine cellar.

According to the listing, the property has been designed and built to be as energy efficient as possible, given the amenities on offer.

Villa with Nebbiolo and Dolcetto vineyards, listed for €900,000

Located around five minutes from Monforte d’Alba and also near to Dogliani, this 11-bedroom villa has a swimming pool and also 1ha each of Nebbiolo DOC and Dolcetto DOCG vines.

The property covers 24.5 acres (nearly 10ha) and there is scope to plant a further 4ha of vines on south-facing land, according to the listing by Langhe Property.

‘It’s rare to find great houses in this part of the Langhe and even more [un]usual to find Nebbiolo vineyards for sale,’ the listing says. The price is marked as negotiable.

