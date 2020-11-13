Property: Washington State wine villa goes on sale for $3.75m

The recently-listed-for-sale Washington State wine property is dominated by a 21,200-square-foot residence that features seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a terrace overlooking vines and the local landscape.

There is also a current winemaking operation complete with a private tasting room for visitors, says the listing by Sue Rhoads for Retter & Company and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Around 1.2 hectares of vines (three acres) sit in-front of the main residence, listed at $3.75m and located near in Kennewick in the Tri-Cities area.

For good measure, prospective buyers will also find a temperature-controlled swimming pool, hot tub and sauna, plus a large kitchen area, several garages, home theatre, grand piano and art studio.

‘This estate was truly designed and built to be lived in, entertain friends and family, and take in all that the Tri-Cities area and Columbia Valley have to offer for the wine enthusiast,’ says the listing.

The estate’s vineyard is currently planted to to the Carménère grape variety, a relatively rare sight in Washington State.

Cabernet Sauvignon is the most widely-grown variety in the state overall, with Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling, Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc the other major international varieties.

However, there are 70 grape varieties to be found in the region in total, also including Cabernet Franc, Gewürztraminer, Sémillon, Pinot Gris and Viognier – plus a range of other grapes from Müller-Thurgau to Barbera, according to the Washington State Wine Commission.

According to a report by Silicon Valley Bank’s wine division published this year, vineyard prices across Washington State softened overall in 2019 as some areas faced oversupply issues.

However, the report said it believed vineyard prices in most areas producing premium wine in eastern Washington held steady or slightly increased in value.

