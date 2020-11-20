Property: Welsh vineyard sale offers route into UK wine

Spanning 10 hectares of land (25 acres) in total, the Cwm Deri Welsh vineyard estate in Pembrokeshire has a guide price of £825,000.

Prospective buyers might not immediately get the sort of grand villa that a vineyard property higher up the price ladder might offer, but Cwm Deri is described as an established business and could also be an opportunity to join the growing UK wine scene.

Set in rolling countryside near to the hamlet of Martletwy, there are around 2,500 vines on the estate at present, according to the listing by the Country Living Group.

While the classic ‘Champagne grapes’ Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier dominate vine plantings in the UK, several other varieties can also be found.

Cwm Deri’s vineyards are planted to Seyval Blanc and Rondo, as well as Triomphe d’Alsace and Madeleine d’Angevine.

There is a winery on-site and also warehouse space for storing ‘up to 30,000 bottles of wine and spirits that are produced on site every year’, the listing says.

With a restaurant, shop, camping and other self-catering accommodation, including two shepherd huts installed in 2016, Cwm Deri is also well set-up to host visitors, it says.

A bottling room is also ideally situated near to the shop, which could ‘allow the public to watch the bottling process’, the listing adds.

The main residence on the estate is a three-bedroom bungalow that has ‘renovated to a high standard’.

‘This property is quite unique for the marketplace here but we have had great interest already,’ said James Skudder, managing director of Country Living Group.

The UK wine industry has expanded significantly in the last two decades, with vineyard land quadrupling since 2000, and some estate agents have noted stronger interest from prospective buyers.

Savills said earlier this year that estates with mature vines and a working winery were particularly in-demand, given the time needed to start a wine venture from scratch.

According to trade body WineGB, Wales had approximately 51 hectares of vineyard in 2019, making up 1.5% of the total amount of land under vine across the UK.

South-east England accounted for 61.5% of vineyard land. Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier account for 32%, 33% and 13% respectively of vineyard plantings across the UK.

