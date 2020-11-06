{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NzJlNGQwYzk0YjgwOWJlMmFlZGVlNjU4NmI3NTJjMTMyODM1ZTUzOTk2MjQ4YWJiM2U3NDI3NmJmMWQ4N2U0Mg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Property: Boutique Italian wine estate for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige

A picturesque vineyard estate near Lake Garda and surrounded by mountains in northern Italy offers the chance to make a variety of wine styles, says its for-sale listing.
If you can tear yourself away from the mountain views, and trips down to Lake Garda, then this boutique Italian wine estate could be a fascinating project in the Trentino-Alto Adige region.

Located near to Trento, it includes 13.9 hectares of vineyards and a three-floor, five-bedroom farmhouse and a winery with a barrel cellar, according to the listing by Christie’s International Real Estate and Romolini Immobiliare.

The location and facilities mean the property is at the higher end of the market, however, with a list price of €8.95m (nearly £8.1m).

wine estate for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige

The estate is surrounded by mountains and lies not far from Lake Garda. Photo credit: Christie’s International Real Estate / Romolini Immobiliare.

While many prospective buyers of Italian vineyards may look towards the Sangiovese stronghold of Tuscany or dream of making Nebbiolo wines in Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige offers something different.

A range of wine styles can be made at this estate, from Gewürztraminer and Chardonnay to Pinot Noir and Merlot.

According to the listing, grape varieties planted at the estate include:

  • Gewürztraminer, making up 24% of the vineyard;
  • Chardonnay, 20%;
  • Pinot Gris, 13%;
  • Cabernet Sauvignon, 13%;
  • Merlot, 11%;
  • Moscato Rosa, 6%;
  • Pinot Noir, 6%;
  • Moscato Giallo, 6%;
  • Cabernet Franc, 1%.
Vineyard for sale, alto adige

Photo credit: Christie’s International Real Estate / Romolini Immobiliare.

The estate’s vineyards are capable of yielding around 200,000 bottles of wine per year, but the winery could make up to 300,000 bottles if a buyer chose to purchase extra grapes, the listing says.

winery for sale, trentino-alto adige

Photo credit: Christie’s International Real Estate / Romolini Immobiliare.

In the cellar, winemaking takes place on the ground floor, with an ageing and barrel cellar on the lower ground floor. There is an office on the first floor, but also a ‘ventilation’ room for drying grapes, according to the listing.

