This 50-hectare (ha) French wine property for sale near to Bergerac, to the east of Bordeaux, has 34ha of vineyards in the Côtes de Duras appellation, first established in 1937.

While some estates have been described as hobby vineyard projects, this rural château appears to present more of a commercial proposition.

Yet there’s still a picturesque outdoor pool and a renovated, six-bedroom villa, not to mention guest accommodation and an estate manager’s house.

It’s priced at €2.5m euros ($3m), according to the listing by Vineyards Bordeaux, which is affiliated to Christie’s International Real Estate.

Running a vineyard estate of this size is no easy task, but there are six full-time staff working at the property, which also includes a barrel room, winery and tasting space, according to the listing.

It adds that vines are aged between 10 and 35 years old and are mostly planted on south-facing slopes, producing an average yield of 40 hectolitres per hectare – enough for around 200,000 bottles.

As you might expect for a wine property in Bergerac, you’ll find classic ‘Bordeaux grape varieties’ here.

One the white wine side, there are 11ha of Sauvignon Blanc and one hectare of Sémillon.

For the reds, there are 12.5ha of Merlot, 5ha of Cabernet Sauvignon and 4.3ha of Cabernet Franc.

Bergerac and the surrounding area has a rich tradition of winemaking, even if appellations around Bordeaux itself have come to dominate the market.

According to the Bergerac and Duras wine body, England’s King Henry III signed a decree allowing free transportation of Bergerac wines up the Gironde estuary in 1255.

Today, vineyard prices are generally significantly cheaper per hectare than in the more famous Bordeaux appellations.

According to French land agency Safer, appellation-level Bergerac vineyards cost an average €8,000 per hectare in 2019.

However, vineyard property prices can vary considerably depending on the prestige of specific sites, while the presence of property and/or a winery business may add to the value, too.

