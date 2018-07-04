Decanter magazine: August 2018

My top 30: Languedoc whites: As her new book is published, Rosemary George MW picks a range of characterful bottles from the far south of France

Regional profile: Jura: This area of eastern France is home to offbeat bottles. James Lawther MW offers a guide to the grapes and wine styles you need to know

Interview: Sacha Lichine: The savvy owner of Château d’Esclans talks to Jane Anson

Vintage report: Tuscan new releases: Michaela Morris shares her highlights from Brunello 2013 and Chianti Classico 2015

Champagne: grower-producers: Is the grower Champagne movement on the decline? Tyson Stelzer investigates

Old-vine Chenin Blanc: taking root: One of South Africa’s oldest grapes is making world-class wines. Tim Atkin MW reports

Côte de Nuits alternatives: Andy Howard MW shares his insider knowledge as he suggests affordable substitues for top Burgundy Pinot Noir

Ancient Rome: a legacy in wine: In her new book Nina Caplan explores the influence of the Romans on wine culture

French rosé beyond Provence – 92 wines tasted: Find perfect pinks for summer drinking with a wide selection of bottles from across France

Greek reds – 88 wines tasted: Discover the wealth of interesting indigenous grape varieties that Greece has to offer

Expert’s choice: Crémant: Explore the wide range of regional sparkling styles that can be found across France, with recommendations by Sue Style

Travel: Tokaj: Journey to rural Hungary with Caroline Gilby MW

Travel: My Bologna: Join local resident Sarah Lane for a gastronomic tour of the Italian city