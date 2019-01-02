Decanter magazine: February 2019

Vintage preview: Burgundy 2017: Tim Atkin MW assesses the quality of this large vintage and recommends over 100 of his top reds and whites to buy

Sub-regionality in Hawke’s Bay: With Gimblett Gravels leading the pack, Oliver Styles finds out what defines other areas of New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay

Interview: Carole Meredith: The groundbreaking grape geneticist talks to Elin McCoy about her work and her wines

Regional profile – Corbières: Quality and terroir have become the new watchwords for this Languedoc region, explains James Lawther MW

Claret alternatives: Andy Howard MW selects 30 great reds for lovers of the iconic Bordeaux style

Tasmania: Brian Franklin is producing Burgundy-inspired Pinot Noir at his Apsley Gorge winery. Konrad Muller pays a visit

Balkan reds: From Slovenia and Serbia to Croatia and Montenegro, Caroline Gilby MW offers an indispensible guide to the key regions and top producers

Rotundone: spice it up: Researchers have discovered the compound that gives Syrah its black pepper notes. Matt Walls finds out more

Panel tasting: Californian Cabernet Sauvgnon 2010 – 45 wines tasted: Discover the highlights from an enjoyable vintage that’s just starting to hit its stride

Panel tasting: Western Australian Chardonnay – 60 wines tasted: Bottles from a selection of vintages show regional personality and skilled winemaking

Expert’s choice: White Châteauneuf-du-Pape: Best known for its reds, this Rhône region alsomakes quality whites. Matt Walls picks 18 to try

Travel: Coastal Campania: Carla Capalbo visits the Amalfi coast and Sorrento

Travel: My Vienna: Jason Turner in the Austrian capital

Wine legend: The Eyrie Vineyards, South Block Reserve Pinot Noir 1975