Decanter magazine: January 2019

50 most exciting wines of 2018: Tina Gellie leads our panel to pick the very best of the many excellent wines our Decanterexperts have most enjoyed in 2018 – all priced at £60 or less

Interview: Thomas Duroux: He takes a no-fuss approach and remains fully committed to biodynamics. Jane Anson meets the CEO of Bordeaux’s Château Palmer

Switzerland: Unknown territory to many, Robin Kick MW profiles the four main grape varieties and picks 10 of her favourite wines

Terroir and taste: Do the rocks and stones in a vineyard actually matter? No, says geologist Alex Maltman. Whatever the notes say, we can’t taste ‘minerals’ in a wine

Anniversary wines: Anthony Rose looks back over the decades to find the best bottles for your landmark celebrations in 2019

Sweet & fortified wines for Christmas: These treats come into their own at this time of year. Andy Howard MW highlights 20 top-value wines to try

Handing over: Chef de cave transitions: Passing on the art of the Champagne blend is never a quick process. Anne Krebiehl MW finds out what it takes

Festive wine top buys: Pushing the boat out? Tina Gellie recommends 34 great-value seasonal wines at £35 or under

Haut-Médoc 2010 & 2014 panel tasting – 88 wines tasted: Two well-rated vintages living up to their billing – and perfectly suited for your Christmas lunch

Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene panel tasting – 87 wines tasted: A great choice of both brut and sweeter styles, with consistency and quality throughout

Expert’s choice: South American Riesling – It’s beginning to flourish in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Patricio Tapia recommends his top 12

A New World Christmas: Fiona Beckett talks to winemakers in Canada, Argentina, Australia and South Africa about the food and drink traditions that make their Christmas special

Travel: My Aspen: Kelly J Hayes picks his favourite wine destinations in thi skiing fan’s paradise in Colorado, USA

Wine legend: Szepsy, Tokaji Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Hungary 1999