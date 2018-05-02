Decanter magazine: June 2018

The world’s best Grenache buys: Oz Clarke picks his favourite 42 wines from nominations given by our regional experts

Regional profile: Colchagua: Dynamic producers in this Chilean region are pushing the boundaries, discovers Alistair Cooper MW

Chinese pioneers: Ningxia is being hailed as the country’s top region for quality wine. Jane Anson meets the producers leading the way

Interview: Denis Durantou: Jane Anson meets the owner of L’Eglise Clinet in Pomerol – a champion of terroir

Bordeaux 2015s revisited: Jane Anson retastes wines from this fêted vintage now they are in bottle

Producer profile: Wynns: Huon Hooke explores the history of this famous Australian estate that put Coonawarra on the wine map

Winemaking under the Third Reich: The Nazis severely impacted Germany’s wine growers during World War II – and beyond. Julian Hitner reports

Californian Pinot Noir – 93 wines tasted: Our experts found a lot of like here for wine lovers prepared to pay the high prices

Mâconnais appellations 2016 – 139 wines tasted: This Burgundy region is a great source for value whites, with Pouilly-Fuissé still the star

Expert’s choice: Portuguese whites – A fusion of tradition and modernity, from diverse terroirs and native grapes, says Sarah Ahmed