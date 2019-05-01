Bordeaux 2018: Jane Anson provides comprehensive guidance on the en primeur releases while highlighting her top-scoring and best-value selections from around the communes

Regional profile: Savennières: Rebecca Gibb MW meets the producers shining a new light on this Loire appellation

Italy in Australia: Could Italian grape varieties be the next big thing for Aussie wine? Michaela Morris takes a trip to find out

Interview: Jean-Claude Mas: James Lawther MW meets one of the Languedoc’s most astute, motivated and entrepreneurial winemakers

Top 30 Chilean wines under £25: What’s new and exciting in Chilean wine? Peter Richards MW picks out a diverse range of high-quality, good-value buys on the UK shelves

Romania on the rise: Darrel Joseph introduces the main regions and grapes in this little-understood but historic wine country, and picks out 10 wines to try

Rebula: Grown in a region that straddles Italy and Slovenia, this versatile grape – aka Ribolla – is worth seeking out, says Stephen Brook

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world: Decanter’s consultant editor and 2017 Decanter Hall of Fame Award recipient picks fine wines to drink now and others to lay down, from £25

Weekday wines: Tina Gellie selects 25 exciting wines on the UK shelves for £25 or less – highlighting those that are vegetarian, vegan, organic and biodynamic

South American premium red blends – 95 wines tasted: A top line-up: nearly half Highly Recommended or above, including four Outstanding wines:

Premium Californian Chardonnay – 55 wines tasted: Our judges found styles to suit all palates, from rich and oaky to lean and brisk

Expert’s choice:Australian multi-regional blends: Sarah Ahmed recommends 18 whites and reds of great creativity, value and quality

Travel: Kent: Fiona Sims visits the charming villages and vineyards of the Garden of England

Travel: My Nice: Chrissie McClatchie knows the best places to eat and drink in the French Riviera’s capital

Wine legend: Opus One 1991, Napa Valley, California