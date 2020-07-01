{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZWUyOGRhZjZjNWE5MzIwOGE0ZGM3NzI3MWM3NTg0ZmYyZjNmOGE5MzZjNGQyZTFhOGQ4ZjdkYzg2NjE2MzNjMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: August 2020

Francesca Pasolini Francesca Pasolini

EXCLUSIVE:
Decanter Hall of Fame Award 2020: Robert M Parker Jr.

Wine writer Robert M. Parker Jr, founder of The Wine Advocate and creator of the 100-point scale for scoring wines, joins a host of prestigious names in the Decanter Hall of Fame. ‘His writing increased regional sales, boosted prices and raised expectations; that in turn encouraged quality increments,’ writes Andrew Jefford in his interview with Parker.

Features:

  • Regional profile: Roussillon
  • Vintage report: Tuscany recent releases
  • Champagne pricing: is the bargain bubbly era about to end?
  • Okanagan: British Columbia’s influx of global talent
  • Producer profile: Hamilton Russell
  • My top 20: Portugal’s exciting Atlantic whites
  • Southern France: understanding IGP Pays d’Oc

Buying guide: 

  • Panel tasting: Provence rosé

Regulars:

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

Good living:

  • Travel: Margaret River and the Tom Cullity Wine Trail

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Leflaive, Montrachet 1992

