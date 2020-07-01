Decanter Magazine: August 2020

EXCLUSIVE:
Decanter Hall of Fame Award 2020: Robert M Parker Jr.
Wine writer Robert M. Parker Jr, founder of The Wine Advocate and creator of the 100-point scale for scoring wines, joins a host of prestigious names in the Decanter Hall of Fame. ‘His writing increased regional sales, boosted prices and raised expectations; that in turn encouraged quality increments,’ writes Andrew Jefford in his interview with Parker.
Features:
- Regional profile: Roussillon
- Vintage report: Tuscany recent releases
- Champagne pricing: is the bargain bubbly era about to end?
- Okanagan: British Columbia’s influx of global talent
- Producer profile: Hamilton Russell
- My top 20: Portugal’s exciting Atlantic whites
- Southern France: understanding IGP Pays d’Oc
Buying guide:
- Panel tasting: Provence rosé
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good living:
- Travel: Margaret River and the Tom Cullity Wine Trail
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Leflaive, Montrachet 1992