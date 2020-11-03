Decanter Magazine: December 2020

INSIDE THE DECEMBER 2020 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Decanter Retailer Awards: The 2020 winners
- My top 50: great Rhône Valley wines at £20 and under
- Women in Champagne: top name ringing the changes
- My top 10: Port’s single quintas
- Regional Profile: Wairarapa, New Zealand
- Decanter World Wine Awards: The top 20 sparkling wines of 2020
- Producer Profile: The Standish Wine Co, Barossa Valley
- Vintage reports: Bolgheri 2017, Tuscany
Spirits:
- NEW – Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- World of whiskies: find your style
Buying Guide:
- Californian Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 vintage
- Expert’s choice: New World sparkling
Good Living:
- Travel:
- Five great European river cruises for wine lovers
- My Singapore
DECANTER PREMIUM: Join today and get instant access to the latest issue on your smartphone or tablet. Plus, enjoy five years worth of back issues.
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Royal Tokaji, Nyulászó Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj 1993
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month