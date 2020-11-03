{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YmE1NTI2OWU3MjFlMTNjMTI4MzEwMTdlNDE0ZTkyOGVhMGVmOTYyMmU3NDE1ZTExNmM4ZTZlNzNhMGZiZTM0Yw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: December 2020

Bella Callaghan Bella Callaghan

INSIDE THE DECEMBER 2020 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

Spirits:

Buying Guide:

Good Living:

  • Travel:
    • Five great European river cruises for wine lovers
    • My Singapore

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Royal Tokaji, Nyulászó Aszú 6 Puttonyos, Tokaj 1993

Regulars:

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Weekend wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

