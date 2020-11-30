{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjJjZWY1MDE5N2NiMmM4ZGMyZmIzODZjOTZlOTJlNTc1OTYzMzhlYWYwOGEyODUwYmVkNTdhY2Y0MTdiNGVlZg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: January 2021

Bella Callaghan Bella Callaghan

INSIDE THE JANUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…

Features:

  • Wines of the Year, (Part 1) The 64 best sparkling and red wine selections, from a field of 107 candidates in all, tasted and enjoyed through 2020 by Decanter’s experts and staff
  • 2020: looking back Chris Mercer recaps the wine events that made the headlines in a dramatic and difficult year
  • 2020: lockdown stories Peter Richards MW finds out how winemakers around the world have coped this year
  • Producer profile: Petrus, Pomerol
  • Chablis 2019 vintage preview
  • Beyond Sauternes: explore the lesser-known sweet wines of Bordeaux
  • Regional profile: Virginia, USA
  • Anniversary buys: Anthony Rose’s annual guide – the best wines to track down and buy for celebrations in 2021
  • Sweet & fortifed wines: how to serve and preserve 

Spirits:

Buying Guide:

  • Panel tasting: non-vintage Champagnes
  • Expert’s choice: 18 delicious tawny Ports

Good Living:

  • Festive food-matching special 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine Ronan Sayburn MS and head chef Marcus Verberne present four stylish appetiser recipes, complete with wine-matching tips

Regulars: Festive edition

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Weekend wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas François 1959

