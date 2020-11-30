Decanter Magazine: January 2021

INSIDE THE JANUARY 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Wines of the Year, (Part 1) The 64 best sparkling and red wine selections, from a field of 107 candidates in all, tasted and enjoyed through 2020 by Decanter’s experts and staff
- 2020: looking back Chris Mercer recaps the wine events that made the headlines in a dramatic and difficult year
- 2020: lockdown stories Peter Richards MW finds out how winemakers around the world have coped this year
- Producer profile: Petrus, Pomerol
- Chablis 2019 vintage preview
- Beyond Sauternes: explore the lesser-known sweet wines of Bordeaux
- Regional profile: Virginia, USA
- Anniversary buys: Anthony Rose’s annual guide – the best wines to track down and buy for celebrations in 2021
- Sweet & fortifed wines: how to serve and preserve
Spirits:
Buying Guide:
- Panel tasting: non-vintage Champagnes
- Expert’s choice: 18 delicious tawny Ports
Good Living:
- Festive food-matching special 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine Ronan Sayburn MS and head chef Marcus Verberne present four stylish appetiser recipes, complete with wine-matching tips
Regulars: Festive edition
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Cuvée Nicolas François 1959