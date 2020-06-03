{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NDhlZGM4NmU4MjE0NDljOTBhYmIzMjMyZDYxMzEzNTQ5ZTM3MTdkYTU5Nzk5MjdkOWNmZjkxZDc5MDk2MGVlOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: July 2020

Francesca Pasolini Francesca Pasolini

Features: 

  • My top 30: Orange wines
  • Off-piste Burgundy: the value alternatives
  • Vintage report: Piedmont latest releases
  • Spanish whites fit for the cellar
  • Producer profile: Thymiopoulos
  • Village profile: Cramant, Côte des Blancs, Champagne
  • Interview: Robert Mark Kamen

Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues instantly, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app

Buying guide: 

  • Expert’s choice: Greek whites, beyond Assyrtiko
  • Panel tasting: Metodo classico, top-tier Italian sparkling wines

Regulars:

  • The art of wine
  • A month in wine
  • Letters
  • Weekday wines
  • Notes & queries
  • Next month

Good living:

  • Travel: Luberon & Ventoux,
    southeast France

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Château Figeac,
    St-Emilion 1949

Latest Wine News