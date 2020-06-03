Decanter Magazine: July 2020

Features:
- My top 30: Orange wines
- Off-piste Burgundy: the value alternatives
- Vintage report: Piedmont latest releases
- Spanish whites fit for the cellar
- Producer profile: Thymiopoulos
- Village profile: Cramant, Côte des Blancs, Champagne
- Interview: Robert Mark Kamen
-
Buying guide:
- Expert’s choice: Greek whites, beyond Assyrtiko
- Panel tasting: Metodo classico, top-tier Italian sparkling wines
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month
Good living:
- Travel: Luberon & Ventoux,
southeast France
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Château Figeac,
St-Emilion 1949