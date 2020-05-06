{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzJkYTY2YjIyMTYwMzRkMWY3NDE1NDQzOTdiN2UxMjQ1NjY5ODY1OWQzMTY4NjAzYmEzNjc3NmFiOGRjMzA4NA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Magazine: June 2020

Francesca Pasolini Francesca Pasolini

Features: 

  • Burgundy: 10 top winemaking talents
  • Bordeaux 10 years on tasting: Left Bank 2010 reds
  • Champagne excellence: 48
    best-buys in vintage and deluxe cuvée blends
  • Producer profile: Silver Oak, California
  • Outstanding Aussie Chardonnay: 20 great whites to try
  • Valdarno: the other Tuscany
  • Luján de Cuyo: Argentina’s Malbec heartland

Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues instantly, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app

Buying guide:

  • Loire Sauvignon Blanc
  • Expert’s choice: Hunter Valley Semillon

Good living:

  • Travel: wine lover’s guide to Georgia

Collectors:

  • Market watch
  • Fine wine price watch
  • Wine legends: Martinelli, Jackass Hill Zinfandel 1994

Latest Wine News