Decanter Magazine: June 2020

Features:
- Burgundy: 10 top winemaking talents
- Bordeaux 10 years on tasting: Left Bank 2010 reds
- Champagne excellence: 48
best-buys in vintage and deluxe cuvée blends
- Producer profile: Silver Oak, California
- Outstanding Aussie Chardonnay: 20 great whites to try
- Valdarno: the other Tuscany
- Luján de Cuyo: Argentina’s Malbec heartland
Buying guide:
- Loire Sauvignon Blanc
- Expert’s choice: Hunter Valley Semillon
Good living:
- Travel: wine lover’s guide to Georgia
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Martinelli, Jackass Hill Zinfandel 1994