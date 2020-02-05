Decanter magazine: March 2020

Around Spain in 10 Garnachas

Regional profile: Rioja Oriental

Expressions of northwest Spain: 20 great reds

Interview: Ricard Rofes

Alvarinho vs Albariño

Tempranillo around Spain

Producer profile: La Rioja Alta

Burgundy climate change

Vintage report: Southern Rhône 2018

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world

Weekday wines

Panel tastings:

Expert’s choice: Manzanilla

Travel features:

Wine legends: Bodegas Roda, Roda I Reserva 1994

 