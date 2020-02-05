Decanter magazine: March 2020

Regional profile: Rioja Oriental
Expressions of northwest Spain: 20 great reds
Interview: Ricard Rofes
Producer profile: La Rioja Alta
Burgundy climate change
Vintage report: Southern Rhône 2018
Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app
Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world
Weekday wines
Panel tastings:
- Affordable Rioja £10-£20
- Garnacha Blanca
Expert’s choice: Manzanilla
Travel features:
- Spanish restaurants
- My Madrid
Wine legends: Bodegas Roda, Roda I Reserva 1994