Decanter Magazine: May 2020

Francesca Pasolini Francesca Pasolini

Features:

  • Young guns of Italian winemaking
  • Best high-street Italian reds
  • Aglianico
  • Bolgheri: 25-year retrospective
  • Pignoletto in Emilia Romagna
  • Regional profile: Sulcis, Sardinia
  • Italian rosato: top regions and wines

Interview: the Gaja family

A Decanter guide: ageing Italian white wines

Panel tastings:

  • Top-tier Chianti Classico 201 wines tasted
  • Valpolicella Ripasso & ripasso-style reds 93 wines tasted

Expert’s choice: Verdicchio

Steven Spurrier: Farewell column

Travel:

  • Southern Italy for wine lovers
  •  Puccini’s Tuscany

Wine Legends: Ornellaia 2001

