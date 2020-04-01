Decanter Magazine: May 2020

Features:
- Young guns of Italian winemaking
- Best high-street Italian reds
- Aglianico
- Bolgheri: 25-year retrospective
- Pignoletto in Emilia Romagna
- Regional profile: Sulcis, Sardinia
- Italian rosato: top regions and wines
Interview: the Gaja family
A Decanter guide: ageing Italian white wines
TRY DECANTER PREMIUM FOR JUST £1, €1 or $1 – gain instant access to the latest magazine issues, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app
Panel tastings:
- Top-tier Chianti Classico 201 wines tasted
- Valpolicella Ripasso & ripasso-style reds 93 wines tasted
Expert’s choice: Verdicchio
Steven Spurrier: Farewell column
Travel:
- Southern Italy for wine lovers
- Puccini’s Tuscany
Wine Legends: Ornellaia 2001