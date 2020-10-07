Decanter Magazine: November 2020

INSIDE THE NOVEMBER 2020 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Bordeaux 2019: the Covid-delayed initial en primeur verdicts are in – at last!
- Regional profile: New York state, USA
- South African Syrah: 30 top buys
- Decanter World Wine Awards 2020: Judging month
- Producer profile: Smith-Madrone, Napa Valley, USA
- Wine storage: what does the future hold?
- Australia: Penfolds Collection 2020, including new g4 blend
- Riedel: Austria’s first family of fine wine crystalware
- Expert’s choice: Austrian dry Riesling
- USA: Napa Valley’s top five most memorable winery visits
Spirits:
- NEW – Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- Terroir in tequila
Good Living:
- Travel:
- Britain in a Bottle
- My Como
Collectors:
- Market watch
- Fine wine price watch
- Wine legends: Bruno Giacosa, Asili Barbaresco Riserva 2004
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- Notes & queries
- Next month