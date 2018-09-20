Decanter magazine: May 2018

Anything but oak – Is Italy’s love affair with the barrique over? Simon Woolf investigates

Interview: Alois Lageder – Richard Baudains visits Italy’s largest biodynamic estate to meet its influential owner, the current president of Demeter

Sicily: my top 10 – Stephen Brook picks 10 of his favourite producers and wines from this volcanic island

Soave: why producer is key – It’s time to try this Italian white again, says Michael Apstein who explains why the winemaker is more important than the cru designation

Producer profile: Aldo Conterno – The three sons of this famous Barolo producer are following in his perfectionist footsteps. Stephen Brook meets them

Regional profile: Calabria – This little-known region is emerging as a source of distinctive wines from local grapes, says Walter Speller

World’s best Pinot Gris buys – Andrew Jefford selects his top 35 from the best wines nominated by our experts

Vintage report: 2017 Northern Rhône – Matt Walls assesses how each appellation fared and selects more than 40 wines to buy

Chianti Classico 2013 & 2014: top tiers :165 wines tasted – A very successful tasting of Gran Selezione and Riserva wines from two contrasting vintages

Valpolicella Superiore: 84 wines tasted – It’s a tricky category to understand, but worth exploring for the range of delicious styles

Expert’s Choice: Vernaccia di San Gimignano – Susan Hulme MW selects 18 fresh, savoury and characterful whites from this corner of Tuscany

Travel: Verdicchio country, Italy – Le Marche’s white wine region is an ideal getaway, says Michaela Morris