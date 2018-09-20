Decanter November 2018 issue

Decanter magazine: November 2018

To read the November magazine online click here

Value red Burgundy: You don’t have to spend big. Tim Atkin MW selects 32 great buys at £25 per bottle or less

Rioja renegades: Meet the winemakers who are rewriting the rules in Rioja. Sarah Jane Evans MW reports

Vintage report: California Cabernet 2015: Linda Murphy analyses the harvest and recommends the best Cabs – from Napa to Santa Barbara County

Regional profile: Central Otago: Join Anne Krebiehl MW for a guided tour of New Zealand’s stunning Pinot Noir heartland

Adelaide Hills: what’s hot? Huon Hooke uncovers the latest trends in this beautiful cool-climate Australian region

Pomerol: Look to the improving smaller estates for quality and value suggests Panos Kakaviatos

Asolo Prosecco: Seeking out superior sparkle in Italy with Tom Hyland

Sweetness in wines: Matt Walls offers a helpful guide to selecting sweet wine

Decanter Retailer Awards 2018: Celebrating the best in the UK. Peter Richards MW reports

Barolo 2008 panel tasting: 63 wines tasted – With five Outstanding bottles in the line-up, this vintage is now showing its great potential

Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon panel tasting: 64 wines tasted- Not as stellar as expected, but Stellenbosch still offers good-value choices for Cabernet lovers

Expert’s choice: English still wines – A selection of elegant whites, characterful rosés and fruity reds from Susie Barrie MW

Travel: My Paso Robles – Julie Albin selects the best places for wine lovers to visit and shares her tips on things to do