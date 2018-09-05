Decanter magazine: October 2018

Signature red grapes of South America: What does the future hold for headline grabbers Carmenère, Malbec and Tannat? Alistair Cooper MW reads the runes

Best-value Malbec: Patricio Tapia and Paz Levinson highlight their 27 top Malbecs at £8-£20

Micro-terroir Malbec : Argentinian producers are digging deep to uncover what really makes Malbec tick. Patricio Tapia reports

New generation: In Chile and Argentina -Tim Atkin MW meets 10 young people bringing fresh impetus to winemaking

Vintages in Chile: rollercoaster ride: For four years in a row, 2014 to 2017, weather problems have hampered Chile. Peter Richards MW assesses the impact and previews 2018

Criolla wines: South American revival: A long heritage almost lost is now being brought back by committed winemakers, as Amanda Barnes discovers

Interview: Daniel Pi: One of the most influential figures in Argentinian wine speaks to Amanda Barnes

South America’s Sparkling wines: Alejandro Iglesias on the rise of the bubble in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

Uruguay: Small, but not to be ignored: look to the south coast for great potential, suggests Patricio Tapia

South American Cabernet Franc: 44 wines tasted – A strong showing from a small field shows this is a new alternative that’s well worth exploring

Chilean Sauvignon Blanc: 62 wines tasted – Follow our judges’ advice to discover the best options following some difficult recent vintages

Expert’s choice: Brazil: The rise of the smaller producer is improving diversity and quality. Dirceu Vianna Junior MW

Expert’s choice: Calchaquí Valley reds: Patricio Tapia’s selection from this extreme, high, sun-drenched terrain in Argentina’s north

Travel: My Santiago: Alistair Cooper MW’s top sights and venues