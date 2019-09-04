Decanter magazine: October 2019

Ellie Douglas

My top 25: premium Argentinian Malbec Andrew Jefford

South America’s next icons Alistair Cooper MW

Old vines: the gift of time Tim Atkin MW

Patagonia: the new frontier Amanda Barnes

The Decanter interview: Alejandro Sejanovich Sorrel Moseley-Williams

The new Carmenère Patricio Tapia

A beginner’s guide to Brazil: Dirceu Vianna Junior MW

The Douro: an evolution Sarah Ahmed

Travel shock: myth or reality Jonas Tofterup MW

Steven Spurrier’s Fine Wine World

Panel tasting: South American whites – beyond Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc 89 wines tasted

Panel tasting: Chilean Pinot Noir 61 wines tasted

Expert’s choice: Uruguayan Tannat Sarah Jane Evans MW

The Decanter travel guide: Montevideo & Canelones Amanda Barnes

My Rio de Janeiro Georgia Grimond

Wine Legend Stephen Brook