Decanter magazine: September 2018

My top 30: California whites – There’s far more to California white than Chardonnay, shows Ronan Sayburn MS, with this eclectic selection of his favourite bottles

The new names to know in Napa – Meet the innovators who are driving change in the Napa Valley. Elin McCoy reports

Austria’s finest red – Blaufränkisch is a native grape with growing international appeal. Stephen Brook meets the top regional producers

Barolo 2014 & Barbaresco 2015 – Stephen Brook shares his highlights from Piedmont’s Nebbiolo Prima tastings

Regional profile: Lugana – This Italian region is a great source of food-friendly white wines, finds Stephen Brook

Cinsault: into the spotlight – Once widely planted, then consigned to blends, Cinsault deserves a chance to shine, argues Alistair Cooper MW

Producer profile: Charles Heidsieck – Christelle Guibert visits the house founded by the original Champagne Charlie

Alsace: a matter of faith? Can a religious divide explain stylistic differences in wine? Margaret Rand investigates

Loire reds: Chinon, Bourgueil, St-Nicolas de Bourgueil – 53 wines tasted: Discover expert recommendations, with plenty of choice from a quartet of good vintages

New Zealand: alternative whites – 94 wines tasted: From Albariño to Pinot Gris, find a stunning selection of high-quality aromatic whites

Expert’s choice: white Rioja – The fresh new face of white Rioja has arrived. Sarah Jane Evans MW shares her favourites

Travel: London for wine lovers – Fiona Beckett introduces the UK capital’s best new restaurant and wine bar openings

Plus, free DWWA 2018 supplement