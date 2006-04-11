Chateau Boyd Cantenac, Grand Cru Classe, Margaux, Bordeaux 2005

Drink:2016-2025

Toasty, smoky aromas with a savoury edge and a serious, structured palate. Classically proportioned with energy and grace. Very pretty and classic with some maturity but still has lots to give. x

Tasters Peter Richards MW, Sarah Jane Evans MW and Xavier Rousset MS

Price UK £41-£58 Four Walls, Fine & Rare, US $95-$100 Wine House (CA), Black Tie Wine & Spirits (NY)

Alc 13.5%

Wine vintage:2005
