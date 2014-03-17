Auntsfield, Road Ridge, Southern Valleys, Marlborough, 2010

Points 86

Road Ridge

Grape Variety:Pinot Noir
Drink:2012 - 2016

Peter McCombie MW

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Ripe, exotic spice, heady; plump youthful, dark fruit, backed by vanilla spiced oak, a touch angular, needs time to soften.

16/20
86/100

Christine Parkinson

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Bold, fresh raspberry and plum compote aromas with a spicy oak note; lovely intense palate full of ripe summer fruit and vanilla custard notes, with an earthy, savoury underpinning. Very long finish, which introduces a floral element. A grippy edge to the tannins, but balanced and supple. Very appealing style, will soften with time.

17.5/20
91/100

Joanna Simon

Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir

Attractively scented – floral with black cherry notes and a hint of candied orange. Full palate with, concentrated fruit and plenty of flesh around a firm central core. Quite oaky, but crisp and well sustained.

16.5/20
88/100

Wine name:Road Ridge
Wine alcohol content:14%
Wine colour:Red
Wine vintage:2010
Price:£35.90
Wine style:Red, medium-bodied
Country:New Zealand
Region:Marlborough
Subregion:Southern Valleys