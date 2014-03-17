Auntsfield, Road Ridge, Southern Valleys, Marlborough, 2010
Peter McCombie MW
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Ripe, exotic spice, heady; plump youthful, dark fruit, backed by vanilla spiced oak, a touch angular, needs time to soften.
Christine Parkinson
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Bold, fresh raspberry and plum compote aromas with a spicy oak note; lovely intense palate full of ripe summer fruit and vanilla custard notes, with an earthy, savoury underpinning. Very long finish, which introduces a floral element. A grippy edge to the tannins, but balanced and supple. Very appealing style, will soften with time.
Joanna Simon
Tasting: Marlborough Pinot Noir
Attractively scented – floral with black cherry notes and a hint of candied orange. Full palate with, concentrated fruit and plenty of flesh around a firm central core. Quite oaky, but crisp and well sustained.