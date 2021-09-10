September releases on the Place

New vintages of renowned wines from France and beyond, including Italy, the US, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and South Africa, are being launched this month via Bordeaux's famous distribution network.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the wines being released on the Place de Bordeaux this September.

Wines are listed in alphabetical order. Click on the winery name to go to the individual wine's page and click 'view' to expand the row revealing the tasting note.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Alberelli di Giodo, RossoEtna201991
Antinori, SolaiaToscana201898
Beaulieu Vineyard, Georges de Latour Private ReserveNapa Valley201896
Bibi Graetz, ColoreToscana201998
Bibi Graetz, TestamettaToscana201996
CaiarossaToscana201893
Castello di Fonterutoli, ConcertoToscana201996
Castello di Fonterutoli, SiepiToscana201996
Catena Zapata, Nicolas Catena ZapataMendoza201897
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage a Jacqus PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape201996
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage a Jacqus PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape200995
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201194
Cloudburst, Cabernet SauvignonMargaret River201897
Cloudburst, ChardonnayMargaret River201997
Cloudburst, MalbecMargaret River201896
Dalla Valle Vineyards, MayaNapa Valley (Oakville)201894
Fattoria Petrolo, Bòggina BToscana201992
Fattoria Petrolo, Bòggina CValdarno di Sopra201994
Fattoria Petrolo, GalatronaValdarno di Sopra201995
Frescobaldi, CastelgiacondoBrunello di Montalcino201697
Giovanni Rosso, Etna RossoEtna201893
Inglenook, BlancaneauxNapa Valley (Rutherford)201994
Inglenook, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley (Rutherford)201894
Inglenook, RubiconNapa Valley (Rutherford)201897
Jim Barry, The Armagh ShirazClare Valley201796
Joseph Phelps, Cabernet SauvignonNapa Valley201893
Joseph Phelps, InsigniaNapa Valley201896
Klein Constantia, Vin de ConstanceConstantia201898
L'Aventure, Côte à CôtePaso Robles201996
L'Aventure, Estate CuvéePaso Robles201993
L'Aventure, OptimusPaso Robles201994
Luce della ViteBrunello di Montalcino201695
Luce della Vite, LuceToscana201895
Luce della Vite, LucenteToscana201892
MassetoToscana201899
Masseto, MassetinoToscana201994
Opus OneNapa Valley (Oakville)201898
Opus One, OvertureNapa Valley (Oakville)93
OrnellaiaToscana201897
Ornellaia, Le Serre Dell'OrnellaiaBolgheri201893
Ornellaia, Le Volte Dell'OrnellaiaToscana201991
Ornellaia, Poggio alle Gazze dell'OrnellaiaToscana201994
Philipponnat, Clos des GoissesChampagne201295
Philipponnat, Clos des GoissesChampagne199699
Pierre Graffeuille and Matthieu Dumarcher, OdysséeVin de France201894
Podere GiodoBrunello di Montalcino201795
Podere Giodo, La QuintaToscana201993
Poggio AnticoBrunello di Montalcino201695
Poggio Antico, Poggio Antico RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201596
PromontoryNapa Valley201597
QuintessaNapa Valley (Rutherford)201896
Santa Rita, Casa Real Reserva EspecialMaipo Valley201794
SeñaAconcagua Valley201996
Telmo Rodriguez, YjarRioja (Alavesa)201798
Tenuta Sette, OrmaToscana201994
Tenuta Sette, Ponti Passi di OrmaBolgheri201992
Wynns, Coonawarra Estate John Riddoch Cabernet SauvignonCoonawarra201897

