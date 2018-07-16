We've rounded up some of the more interesting spirits set to go on offer for Amazon Prime Day (16 July), when the online retailer launches discounts for its Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Five spirits offers to watch

As the name suggests, this single malt Scotch from the island of the same name is matured in seven different types of oak, including first-fill American oak and several different types of French; Vosges, Bertranges, Jupilles, Allier, Tronçais & Limousin barrels, to be exact. It also follows a recent trend for Scotch distillers to move away from age statements on bottles with new ranges.

A white Port and tonic needs to be your new summer cocktail, so here’s an opportunity to stock up on this one from Graham’s, which our Decanter tasting team said has ‘Flavours of tangy lime, salt, cream, almond and grapefruit.’

No. 3 London dry gin, made by long-standing wine merchant Berry Bros & Rudd, is full of aromas of juniper, orange peel, grapefruit and Angelica root.

A triple distilled, single pot still Irish whiskey produced by Irish Distillers, aka Pernod Ricard, which is known for a somewhat spicy kick. The 21-year-old version came second in the latest edition of Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible – against global competition – so this could be an interesting opportunity to get a feel for the house style.

One of the first white Vermouths from England, something that is itself a testament to this category’s revitalisation within the craft drinks market. One that might be of interest to lovers of dry Martini cocktails. Read about other kinds of Vermouth.