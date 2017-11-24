Take advantage of what Black Friday has to offer with these Champagne deals.

If you’re willing to be strategic, Black Friday 2018 is a great time to pick up some top Champagne at relatively reasonable prices.

Here are some of the prices found last year and this year we’ll be rounded up some of the best offers that we have found. Whilst this isn’t an event for some of the most sort after fine still wine, Champagne and Spirits are easier to find.

Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne NV

A solid rosé Champagne and one of the best-known, available for an unusually low price. A great way of announcing your arrival at a Christmas party or enjoying date night, but with the added bonus of not rinsing your bank account.

£35.99 – £28 off – Buy Now

Pol Roger Rosé Champagne 2008

Pol Roger – known as Sir Winston Churchill’s favourite Champagne house – released this new vintage of its rosé Champagne in 2016. It was intended to mark a slight departure from previous vintages, with food pairing more in mind. It is 65% Pinot Noir and 35% Chardonnay. Decanter expert Michael Edwards said that this could be one for the cellar, so consider laying it down for a few years. Pol Roger doesn’t produce a rosé from every vintage and has no non-vintage rosé.

£54.99 – £33.17 off – Buy Now

Bollinger Champagne La Grand Année 2007

Champagne had some up-and-down weather in the 2007 vintage there was indecision across the region about whether a vintage would – or should – be made. This Bollinger is a triumph, impressing our expert, Michael Edwards, with its honey notes and crisp acidity when he tasted it earlier this year. Grande Année is Bollinger’s prestige cuvée, made only in vintages worthy of the name.

£54.99 – £19.01 off – Buy Now

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne NV

From a Champagne house founded in 1811 and which is traditionally associated with lovers. It’s more at the floral and delicate end of the spectrum. It has a relatively high dosage, with residual sugar of 11g per litre and made up of an unusually high amount of Pinot Meunier – 40% – plus 40% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay.

£31.99 – £11 off – Buy Now

Henri Dosnon Brut Sélection Champagne NV

Go beyond the big brands and delve into the world of grower Champagnes and those made by small négociants. This is part of the Roberson Wine Christmas sale. ‘Good-value Champagnes are hard to find, so don’t miss out on this cuvée,’ wrote Decanter’s tasting director, Christelle Guibert, after tasting this particular wine recently – and that was before it went on offer.

£21.99 – £3.01 off – Buy Now