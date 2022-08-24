Following a recent visit to Sicily Decanter's regional editor for Italy, James Button reports on the future for Europe's hottest region.

Below, we present a quick and easy way to see notes and scores for the 65 recommended wines from more than 200 tasted overall.


Nicosia, Sosta Tre Santi CarricanteEtna201992
Tornatore, Valdemone BrutTerre Siciliane90
Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti BiancoEtna201895
Pietradolce, Sant'AndreaEtna201794
Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna BiancoEtna202093
Pietradolce, ArchineriEtna202093
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Nozze d'OroSicilia201993
Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano BiancoEtna201793
Alta Mora - Cusumano, BiancoEtna202092
Baglio di Pianetto, Natyr InsoliaTerre Siciliane201692
Cusumano, ShamarisSicilia202192
Cusumano, SolealtoTerre Siciliane201992
Duca di Salaparuta, KadosSicilia202192
Feudo Principi di Butera, Serò InsoliaSicilia201792
Graci, BiancoEtna202192
Graci, ArcuriaEtna202092
MandraRossa, GrilloSicilia202192
Tenuta Rapitalà, Conte HuguesSicilia202092
Benanti, Contrada RinazzoEtna (Superiore)202191
Cantina Horus, Sole e Terra GilloSicilia202191
Cusumano, JalèSicilia202091
Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano BiancoEtna201991
Duca di Salaparuta, Bianca di ValguarneraTerre Siciliane201991
Fazio, AegadesErice202191
Feudo Maccari, Family and FriendsTerre Siciliane202091
Giasira, KerationTerre Siciliane202191
MandraRossa, Bertolino SopranoSicilia201991
Pietradolce, BiancoEtna202191
Tenuta Rapitalà, Vigna CasaliAlcamo (Classico)202191
Terra Costantino, deAetna BiancoEtna202091
Casa Grazia, Zahara GrilloSicilia202190
Donnafugata, PassiperdutiSicilia202190
Tasca d'Almerita, Mozia GrilloSicilia202190
Tenuta Rapitalà, Viviri GrilloSicilia202190
Donnafugata, LigheaSicilia202188
Graci, RosatoEtna202193
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Tascante Tefra RosatoEtna202193
Pietradolce, RosatoEtna202192
Tornatore, RosatoEtna202092
Benanti, RosatoEtna202191
Dimore di Giurfo, Pian della SignoraTerre Siciliane202190
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Tascante Contrada Sciaranuova VVEtna201796
Graci, Feudo di MezzoEtna201995
Pietradolce, BarbagalliEtna201795
Benanti, Serra Della Contessa Particella No. 587 RiservaEtna201694
Graci, Arcuria Sopra il PozzoEtna201794
Pietradolce, Contrada Santo SpiritoEtna201894
Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano RossoEtna201794
Alta Mora - Cusumano, GuardiolaEtna201693
Cusumano, SaganaSicilia201993
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Tascante Contrada SciaranuovaEtna201993
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Rosso del ConteContea di Sclafani201693
Torre Mora, Chiuse VidalbaEtna201793
Cortese, Boscopiano FrappatoTerre Siciliane201992
Donnafugata, Contrada MarchesaEtna201892
Graci, RossoEtna202092
Santa Tresa, Avulisi RiservaSicilia201892
Torre Mora, ScaluneraEtna201992
Casa Grazia, Gradiva Nero d'AvolaSicilia201991
Feudo Maccari, SaiaSicilia201991
Santa Tresa, OTerre Siciliane202091
MandraRossa, Nero d'AvolaSicilia202190
Feudo Maccari, NeréSicilia201989
Giasira, MorhumTerre Siciliane201889
Planeta, FrappatoVittoria202187

