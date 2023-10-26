Sicily new releases score table

James Button, Decanter's Italy editor, explores the myriad styles of wine produced on the island of Sicily, tasting more than 300 wines for the latest releases report now available on Decanter Premium.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all the wines tasted.


Wines are displayed alphabetically by producer in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Aítala, Martinella BiancoEtna202290
Aítala, Martinella RossoEtna202090
Aítala, SyrahSicilia202189
Alberelli di Giodo, CarricanteTerre Siciliane202194
Alberelli di Giodo, Nerello MascaleseTerre Siciliane202094
Alessandro di Camporeale, Vigna di MandranovaMonreale202191
Alta Mora - Cusumano, BiancoEtna202191
Alta Mora - Cusumano, RosatoEtna202290
Alta Mora - Cusumano, GuardiolaEtna201994
Alta Mora - Cusumano, Feudo di MezzoEtna201993
Alta Mora - Cusumano, RossoEtna202091
Animaetnea, AnimalucenteEtna202290
Animaetnea, AnimardenteEtna202090
Antichi Vinai 1877, Koinè RiservaEtna201690
Antonio Di Mauro, Dusis RosatoEtna202291
Assuli, LorlandoSicilia202088
Baglio di Pianetto, Fermata 125Etna202091
Baglio di Pianetto, CembaliSicilia201788
Barone Di Villagrande, Contrada Villagrande BiancoEtna (Superiore)201893
Barone Di Villagrande, Contrada Villagrande RossoEtna201892
Barone Di Villagrande, RossoEtna202091
Benanti, Pietra MarinaEtna (Superiore)201893
Benanti, BiancoEtna202289
Benanti, Rovittello Particella No. 341 RiservaEtna201795
Benanti, Serra Della Contessa Particella No. 587 RiservaEtna201795
Benanti, Contrada Cavaliere RossoEtna202192
Benanti, Contrada Monte SerraEtna202192
Benanti, Contrada Calderara SottanaEtna202191
Benanti, Contrada Dafara GalluzzoEtna202190
Benanti, Nerello CappuccioTerre Siciliane202090
Blindspot Vineyard, Punto Cieco AmphoraEtna202291
Camporè, BiancoEtna202290
Cantine di Nessuno, MilusEtna (Superiore)202091
Cantine Nicosia, Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti BiancoEtna201994
Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna BiancoEtna202293
Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte San Nicolò BiancoEtna202191
Cantine Nicosia, Sosta Tre Santi Rosato BrutEtna202090
Cantine Nicosia, Vulka RosatoEtna202290
Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna RossoEtna201992
Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte San Nicolò RossoEtna201992
Cantine Nicosia, Fondo Filara FrappatoSicilia202291
Cantine Nicosia, Vulkà RossoEtna202090
Cantine PatrìCerasuolo di Vittoria202090
Cantine Pupillo, Targetta CatarrattoSicilia202289
Cantine Pupillo, Cyane MoscatoSiracusa202288
Cantine Pupillo, Damarete RosatoSicilia202288
Cantine Pupillo, Re Federico Nero d'AvolaSiracusa202289
Cantine Pupillo, Damarete RossoSiracusa202288
Cantine Pupillo, Damarete MoscatoSiracusa202189
Cantoneri, Tenuta della Dainara RossoEtna202090
Cantoneri, Tenuta della Dainara OrangeTerre Siciliane202191
Carranco, Contrada Carranco RVEtna201992
Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio GrilloSicilia202291
Caruso & Minini, Tagòs GrilloSicilia201990
Caruso & Minini, Terre di Giumara ZibibboTerre Siciliane202290
Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio CatarrattoSicilia202289
Caruso & Minini, Frappo RoséTerre Siciliane202289
Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio PerriconeTerre Siciliane202091
Caruso & Minini, NinoTerre Siciliane201291
Caruso & Minini, FrappelloTerre Siciliane202190
Caruso & Minini, NebaccoTerre Siciliane202190
Caruso & Minini, ArancinoTerre Siciliane202285
Casa Grazia, Zahara GrilloSicilia202289
Casa Grazia, LaetityaSicilia202191
Casa Grazia, Gradiva Nero d'AvolaSicilia202090
Casa Grazia, Victorya 1607Cerasuolo di Vittoria202189
Conte Uvaggio, Il Nerello del...Etna201790
Cortese, Vanedda BiancoTerre Siciliane202090
Cortese, SabuciCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202191
Cortese, Senía Nero d'AvolaSicilia202188
COS, Metodo ClassicoTerre Siciliane202091
COS, Della BastonacaCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)201993
COS, Pithos RossoTerre Siciliane202192
COSCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202091
COS, Della FontaneVittoria201891
Cottanera, Brut Metodo ClassicoEtna201891
Cottanera, Calderara BiancoEtna202192
Cottanera, BiancoEtna202291
Cottanera, RosatoEtna202290
Cottanera, Contrada Zottorinato RiservaEtna201794
Cottanera, Contrada Feudo di MezzoEtna201992
Cottanera, Contrada DiciassettesalmeEtna202191
CVA Canicattì, ArcifàTerre Siciliane202290
Davide Fregonese, BiancoEtna202291
Davide Fregonese, RossoEtna202191
Donnafugata, Ben RyéPassito di Pantelleria202191
Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano BiancoEtna202091
Donnafugata, Passiperduti GrilloSicilia202290
Donnafugata, PrioSicilia202290
Donnafugata, Vigna di GabriSicilia202190
Donnafugata, DamarinoSicilia202288
Donnafugata, LigheaSicilia202288
Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano RosatoEtna202089
Donnafugata, Fragore Contrada MontelaguardiaEtna201992
Donnafugata, Mille e Una NotteSicilia201992
Donnafugata, Contrada MarchesaEtna201991
Donnafugata, Tancredi Dolce & GabbanaTerre Siciliane201991
Donnafugata, Contesa dei VentiVittoria202190
Donnafugata, SherazadeSicilia202190
Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano RossoEtna202090
Donnafugata, Bell'AssaiVittoria202189
Donnafugata, FloramundiCerasuolo di Vittoria202189
Duca di Salaparuta, Lavico BiancoEtna202290
Duca di Salaparuta, Duca EnricoSicilia201992
Duca di Salaparuta, Lavico RossoEtna202191
Duca di Salaparuta, NawariTerre Siciliane201990
Eduardo Torres Acosta, PirreraTerre Siciliane202196
Eduardo Torres Acosta, ArenariaTerre Siciliane202195
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Quota NTerre Siciliane202195
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord RossoTerre Siciliane202192
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Est CarricanteTerre Siciliane202293
Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord BiancoTerre Siciliane202292
Famiglia Statella, PettinociarelleEtna201992
Fazio, Blanc de BlancsErice89
Fazio, CalebiancheErice202290
Fazio, Luce d'OrienteErice202188
Fedegraziani, MareneveTerre Siciliane202091
Fedegraziani, Profumo di VulcanoEtna202093
Fedegraziani, Rosso di MezzoEtna202092
Fedegraziani, RossoEtna202091
Feudo Arancio, Nero d'AvolaSicilia202190
Feudo Arancio, Hedonis RiservaSicilia201589
Feudo Cavaliere, Millemetri BiancoEtna201792
Feudo Disisa, Lu BancuMonreale202192
Feudo Disisa, CharaSicilia202290
Feudo Disisa, GranmassentiMonreale201989
Feudo Maccari, Family And Friends FirraruTerre Siciliane202191
Feudo Maccari, Family And FriendsTerre Siciliane202190
Feudo Maccari, OlliSicilia202286
Feudo Maccari, MahârisSicilia202192
Feudo Maccari, SaiaSicilia202091
Feudo Montoni, Catarratto del MassoTerre Siciliane202290
Feudo Montoni, VrucaraSicilia201989
Fina, BausaTerre Siciliane201789
Firriato, Gaudensius Pas DoséTerre Siciliane201793
Firriato, Gaudensius Blanc de Noir BrutEtna201892
Firriato, Cavanera Ripa di ScorciavaccaEtna202193
Firriato, Gaudensius Rosé BrutEtna201991
Firriato, Signum Aetnae RiservaEtna201494
Firriato, Cavanera Rovo delle CoturnieEtna201891
Firriato, Sorìa FrappatoSicilia201991
Florio, AegusaMarsala196497
Florio, AegusaMarsala195296
Florio, Semisecco Superiore Riserva [SR0301]Marsala200193
Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR0504]Marsala200493
Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR1898]Marsala199893
Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR1609]Marsala200992
Florio, Vino92
Florio, Semisecco Superiore Riserva [SR2715]Marsala201592
Frank Cornelissen, Susucaru RosatoTerre Siciliane202289
Frank Cornelissen, MagmaTerre Siciliane202296
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CSTerre Siciliane202296
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CRTerre Siciliane202295
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel MCTerre Siciliane202294
Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel PATerre Siciliane202294
Frank Cornelissen, MunjebelTerre Siciliane202293
Frank Cornelissen, Susucaru RossoTerre Siciliane202291
Generazione Alessandro, Vignazza RosatoEtna202190
Giasira, Nero d'AvolaSicilia202087
Giovanni Rosso, BiancoEtna202291
Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo BiancoEtna202292
Girolamo Russo, NerinaEtna202290
Girolamo Russo, RosatoEtna202291
Girolamo Russo, FeudoEtna202195
Girolamo Russo, Calderara SottanaEtna202194
Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Piano delle ColombeEtna202094
Girolamo Russo, Feudo di MezzoEtna202193
Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo RossoEtna202193
Girolamo Russo, ’a RinaEtna202192
Graci, Arcuria BiancoEtna202192
Graci, MuganazziEtna202192
Graci, Arcurìa RossoEtna202093
Graci, Arcuria Sopra il PozzoEtna201893
Graci, RossoEtna202192
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AnteEtna202093
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, ImbrisEtna (Superiore)201993
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AedesEtna202291
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AlnusEtna202292
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Saeculare RiservaEtna201395
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, AetneusEtna201892
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Nerello CappuccioTerre Siciliane202292
I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, PistusEtna202190
IDDA, BiancoSicilia202292
IDDA, RossoEtna202094
Iuppa, LindoEtna (Superiore)202091
La Contea, SommitaleEtna202092
Le Due Tenute, CantonèSicilia202091
Mandrarossa, Delquanta BrutTerre Siciliane202289
Mandrarossa, Larcéra VermentinoTerre Siciliane202290
Mandrarossa, Grecanico DoratoSicilia202288
Mandrarossa, Perricone RoséTerre Siciliane202287
Mandrarossa, BoneraSicilia202091
MandraRossa, CarthagoSicilia201991
Mandrarossa, Terre del SommaccoSicilia201991
Mandrarossa, Nero d'AvolaSicilia202290
Marco De Bartoli, Vigna La Miccia Superiore Oro RiservaMarsala201896
Marco De Bartoli, Superiore Oro RiservaMarsala198895
Marco De Bartoli, Terzavia Metodo ClassicoSicilia202092
Marco De Bartoli, VignaverdeSicilia202292
Marco De Bartoli, PietraneraTerre Siciliane202291
Masseria Setteporte, Nerello MascaleseEtna202090
Massimo Lentsch, RossoEtna202092
Maugeri, Contrada VolpareEtna (Superiore)202191
Monteleone, AnthemisEtna202092
Monteleone, RumexEtna202092
Nicola Gumina, FiliciEtna201695
Occhipinti, SMSicilia202191
Occhipinti, BBTerre Siciliane202092
Occhipinti, FLTerre Siciliane202092
Occhipinti, Grotte AltaCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202091
Occhipinti, Il FrappatoTerre Siciliane202191
Occhipinti, PTTerre Siciliane202091
Occhipinti, Siccagno Nero d'AvolaSicilia202091
Occhipinti, SP68Sicilia202191
Palmento Costanzo, Contrada Santo Spirito BiancoEtna202092
Palmento Costanzo, Contrade CavaliereEtna202092
Palmento Costanzo, Bianco di SeiEtna202191
Palmento Costanzo, PrefillosseraEtna201995
Palmento Costanzo, Contrada Santo Spirito RossoEtna201994
Palmento Costanzo, Nero di SeiEtna201990
Passopisciaro, Contrada PCTerre Siciliane202193
Passopisciaro, Contrada PTerre Siciliane202197
Passopisciaro, FranchettiTerre Siciliane202197
Passopisciaro, Contrada GTerre Siciliane202196
Passopisciaro, Contrada RTerre Siciliane202196
Passopisciaro, Contrada STerre Siciliane202195
Passopisciaro, Contrada CTerre Siciliane202193
Passopisciaro, PassorossoEtna202192
Pietradolce, Archineri BiancoEtna202192
Pietradolce, BarbagalliEtna201897
Pietradolce, Feudo di MezzoEtna201995
Pietradolce, Contrada RampanteEtna201994
Pietradolce, Contrada Santo SpiritoEtna201994
Pietradolce, Archineri RossoEtna201993
Pietradolce, Sant'AndreaTerre Siciliane201894
Planeta, Brut Metodo Classico CarricanteSicilia201989
Planeta, CometaMenfi202193
Planeta, Contrada TaccioneEtna202191
Planeta, Eruzione 1614 CarricanteSicilia202091
Planeta, TerebintoMenfi202290
Planeta, FrappatoVittoria202191
Planeta, RossoEtna202191
Planeta, Santa CeciliaNoto202091
PlanetaMamertino201990
Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Nerello MascaleseSicilia201990
Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Pinot NeroTerre Siciliane202090
Planeta, NoceraSicilia202090
Planeta, DorilliCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)202088
Principe di Corleone, Ridente OrlandoMonreale202291
Principe di Corleone, Sophia Nero d'AvolaSicilia202188
Produttori Etna Nord, Cuore di MarchesaEtna201991
Santa Tresa, Avulisi RiservaSicilia201892
Sciara, CentenarioTerre Siciliane202091
Serafica, Grotta del GeloEtna201988
Serafica, Versante Sud MaceratoTerre Siciliane202190
Siciliano, RossoeuphoriaTerre Siciliane202289
Sive Natura, Biancomilo di CaselleEtna (Superiore)202092
SRC, BiancoEtna202190
SRC, RosatoEtna202290
SRC, AlberelloEtna202095
SRC, RivaggiEtna202094
SRC, RossoEtna202091
Tasca d'Almerita, Mozia GrillloSicilia202292
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Capofaro Vigne di Paola MalvasiaSalina202292
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Vigna San Francesco ChardonnaySicilia202192
Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante C'Eragia ChardonnaySicilia202091
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Capofaro Didyme MalvasiaSalina202291
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Cavallo delle Fate GrilloSicilia202291
Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante BuonoraEtna202290
Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante PianodarioEtna201993
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Buonsenso CatarrattoSicilia202290
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Nozze d'OroSicilia202090
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Rosso del ConteContea di Sclafani201794
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Sallier de la Tour La Monaca SyrahMonreale202092
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali LamuríSicilia202091
Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali GuarnaccioSicilia202190
Tenuta Boccarossa, BiancoEtna202192
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, SaliceEtna (Superiore)202295
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara SottanaEtna202294
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Santo Spirito BiancoEtna202293
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, BiancoEtna202292
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, MontaltoEtna202292
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, RosatoEtna202293
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don PeppinoEtna202197
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Dagala di Bocca D'OrzoEtna202197
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, GuardiolaEtna202197
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara SottanaEtna202196
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, San LorenzoEtna202196
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Santo Spirito RossoEtna202195
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Feudo di Mezzo Il Quadro delle RoseEtna202194
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, MoganazziEtna202194
Tenuta delle Terre Nere, RossoEtna202190
Tenuta di Ciclopi, BiancoEtna202191
Tenuta di Ciclopi, RosatoEtna202289
Tenuta di Ciclopi, RossoEtna202088
Tenuta di Fessina, A’PuddaraEtna202093
Tenuta Ferrata, Punta DragoEtna201988
Tenuta Gorghi Tondi, MidorSicilia202288
Tenute Bosco, Piano dei DainiEtna202090
Tenute Foti Randazzese, GagàEtna202192
Tenute Navarra, MaribuCerasuolo di Vittoria202090
Tenute Navarra, ScuròSicilia202190
Tenute Navarra, Battichè RiservaSicilia201987
Tenute Rapitalà, Vigna CasaljAlcamo (Classico)202287
Tenute Rapitalà, Alto RealeSicilia202188
Terra Costantino, deAetna BiancoEtna202191
Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano BiancoEtna201890
Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano Rosso RiservaEtna201890
Terra Costantino, deAetna RossoEtna202189
Theresa Eccher, Contessa del VentoEtna202190
Tornatore, Pietrarizzo BiancoEtna202192
Tornatore, BiancoEtna202290
Tornatore, CalderaraEtna201993
Tornatore, Pietrarizzo RossoEtna201993
Tornatore, TrimarchisaEtna201793
Torre Mora, Scalunera BiancoEtna202289
Torre Mora, Scalunera RossoEtna202093
Torre Mora, Chiuse VidalbaEtna201891
Travaglianti, BiancoEtna202091
Turi, Rosso BioEtna202191
Valle dell'Acate, Il FrappatoVittoria202291
Valle dell'Acate, Iri da IriCerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico)201489
Valle dell'Acate, Il Moro Nero d'AvolaSicilia201987
Vivera, Salisire Contrada MartinellaEtna201892
Vivera, BiancoEtna202291
Vivera, Rosato di MartinellaEtna202290
Vivera, Terra dei SogniTerre Siciliane202090
Zumbo, Ciuri CiuriEtna202188

