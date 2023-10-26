Sicily new releases score table

Aítala, Martinella Bianco Etna 2022 90 View This unoaked blend of 70% Carricante, 20% Catarratto, and 20% Minnella and Inzolia is a juicy, succulent tropical mouthful of peach and pineapple, with lovely sapidity and a waft of mint to freshen things up.

Aítala, Martinella Rosso Etna 2020 90 View Contrada Martinella is located in Linguaglossa on the north side of the volcano. Fresh and minty with grippy, textural tannins and bright cherry fruit, this is a lovely easy-drinking Etna Rosso.

Aítala, Syrah Sicilia 2021 89 View This volcanic Syrah offers classic varietal scents of violets, dark fruits and crushed rocks. Intense, sticky dark fruits and a tannic bite are freshened by good acidity and those violet overtones.

Alberelli di Giodo, Carricante Terre Siciliane 2021 94 View Carricante is Etna's signature white grape, and this unoaked example – just the second vintage, from legendary winemaker, Carlo Ferrini and his daughter, Bianca – captures the unique character of place and grape: Bright and saline, it showcases lemon, lime and apple aromas and flavours. Textured and ripe, it's also very fresh; a stony, salty wave rushes forth followed by subtly creamy lemon posset. The finish is very long, fine and herbal. Glorious.

Alberelli di Giodo, Nerello Mascalese Terre Siciliane 2020 94 View Carlo Ferrini began this Sicilian project in 2012, with the first vintage of Nerello Mascalese being 2016. He has amassed eight small plots totalling just a couple of hectares on the north side of Etna – some are just outside the Etna DOC zone so this is labelled as Terre Siciliane instead – and he uses neighbour, Pietradolce's high-tech winery and cellar. Vinified in stainless steel then matured in 7hl barrels for one year before several months in concrete, this wine candidly displays all of Nerello Mascalese's charm: pure red fruit fragrance with some smoke and earthiness, mirrored in the mouth along with a prickle of spice, some subtle tannic grip and vibrant freshness. Sapid, tangy fruit carries through on the long, vibrant and fresh finish. Beautiful.

Alessandro di Camporeale, Vigna di Mandranova Monreale 2021 91 View A portion of the wine from this hillside location in the north of Sicily is matured for 12 months in 600l tonneaux. Floral, lemony and peachy, it's intense and pithy with a flinty quality in the mouth. Long, fresh and mineral, it's a delicious white to pair with fish.

Alta Mora - Cusumano, Bianco Etna 2021 91 View This Etna Bianco is sourced from younger vines in Contrada Arrigo in Linguaglossa (750m), and Pietramarina and Verzella in Castiglione di Sicilia (600m). Vinified in stainless steel and matured on its lees for more than six months before bottling, it packs in some juicy tropical fruits among green fruits and a creamy backdrop. Sapid and saline, it finishes with a delightful passion fruit note.

Alta Mora - Cusumano, Rosato Etna 2022 90 View From one hectare of Nerello Mascalese at 750m in Contrada Solicchiata on Etna's northern side. The grapes spend one night in the cellar to cool them before a soft pressing. Vinified using the same yeast as for the Carricante – the result of three years of research – the wine is then matured for four months in stainless steel tanks. Delicate, saline and gastronomic, it has a good intensity of cherry and garrigue with a stony mid-palate, then some darker fruits and a touch of refreshing bitterness on the finish.

Alta Mora - Cusumano, Guardiola Etna 2019 94 View From 2ha of pre-phylloxera vines around 150 years old in Contrada Guardiola at around 800m above sea level on Etna's northern flank. Fuller and fleshier than Feudo di Mezzo, it features fragrant red fruits, black cherry and earth, with some peppery spice. Tight, sapid and grippy with fresh acidity, the palate showcases some lovely dark fruits and a chewy finish lifted by its inherent freshness.

Alta Mora - Cusumano, Feudo di Mezzo Etna 2019 93 View From 2ha of 100-year-old vines planted in Feudo di Mezzo's deep soils at 650m, this brooding red is earthier and more intense than the standard rosso. Bold black cherry, prune and baked red fruits are accompanied by fine, ripe tannins which clamp down. Tight and quite closed at present, it needs time to reveal its full colours.

Alta Mora - Cusumano, Rosso Etna 2020 91 View A blend of fruit from Verzella, Solicchiata, Feudo di Mezzo and Guardiola, situated between 650 and 900 metres above sea level, this rosso is vinified in stainless steel then matured for 12 months in big barrels and tonneaux. Perfumed and dusty, with a Burgundian nose and a touch of violets, it's grippy and well balanced with good acidity and lovely texture. Red cherry and darker plummy fruits are supported by fine, ripe tannins, with a soft, elegant finish. Very drinkable.

Animaetnea, Animalucente Etna 2022 90 View From the Moretti Cuseri family's Etna outpost, based on the northern side of the volcano in Passopisciaro, this unoaked white includes 15% of Minnella. Floral and stony with some subtle hints of lees and orange peel, it's a zesty, spicy wine with good body and lovely freshness too. Subtle herbal, honey and peach notes lurk in the background, while bright citrus peel and white flower flavours lead the charge on the stony palate. A gastronomic Etna Bianco.

Animaetnea, Animardente Etna 2020 90 View First released with the 2012 vintage, Animardente is produced from 70-year-old northeast-facing vines in Passopisciaro, at 700m. It's vinified in stainless steel before maturing for 18 months in large barrels, followed by a further year in bottle. Spicy, dusty black and red cherry and raspberry aromas lead to a bold palate with tons of black and white peppery spice, which eventually subside to reveal structural, grippy tannins, ripe, dark fruits and some cola. It seems to lack some vitality compared to its peers, and it doesn't' shout ‘Nerello Mascalese’, but give it a year to settle in and it might be in a better place – if the delicious 2019 is anything to go by.

Antichi Vinai 1877, Koinè Riserva Etna 2016 90 View This Riserva has spent 24 months in 25hl oak and chestnut barrels, and a further 24 months in bottle. It has a lovely fragrance of herbs and wild berries, with intense, curranty fruit in the mouth carried by balsamic freshness and wafts of potpourri. The fruit is a bit tired, but the finish is long, with the wood poking through at the end.

Antonio Di Mauro, Dusis Rosato Etna 2022 91 View This east-side rosé is very fresh and bright, with light cherry and apple aromas and a good intensity of herbal, mineral-infused red fruits in the mouth. Long, zesty and salty.

Assuli, Lorlando Sicilia 2020 88 View An unoaked organic Nero d'Avola from vines in the province of Trapani, Lorlando features intense aromas of red and black cherry with a touch of smokiness. In the mouth it's intense and ripe, but with a savoury, charcuterie-like edge which jars slightly with the bold, sticky fruit.

Baglio di Pianetto, Fermata 125 Etna 2020 91 View Fermata 125 is the new Etna project by Palermo-based Baglio di Pianetto, with vines at 700-750m in Passopisciaro on Etna's north slope. Vinified in stainless steel, it then matures for 12 months in botti grandi with a short refinement in stainless steel before bottling. The result is a fragrant red with warm scents of earth and wood spice, and just a touch of balsam. Integrated grainy tannins clutch ripe cherry and strawberry fruit, while wood, earth and spice notes give depth. Dense yet bright, with some welcome stoniness on the mid-palate.

Baglio di Pianetto, Cembali Sicilia 2017 88 View Rich, meaty, intense and sticky, with some grippy red and black fruits, this is a rather simple Nero d'Avola to be drunk in the near future.

Barone Di Villagrande, Contrada Villagrande Bianco Etna (Superiore) 2018 93 View This thought-provoking Etna Bianco Superiore from Contrada Villagrande at 700m in Milo is matured in 500l botti for 12 months, followed by 12 months in bottle. It's full of floral detail, with enticing aromas of peach and citrus peel. In the mouth it's salty and intense, lifted and fragrant, beginning with spiky lemon juice before rounding out with some apricot skin and green fruits. The long finish is fruity, stony and earthy.

Barone Di Villagrande, Contrada Villagrande Rosso Etna 2018 92 View Contrada Villagrande is located in Milo on Etna's east side at 700 metres above sea level. The fruit for this wine matures for 24 months in 500l chestnut barrels. Delicate and aromatic, it has a dusty, earthy red fruit fragrance, while in the mouth it's super-elegant and pure. Vivid strawberry and cherry fruits and integrated, chalky tannins lead to a beautifully light-on-its-feet finish with a stony note. Perhaps lacks some complexity but that will develop with time in the bottle. Gorgeous.

Barone Di Villagrande, Rosso Etna 2020 91 View Barone di Villagrande's Etna Rosso is a blend of 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Nerello Cappuccio and Nerello Mantellato, vinified in stainless steel then aged in 500l chestnut barrels for 12 months. The grapes are sourced from vineyards in Castiglione di Sicilia and Milo. Fresh and tangy, it combines black cherry and chocolate aromas with intense, ripe red and black hedgerow berry flavours. Balsamic, grippy and balanced, this is an enjoyable sip.

Benanti, Pietra Marina Etna (Superiore) 2018 93 View Benanti's Pietra Marina vineyard is situated in Contrada Rinazzo, Milo, on the east side of Etna. Here, at 800m, is one of the wettest places in Sicily. Produced since 1990, this Superiore is completely unoaked but undergoes regular batonnage during its 24 months of maturation in stainless steel, which is followed by a further 12 months in bottle. Flinty, smoky and saline, this is a classy white with a stony, vertical character but not at all lacking in body: the richness from the lees combines with beautifully sweet stone fruits to produce an alluring wine, made all the more exciting by a twist of seaweed on the finish. Still youthful, this should be tucked away out of sight and out of mind for a few years.

Benanti, Bianco Etna 2022 89 View Selected from vines grown between 700 and 950 metres above sea level on Etna's east and south slopes, this unoaked white combines ripe, floral and peachy characters typical of the warm southern slope with the crisp salinity found in the wines of the east slope. Spices and a note of banana lend complexity, while a background of creamy lees rounds it out nicely.

Benanti, Rovittello Particella No. 341 Riserva Etna 2017 95 View This field blend of around 90% Nerello Mascalese and 10% of Nerello Cappuccio is harvested one month later than the grapes destined for Serra della Contessa Riserva. Located in Contrada Dafara Galluzzo in Rovittello on the north side of the volcano, it's vinified in stainless steel with a long maceration, then matures in 15hl French oak barrels for 24 months., followed by 12 months in bottle. Full of balsamic notes with fresh and dried cherry, wood and spice, it's a complex red that's both fragrant and intense. Saline acidity balances the big structure, however the juicy fruit is still veiled behind a wall of wood and tannins. It finishes long and very fresh. Nedes time.

Benanti, Serra Della Contessa Particella No. 587 Riserva Etna 2017 95 View Sourced from a small pre-phylloxera plot of the vineyard in Contrada Monte Serra on Etna's southeast slope at 450-500m, this blend of 85% Nerello Mascalese and 15% Nerello Cappuccio is co-fermented in stainless steel with a long maceration, followed by around 30 months in botti grandi and 12 months in bottle. It shines for its gorgeous wild strawberry perfume, woody and delicate. In the mouth it shows its tight, vertical structure and intense, vibrant and concentrated red fruits, with dusty, woody and balsamic nuances. Light on its feet despite its obvious power and heft, this deserves more time in bottle before opening.

Benanti, Contrada Cavaliere Rosso Etna 2021 92 View From 50-year-old vines on Etna's southwest side at around 900m above sea level in Santa Maria di Licodia, the grapes are vinified using indigenous yeasts in stainless steel then the wine matures first in French oak tonneaux for 12 months, then stainless steel, then bottle for around 10 months. Dank and earthy at first, with dark fruits and fine tannins, it opens up with some air to reveal intense, bold black cherry, herbs, balsam and spice, balanced by good acidity. This definitely needs time to reveal its secrets.

Benanti, Contrada Monte Serra Etna 2021 92 View The grapes for this wine are grown on dry-walled terraces at 450m above sea level on the slopes of an extinct volcanic cone on the southeast side of Etna, where it's rainy and humid. Vinified in stainless steel then matured in French oak tonneaux for 12 months, followed by further time in bottle, it's noticeably more garnet than Contrada Cavaliere's ruby and offers up mulchy, earthy fragrances with red fruits and spice. It has lovely acidity, with chocolatey red fruits in the mouth accompanied by plenty of spice, leading to a long woody, balsamic finish.

Benanti, Contrada Calderara Sottana Etna 2021 91 View From vines located at 670 metres above sea level in Randazzo on Etna's north side, this is earthy and juicy with plenty of wood and chocolate. Red and black fruits mingle with undergrowth for a very savoury expression coupled with lovely freshness and balance, and a mineral edge on the finish.

Benanti, Contrada Dafara Galluzzo Etna 2021 90 View Located in Rovittello on the north side of the volcano at 750m, this contrada wine is sourced from fairly young vines grown on terraces, vinified in stainless steel using indigenous yeasts and matured in French oak barriques for 12 months followed by time in steel and bottle. It's quite closed at present, with some cherry and spice notes not giving much away. In the mouth it's chewy and intense, yet vibrant and surprisingly light on its feet. Sour cherry mingles with wood, chocolate and earth, then a lingering spicy finish.

Benanti, Nerello Cappuccio Terre Siciliane 2020 90 View Since 1998, Benanti have been producing a 100% Nerello Mascalese from a vineyard in Contrada Cavaliere on Etna's southwest slope. It's intense and very spicy, with red and black cherry fruits and peppery red berries. Delicate and light on its feet yet intense in flavour, it will be a good partner for a wide variety of cuisine.

Blindspot Vineyard, Punto Cieco Amphora Etna 2022 91 View An interesting new project situated at 850-900m above sea level in the Panella-Petto Dragone contrada in Linguaglossa, on Etna's north slope, is Blindspot Vineyard, founded by Matt and Carolyn Burghoff. This 2022 is the first vintage; just 700 bottles of field-blend Nerello Mascalese and other local varieties vinified in stainless steel and aged in amphora. Super-bright and juicy, it features fragrant sour cherry and pomegranate, with cleansing acidity and fine tannins. A positive first step, this is one to follow.

Camporè, Bianco Etna 2022 90 View This easy-drinking white from vines in Contrada San Lorenzo, Randazzo, on Etna's north side is floral, lemony and mineral, with a good texture and balance. Bright lemon and subtle peach flavours mingle on the sapid palate, with stony length. Yum!

Cantine di Nessuno, Milus Etna (Superiore) 2020 91 View From Contrada Volpare in Milo, at 600m above sea level, this juicy Superiore spends six months in 500l tonneaux then eight months in stainless steel. It's fresh, saline, lemony and floral, with hints of white peach and lime peel. Enticing blood orange and apricot emerge on the mid-palate, and the long, salty, pithy finish expresses more of those floral overtones.

Cantine Nicosia, Monte Gorna Vecchie Viti Bianco Etna 2019 94 View 12 months in French oak barriques followed by three years in bottle gives this old-vine white from the southeast contrada of Monte Gorna a rich, smoky nose with lanolin, honeycomb and floral depth. It's intense, concentrated and creamy, with apricot skin, earthy stone fruits and a touch of yellow plum. Balanced and juicy, it demonstrated delightful sapidity and finishes long, fresh and pithy. A benchmark oaked white for the denomination.

Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna Bianco Etna 2022 93 View Intense and textured, it has a waxy character alongside lemon peel with tropical hints. Pithy grapefruit, orange peel, apricot skin and peach emerge in the mouth, with balancing acidity and a long, fresh stony and saline finish.

Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte San Nicolò Bianco Etna 2021 91 View This steel-aged Carricante from the southeast slope of Etna, with an addition of 5% Minnella, is textured, saline and creamy. Peach and lime flavours accompany its leesy body, while the salinity carries the finish which sees lemon and orange peel notes emerge. Lovely.

Cantine Nicosia, Sosta Tre Santi Rosato Brut Etna 2020 90 View This traditional method copper-hued Nerello Mascalese rosato from Etna is made with 20 months on the lees before disgorgement, and zero dosage. Subtly earthy and herbal cherry aromas introduce a bright and saline palate with a brioche edge. Herbal red fruits and more of that lovely fresh salinity form the core of the wine. A pretty sparkling rosé to enjoy with food.

Cantine Nicosia, Vulka Rosato Etna 2022 90 View From Mascalese vines between 600 and 700 metres above sea level, this rosé has a light strawberry and cherry aroma with a saline, vertical character in the mouth. Fresh red fruit flavours and a stony mid-palate make this a delicious and well-made Etna rosato that will work well with salads or cured meats.

Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte Gorna Rosso Etna 2019 92 View Around 50% of this wine is matured for six months in barrique, followed by six months in large casks. 2019 was a year of balanced, high quality wines and this Etna rosso makes the most of the conditions: Wild strawberry, raspberry and spice scents introduce an intense wine showcasing dusty cherry and wild strawberry flavours, with more spice alongside some woody notes. Dense yet with elegant acidity, it's sturdy enough to age well for a number of years.

Cantine Nicosia, Contrada Monte San Nicolò Rosso Etna 2019 92 View Contrada Monte San Nicolò is slightly lower than Monte Gorna; warmer and sunnier. The old bush vines are vinified in the same way as those from the latter, but with less bottle age. This 2019 is fleshy and subtly herby, showcasing dusty wild strawberry fragrance, and red fruit and black cherry flavours on an intense, saline palate. Succulent and spicy with chocolatey tannins, it finishes with some balsamic lift and earthy depth; slightly drying but still a delicious rosso which demonstrates the potential of the vintage.

Cantine Nicosia, Fondo Filara Frappato Sicilia 2022 91 View Fondo Filara is a line of organic and vegan-friendly wines. This delicious Frappato is from vines in Vittoria, close to the sea, where the grapes have produced a fleshy, succulent, light red wine with a red fruit and black cherry character. Vertical, with subtle spice on the finish, this is a classy interpretation of the variety, ideal for pairing with cold cuts.

Cantine Nicosia, Vulkà Rosso Etna 2020 90 View A small portion of this Etna rosso spent a short passage in barrique. Vulkà in 2020 shows some soft red fruit aromas then intense, juicy red fruit flavours with good sapidity. There's support here from integrated tannins, while it finishes with a lively, spicy flourish.

Cantine Patrì Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2020 90 View This barrique- and large barrel-aged red offers a dried fruit profile, accompanied by scents of strawberries and herbs. Intense, tangy red fruits with fleshy black cherry are followed by a delicious, saline finish.

Cantine Pupillo, Targetta Catarratto Sicilia 2022 89 View This Catarratto, grown on volcanic soils just outside the ancient city of Syracuse, draws you in with a lovely aroma of pineapple, tinned and fresh peaches, and floral overtones, with just a hint of ginger. Fresh and round, it has a faintly exotic profile of kiwi and passion fruit, which mingle with white peach, jasmine and wild herbs. Soft and round yet bright and fresh, this is a delicious example of the grape. Pair with an avocado and chicken salad.

Cantine Pupillo, Cyane Moscato Siracusa 2022 88 View From a 4.5ha vineyard on rocky limestone soils in Targia, just outside Syracuse, this Moscato has a pretty, floral, pithy fragrance with a pinch of salt and squeeze of lime. Light but fresh, it contrasts bright citrus peel and jasmine with subtle creamy, honeyed notes, and some sapid yellow fruits on a lingering salty finish.

Cantine Pupillo, Damarete Rosato Sicilia 2022 88 View This unoaked rosé made from the area's prime red grape, Nero d'Avola has a fairly dark strawberry hue, reflected in its earthy scents of wild strawberry and herbs. Bold, intense and salty, it's a moreish balance of sweet ripeness and fruit sapidity. Although perfectly drinkable on its own, its body makes it a better proposition with food – try with tuna sashimi for a real treat.

Cantine Pupillo, Re Federico Nero d'Avola Siracusa 2022 89 View From volcanic soils on the east side of the island, this Nero d'Avola is partially barrel aged – 30% spends 12 months in oak barriques. It has a deep, rich, aromatic character typical of the variety, with lovely vibrancy of curranty black and red fruits. In the mouth it is much more refined and vertical than the plushness of aroma suggests, giving this a poised feel that perfectly counters the fruit. Fresh, peppery and slightly saline on the finish, with some lovely herb, violet and lavender overtones, this is a delicious Nero but just lacks that last bit of length on the finish.

Cantine Pupillo, Damarete Rosso Siracusa 2022 88 View Richer and more peppery and creamy compared to Re Federico, you can taste the barrel influence here. Darker fruit combats overt oak and loses some of the vibrancy and freshness that makes Re Federico so appealing.

Cantine Pupillo, Damarete Moscato Siracusa 2021 89 View This Moscato is vinified as a red wine, giving a vivid yellow-gold colour. After destemming, it undergoes a 60-day maceration with 'submerged cap' fermentation in stainless steel tanks. The result is both earthy and floral in aroma, with hints of quince, apple and wild herbs. It has a wonderful mouthfilling texture without being too astringent, with some rich orange peel notes lingering in the background while jasmine, lanolin and apricot skin come to the fore. Very dry, and balanced by bright acidity, it's a really interesting wine that will pair nicely with something like mackerel terrine on fresh crusty bread.

Cantoneri, Tenuta della Dainara Rosso Etna 2020 90 View We can expect some contrada bottlings from this new winery in the future, but in 2020 the fruit was all blended into this Rosso. A blend of 95% Nerello Mascalese and 5% Nerello Cappuccio matured in French oak tonneaux (40% new), fragrant cherry aromas mingle with earth and petrichor, while in the mouth red and black cherry take centre-stage. Tight and earthy, give this a little more time to relax.

Cantoneri, Tenuta della Dainara Orange Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View This unusual blend of Catarratto with Gewurztraminer, Zibibbo and Malvasia spends three months on the skins, and ages in used French oak barriques. Intense and fragrant, it combines apricot skin and orange peel with lovely texture and hints of cream and spice. Lovely freshness.

Carranco, Contrada Carranco RV Etna 2019 92 View Carranco is a partnership between Oscar Farinetti and Francesco Tornatore, managed by Oscar's son, Andrea, who also manages Barolo property, Borgogno. This is the estate's flagship wine, a Riserva in all but name, from a single vineyard in Contrada Carranco, Castiglione di Sicilia. The fruit – of which 50% is whole-bunch – vinifies in concrete tanks and the wine then matures in large oak barrels for 12 to 18 months. This 2019 is a fine red, combining concentration and ripeness with freshness. Menthol-infused hedgerow berry aromas with an earthy hint introduce an intense palate of red fruits and barrel spice, displaying chalky-textured tannins.

Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio Grillo Sicilia 2022 91 View Fermented in oak and acacia tonneaux then matured in stainless steel, this organic Grillo has a waxy. lemony, floral character with a hint of passion fruit and some succulent white peach flavours. Tropical, floral and saline on the fresh finish, this is a class act.

Caruso & Minini, Tagòs Grillo Sicilia 2019 90 View Tagòs is a sweet late-harvest Grillo, aged for four months in tonneaux then a short passage in stainless steel before bottling. At around half the residual sugar of passito (this is 90-100g/l), it's a lighter, fresher alternative to enjoy with cheeses, fruits or baked goods. Marmalade and apricot skin aromas leap from the glass, while in the mouth it's intense and floral, with nectarine and yellow plum, and a herbal edge. The finish is long and fresh.

Caruso & Minini, Terre di Giumara Zibibbo Terre Siciliane 2022 90 View Zibibbo is the local name for Muscat of Alexandria. This example is from Marsala on the west coast of Sicily; a dry style offering floral and salty peach, tangerine and orange peel aromas and flavours, with a fresh, pithy grapefruit finish. Lovely.

Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio Catarratto Sicilia 2022 89 View Catarratto is Sicily's most widely planted variety. This organic version has subtle citrus notes of lemon and lime, along with a touch of white peach and some salinity. It has bright acidity and a long, sapid finish. Enjoy with creamy chicken dishes or fish.

Caruso & Minini, Frappo Rosé Terre Siciliane 2022 89 View 2022 is the first release of this Frappato-based rosé, from hillside vineyards in the west of the island. A light aroma of red fruits with a steely edge leads to intense, salty flavours with a touch of spice; mouthwatering and gastronomic.

Caruso & Minini, Naturalmente Bio Perricone Terre Siciliane 2020 91 View A rare 100% Perricone (there are just 300ha planted in all of Sicily), this is ripe and spicy, with red and black cherries and a fresh, sapid finish.

Caruso & Minini, Nino Terre Siciliane 2012 91 View This long-aged wine is vinified like an Amarone, but using a completely different selection of grapes: Nero d'Avola, Nerello Mascalese, Frappato and Perricone are all dried in appassimento style to concentrate the flavours and sugars before fermentation, after which they are matured for four years in tonneaux. Rich and ripe, it's a complex melange of red and black cherries, tar, spice, liquorice, and red fruit coulis, with a balsamic overtone, silky tannins and big acidity to cut through. At its best with some roast meats or grilled vegetables. Just 5,000 bottles produced.

Caruso & Minini, Frappello Terre Siciliane 2021 90 View Frappello is a Frappato and Nerello Mascalese blend which produces an intense, rich, chocolatey wine with a silky mouthfeel and bright red fruits. Some darker fruits lurk in the background, while the finish features some tangy raspberry and cherry.

Caruso & Minini, Nebacco Terre Siciliane 2021 90 View Full of earthy dark fruits and a hint of cocoa, this Nero d'Avola is rich, bright and intense. Red and black cherries, strawberry and black pepper are supported by some background tannins, which give the finish a drying feel.

Caruso & Minini, Arancino Terre Siciliane 2022 85 View Spending over 20 days on the skins and matured in stainless steel, this Catarratto from west Sicily has a gorgeous floral scent with orange peel, however it just seems a bit unbalanced in the mouth with lots of VA and a bitter finish.

Casa Grazia, Zahara Grillo Sicilia 2022 89 View This breezy, salty Grillo from the sandy soils of the nature reserve of Biviere Lake in Vittoria offers deliciously sapid white peach and tropical fruits, with citrussy and herbal edges and a long, fresh finish.

Casa Grazia, Laetitya Sicilia 2021 91 View This organic Frappato from vines within the Biviere Lake nature reserve is herbal and earthy in aroma, with a touch of milk chocolate. In the mouth it's bright and intense, with tangy, sapid red fruits backed by herbal bitters. Tannins provide support.

Casa Grazia, Gradiva Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2020 90 View Sourced from vines on the coastal plain of Gela, this balsamic, fragrant Nero d'Avola spends a total of 12 months in wood: four months each in first use, second use and third use French oak barriques. Intense hedgerow berry scents and flavours are delivered on a vertical palate, stony and succulent, with a fresh and elegant finish showing a twist of herbs.

Casa Grazia, Victorya 1607 Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021 89 View This 50/50 blend of Frappato and Nero d'Avola, labelled under Sicily's only DOCG denomination, is from vines within the nature reserve of Biviere Lake. Aromas of red and black fruits with some lovely herbal and earth complexity give a feeling of impressive freshness. It's well structured in the mouth, the tannins supporting dark hedgerow berries, strawberry, cherry and herbs. A fantastic food wine; neither overly light nor too heavy.

Conte Uvaggio, Il Nerello del... Etna 2017 90 View This north-slope Nerello Mascalese is matured for seven months in barriques. Dense and earthy, it has a juicy core of menthol-infused blackberry and wild strawberry, backed by plentiful chalky tannins. Intense and concentrated, the finish nonetheless dries out, with some dark fruit and a balsamic waft.

Cortese, Vanedda Bianco Terre Siciliane 2020 90 View This co-fermented blend of Catarratto and Grillo is vinified on the skins in used 30l Slavonian oak botti. Smoky, possibly slightly reduced on the nose, it gives hints of pineapple, passion fruit and peach. Pithy, creamy and textured, there's a richness of yellow fruits and apricot skin bitterness, all wrapped up in that cosy creaminess.

Cortese, Sabuci Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2021 91 View This Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico is a blend of about 70% barrel-vinified Nero d'Avola and 30% amphorae-vinified Frappato. Following blending, the wine is then matured for six months in barriques and botti. A beautiful fragrance of black cherry, wild herbs, white pepper and balsam introduces a concentrated, stony, vertical palate that's both light on its feet and intense. Black cherry mingles with wild strawberry and raspberry, with impressive sapidity and salinity. Gastronomic and delicious.

Cortese, Senía Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2021 88 View This barrel-fermented Nero d'Avola has a bold nose of curranty black and red fruits, with a light, breezy palate of sapid wild strawberry, baked red fruits and some lovely hints of blackcurrant, chocolate and fig. A bit drying on the finish.

COS, Metodo Classico Terre Siciliane 2020 91 View The base wine for this metodo classico is made from vines in Vittoria, fermented spontaneously and vinified in amphorae before ageing in concrete tanks. It's bottled with fresh must from the following vintage rather than sugar and yeast, and spends 20 months on the lees before disgorgement. The result is a beautiful expression of wild herbs, pomegranate and raspberry fragrance, with an earthy yet vibrant character full of salinity and minerality, a touch of clay and some understated cherry and raspberry fruits. The finish is fresh and stony.

COS, Della Bastonaca Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2019 93 View This bottling is sourced from the estate's best parcels in the Bastonaca area of Vittoria. It offers up an inviting fragrance of dried and fresh red and black cherries, before diving into a sapid, super-fresh palate displaying wonderful dark cherry, pomegranate and wild strawberry flavours. There's some grip in the background, and a long finish. Wow! Such energy.

COS, Pithos Rosso Terre Siciliane 2021 92 View Pithos Rosso is spontaneously fermented in amphorae buried in the floor of the cellar. It's surely one of the island's finest Nero d'Avola wines: bright and wild, it combines scents of black pepper, cherry, raspberry, pomegranate and fresh herbs. Succulent and with lovely fruit sapidity, it's totally drying in the mouth, leaving a fresh earthy, mineral finish which works for rather than against it. Light on its feet, this is a deliciously refined red from COS.

COS Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2020 91 View Founded by Giambattista Cilia, Giusto Occhipinti, and Cirino Strano in 1980, COS is a benchmark Sicilian producer for their early adoption of biodynamics, amphorae and minimal interventionism. This ‘standard’ Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico, however, is matured in Slavonian oak for 12 months, followed by around six months in concrete before bottling. Fragrant red and black fruits leads to a tight, stony, vertical palate that's light on its feet, showing tangy red fruits and a fine texture. A vertical tasting of the estate's Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico back to 1999 demonstrated the ageability of this wine.

COS, Della Fontane Vittoria 2018 91 View Now labelled as Vittoria DOC, which gives more flexibility when it comes to ageing regimes and alcohol levels (COS' 2019 Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico were ‘declassified’ to Vittoria DOC anyway, since they didn't meet the minimum 12.5% abv of the DOCG), this wine is a blend of the best plots in Fontane. It's balsamic dried cherry, strawberry and spice aromas are followed in the mouth by moreish fresh and dried red fruits showing lovely sapidity. It's really tangy, with a mouthwatering finish and textured tannins. Elegant.

Cottanera, Brut Metodo Classico Etna 2018 91 View To make this delicious sparkling wine, 25% of the Nerello Mascalese is fermented with wild yeasts in French oak barriques (the remainder in stainless steel), and then it spends six months on the lees during malo. Once blended and bottled, the wine spends 40 months on the lees before disgorgement, followed by a further 12 months in bottle. Red fruit and brioche notes are accompanied by lime, cream and spices. Fresh and saline, with a nutty finish. Disgorged 2023.

Cottanera, Calderara Bianco Etna 2021 92 View Partially vinified and matured in French oak tonneaux (60%), along with cement tanks (40%), this 100% Carricante from 60-year-old vines in Contrada Calderara at 780m is rounder and less aromatic than the entry-level Etna Bianco. Saying that, it's vertical and saline, intense, concentrated and spicy. Clearly defined flavours of crunchy apple, pineapple and white peach lead to a fresh and pithy finish with a hint of mango.

Cottanera, Bianco Etna 2022 91 View A blend of Carricante from various contradas in Castiglione di Sicilia on Etna's northern side, this unoaked bianco is bright and cheerful, full of white peach, white flowers, apricot skin, cream, pink grapefruit and hay. Sapid and stony, its long, floral finish is delightful.

Cottanera, Rosato Etna 2022 90 View This steely, saline rosé comes from a dedicated vineyard, and the fruit is cryo-macerated in the press for up to six hours to obtain the ideal colour. It offers delicious yet simple crunchy green apple, apricot and delicate, bright cherry and strawberry; a refreshing glass which is versatile with food.

Cottanera, Contrada Zottorinato Riserva Etna 2017 94 View Zottorinato is located at 750-800m in Castiglione di Sicilia, where 60-year-old vines provide the fruit for this 24-month barrel-aged Riserva. Bright red and black cherry scents are underlined by balsamic and floral touches. Chalky tannins support a concentration of pomegranate, cherry and chocolate, with a spicy attack of tangy red fruits leading to a bold, dank and earthy mid-palate. The finish is fresh, stony and balsamic but tails off a little bit too soon.

Cottanera, Contrada Feudo di Mezzo Etna 2019 92 View From 40-year-old vines located at 750-770m, Feudo di Mezzo is matured in French oak casks for 16 months, with a further 18 months in bottle. Herbal and summer meadow scents accompany balsamic red and black cherries, while in the mouth it's earthy and floral, with a juicy sapidity of ripe red fruits, a soft, silky mid-palate and fine, integrated tannins. Vertical and elegant, it finishes with some lavender and milk chocolate on the finish.

Cottanera, Contrada Diciassettesalme Etna 2021 91 View Contrada Diciassettesalme is located in Castiglione di Sicilia at 750m. Matured in large French oak barrels for eight months, this example – made from younger vines of around 16 years – is very perfumed, full of violets, summer meadow, and potpourri, with an earthy tone and some wild strawberry and cherry aromas. In the mouth it displays vibrant and sapid red fruits with some spice and creaminess in the background, supported by grippy, grainy tannins.

CVA Canicattì, Arcifà Terre Siciliane 2022 90 View From vines in the province of Agrigento between 200 and 600 metres above sea level, this unoaked Catarratto displays some passion fruit and grapefruit scents, leading to a very pithy, vertical and saline palate with a touch of herbal bitters on the long finish. Gastronomic.

Davide Fregonese, Bianco Etna 2022 91 View Yet another Langhe name now making wine on Etna, Davide Fregnonese's Bianco is cryomacerated and vinified in steel, yielding a bright green fruit character with some stoniness and salinity. It's intense and fresh in a vertical style with plenty of minerality on the finish.

Davide Fregonese, Rosso Etna 2021 91 View This 100% Nerello Mascalese from Solicchiata on the north side of Etna is intense and herbal, offering bright red and black fruits underlined by grippy tannins and a lovely line of acidity.

Donnafugata, Ben Ryé Passito di Pantelleria 2021 91 View Made from Zibibbo grapes which have dried in the sun for 20 days to concentrate the flavours and sugars, added to fresh must, this naturally sweet wine (200g/l) bursts from the glass with scents of orange blossom and marmalade. In the mouth it's intense and juicy, floral and very fresh with round, silky marmalade and citrus peel flavours. Lacks complexity, but that should come with age.

Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano Bianco Etna 2020 91 View Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco is a lightly oaked blend of mostly Carricante with a small dollop of other native varieties, such as Minnella, from the north slope of Etna. Aged for 10 months in a mixture of stainless steel tanks and used French oak, it opens with a peachy, pineapple and floral attack followed by a saline, sapid mid-palate. Fresh and citrussy, it finishes with some more stone fruit and floral notes alongside some tangerine peel. Delicious.

Donnafugata, Passiperduti Grillo Sicilia 2022 90 View Donnafugata first released this high-altitude Grillo last year with the 2021 vintage. From vines up to 500 metres above sea level in southwest Sicily, where it's warm, dry and breezy. Delicate lemon, kiwi and stone aromas lead to an intense and pithy mouthful of textured, energetic tropical fruits cut with citrus and stony minerality. Fresh and vibrant, it's a delicious example of the variety.

Donnafugata, Prio Sicilia 2022 90 View This 100% Catarratto from western Sicily offers drinkers a citrussy, floral aroma and an intense, bright and zesty palate spiked with food-friendly salinity and a streak of juicy peach.

Donnafugata, Vigna di Gabri Sicilia 2021 90 View Vigna di Gabri is a single vineyard on Donnafugata's Contessa Entellina estate in southwest Sicily. This namesake wine is a blend of Inzolia (Ansonica) with Chardonnay, Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc and Catarratto. Vinified in stainless steel and aged mostly in cement tanks, the Chardonnay is instead aged on its lees in second-use French oak barrels for six months. Floral, peachy and saline, this has delightful tropical touches along with some refreshing grapefruit. Very fresh.

Donnafugata, Damarino Sicilia 2022 88 View A blend of Inzolia (Ansonica) and other unspecified native varieties, Damarino 2022 is a world-first commercial bottling using Nomacorc Ocean, a sustainable-friendly closure made from reclaimed ocean plastics. Soft and easygoing, it's an aromatic white wine offering zesty citrus and white peach with a refreshing grapefruit finish. Perfect seaside drinking.

Donnafugata, Lighea Sicilia 2022 88 View This Zibibbo (Muscat of Alexandria) is from the island of Pantelleria off Sicily's southwest coast, which is best known for its sweet wines. It offers everything you expect from this grape: a lovely aromatic, floral character with excellent freshness and beautiful white peach flavour with a hint of citrus.

Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano Rosato Etna 2020 89 View This 100% Nerello Mascalese rosato from vines in Randazzo at 700-800m is delicate in red fruit scents, with an intense and vibrant palate; pale, stony, fresh and vertical.

Donnafugata, Fragore Contrada Montelaguardia Etna 2019 92 View Contrada Montelaguardia is located at 730m in Randazzo on Etna's north slope. The vines are over 70 years old and are vinified in steel before maturing for 16 months in used French oak barriques. The wine spends at least 18 months in bottle. Broader and juicier than Contrada Marchesa, it has a balsamic edge to the aromatic red and black cherries, yet remains tight, vertical and very fresh – at least partly thanks to the influence of the nearby woodland.

Donnafugata, Mille e Una Notte Sicilia 2019 92 View It's hard not to love Mille e Una Notte. A blend of Nero d'Avola, Syrah and Petit Verdot matured in new barriques for 14 months and then in bottle for a further 24 months, it's very intense, very spicy and very fresh, full of fragrant spiced currants and blackberries with red fruit overtones. Silky, grippy tannins need more time to integrate, but they support the fruit well. The finish is long, breezy and balsamic.

Donnafugata, Contrada Marchesa Etna 2019 91 View Contrada Marchesa is situated in Passopisciaro on the north slope of Etna, at about 750m. Vinified in stainless steel and matured in used French oak barriques for 14 months, it then spends a minimum of 22 months in the bottle. The result is a wine expressing ripe cherry and raspberry with intense, dusty tannins, earthy depth, and a very vertical, mineral palate.

Donnafugata, Tancredi Dolce & Gabbana Terre Siciliane 2019 91 View A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Nero d’Avola, Tannat and other grapes from southwest Sicily, matured for 14 months in first and second-use barriques and then in bottle for a further 24 months or more. Dark red and black fruit aromas introduce an intense and balsamic wine with good structure and freshness. Currants and hedgerow berries mingle, underlined by grippy tannins. Powerful, well balanced and long, this will reward further time in the cellar.

Donnafugata, Contesa dei Venti Vittoria 2021 90 View This Nero d'Avola doesn't disappoint with its fragrant cherry, strawberry and chocolate aromas and intense sour cherry and plum flavours. Elegant, vertical and saline, it's a featherweight Nero d'Avola which really hits the spot.

Donnafugata, Sherazade Sicilia 2021 90 View Sherazade is Donnafugata's Nero d'Avola from the southwest side of the island, on clay soils. Intense, fleshy and floral, it demonstrates lovely red fruit elegance with black fruit power beneath, and overtones of violets. Really pretty.

Donnafugata, Sul Vulcano Rosso Etna 2020 90 View Sul Vulcano Rosso is sourced from vines at 730-750m on the north side of Etna. The fruit is vinified in stainless steel then ages partly in used French oak barriques for 14 months, before resting in cement briefly before bottling. Bright strawberry and cherry scents introduce an intense and smoky wine with sapid red fruits. Fresh and easy, although the oak is slightly drying on the finish.

Donnafugata, Bell'Assai Vittoria 2021 89 View Donnafugata's Frappato from Vittoria captures the variety's darker side: red berries are accompanied by some black cherry on an intense, sticky palate. A streak of refreshing salinity leads to a soft finish full of herbs. Quite full for Frappato.

Donnafugata, Floramundi Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021 89 View Slightly earthy hedgerow berries mingle in this easy-drinking red, with a fresh, saline palate supported by integrated tannins.

Duca di Salaparuta, Lavico Bianco Etna 2022 90 View 2021 is the second vintage of Lavico, from vines in Castiglione di Sicilia. It spends three months on its lees in stainless steel tanks before bottling, giving an intense, zesty, pithy white with lovely peachy notes.

Duca di Salaparuta, Duca Enrico Sicilia 2019 92 View This Nero d'Avola, aged in French oak, is a lovely rendition of a grape that can often get ‘jammy’ and overblown. The beautiful ripe red fruit aromas are there, but they're fresh and fragrant, accompanied by some earthy depth and peppery spice. Concentrated and smooth in the mouth, there's a lovely streak of wild strawberry coulis which runs through some darker, plummier fruit, contained at the edges by a woody frame. Overtones of Parma violet and lavender mingle with a very sweet – but not jammy – finish and bright, lifting acidity.

Duca di Salaparuta, Lavico Rosso Etna 2021 91 View Partly aged in concrete tanks and partly in French oak barrels, this pure Nerello Mascalese from Castiglione di Sicilia is bright and fleshy, offering fragrant cherry and ripe red and black berries. Fresh and herbal with integrated tannins and hints of soil, it's a delicious everyday Etna Rosso.

Duca di Salaparuta, Nawari Terre Siciliane 2019 90 View Another rare example of Pinot Nero on Etna is produced at Duca di Salaparuta's estate in Castiglione di Sicilia. Vinified in stainless steel, it them matures in French oak barriques for 12-15 months. Earthy, ripe and curranty, it opens with potpourri fragrance and fresh, sapid red and black fruit flavours. Intense and textured, with slightly chocolatey tannins and a pinch of salinity, it finishes with a vein of beautifully sweet, ripe red fruits.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Pirrera Terre Siciliane 2021 96 View Tenerife-born Eduardo makes this top price-to-quality pick from 90% Nerello Mascalese vines and 10% ‘other local varieties’ planted in Contrada Sciaranuova's volcanic ash, sand and stone soils, with an average age of 70 years. Spontaneous fermentation and 15-day maceration is followed by 18 months in concrete tank. Bold red and black cherry, stone and floral aromas seep from the glass, while in the mouth it's very vertical in shape; precise, with high acidity and supporting fine-grained tannins. Incredibly sapid, the brambly fruits and touch of sour plum really complement the mouthwatering, gastronomic character of this wine. Class.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Arenaria Terre Siciliane 2021 95 View From 70-year-old north-facing vines at 700m on Mount Portella in Castiglione di Sicilia, this wine is not of volcanic origin, rather the soils are sandstone with clay and quartz. Vinified like Eduardo's other reds, this sees 18 months in concrete. The nose is gloriously compact and complex, showcasing cool brambly fruits with spicy, floral and balsamic overtones, and a lovely sweet note of red and black cherries. In the mouth it has great structure, allying fresh acidity to a sturdy tannic bed. Fleshy, succulent red and blue fruits shine, with a sprinkle of black and white pepper and a long, tight finish.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Quota N Terre Siciliane 2021 95 View Located in Contrada Nave at 1,070m, this unusual red is from an old 0.5ha ungrafted vineyard and consists of 50% Nerello Mascalese, 20% Grenache, and 30% white grapes (Grecanico, Carricante and Coda Di Volpe). Spontaneous fermentation and 15-day maceration is followed by 10 months in concrete tank. This has a wild charm about it, offering brambly berry scents along with some touches of citrus peel, peach, cream and wild plum. In the mouth it has incredible sapidity with lip smacking freshness, demonstrating a complexity of flavours ranging from wild strawberry and blueberry to sour plum, orange peel and apricot, all wrapped up in a delightful smoky minerality with tight tannins and a lingering stony finish.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord Rosso Terre Siciliane 2021 92 View Sourced from old vines in the contradas of Pietramarina (Verzella), Allegracore (Randazzo), Friera (Linguaglossa), and Sciaranuova and Santo Spirito (Passopisciaro). Spontaneous fermentation in concrete with a 15-day maceration is followed by ageing for 16 months in concrete tanks. The blend is 85% Nerello Mascalese and 15% ‘other local varieties’. A glossy black cherry and herb fragrance introduces a red of impressive intensity, concentration and softness, with succulent dark, brambly fruits underlined by balsamic notes. The fine, dusty tannins provide some structure without being too obtrusive, while the acidity lends plenty of balance, giving this wine a sense of lightness and freshness despite its fruit weight.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Est Carricante Terre Siciliane 2022 93 View From three parcels in three different contrada on Etna's eastern slopes between Milo and Sant‘Alfio, this blend of 90% Carricante and 10% ‘other local varieties’ undergoes a spontaneous fermentation with two days of skin contact, followed by ageing for 10 months in tonneaux. There's a golden hue in the glass, with bruised apple, spice and demerara scents lifted by some white flowers. In the mouth it's very bright, vibrant and vertical, its fuller body carrying flavours of caramelised apple, apricot skin, mango and peach, with a salty, limey twist on the long, fresh finish. Impressive stuff.

Eduardo Torres Acosta, Versante Nord Bianco Terre Siciliane 2022 92 View Versante Nord is a co-fermented old-vine blend of 50% Minnella and 50% Carricante, Catarratto, Inzolia and Grecanico from six different contrada on the north slope of Etna. It macerates on the skins for five days then ages in 80% concrete and 20% tonneaux, giving a glorious bronzed onion skin colour and resulting in a deep, earthy nose of apricot skin, bruised apple, dried mango and some floral lift. Fresh and saline in the mouth, it carries through succulent nectarine and yellow plum flavours, with a subtle overtone of jasmine and underlying hints of spice. While Versante Est is brighter and more vertical, Versante Nord channels its terroir perfectly, offering more power and structure. There's lovely balance, weight, texture and length here; an intriguing interpretation of this landscape.

Famiglia Statella, Pettinociarelle Etna 2019 92 View Famiglia Statella is the new project of Terre Nere's former winemaker, Calogero Statella, whose first vintage at this estate was 2016. From vines in Contrada Pettinociarelle in Castiglione di Sicilia on Etna's north side, the grapes for this wine undergo a 10- to 15-day maceration followed by maturation in used French oak tonneaux. Cherry and dark chocolate aromas with violet overtones lead to a deep, tannic body that's rich, intense and spicy yet countered by fresh acidity. Still very youthful, it takes time to open in the glass, eventually revealing sapid red fruits and a stony mid-palate veiled behind grainy tannins. Give this a few more years before opening. Served from magnum.

Fazio, Blanc de Blancs Erice 89 View In addition to making sparkling wines from Grillo, Moscato and Nerello Mascalese, Fazio also produces this 100% Chardonnay Brut. It's not, as you may think, a traditional method fizz, instead spending up to 10 months in autoclave with daily lees stirring, known as the ‘long charmat’ method. The result is a much fresher wine with lemon and grapefruit aromas and flavours, with hints of peach and orange peel emerging. Bright and enjoyable.

Fazio, Calebianche Erice 2022 90 View After undergoing a cold maceration on the skins to extract maximum structure, this Catarratto from Erice on the west coast of Sicily is vinified in stainless steel. It has a lovely ripeness of nectarine flesh and pineapple with some floral overtones. Fresh and juicy, it finishes with some zingy grapefruit.

Fazio, Luce d'Oriente Erice 2021 88 View This Syrah from Erice at the western tip of Sicily, spends 10 months in French oak barrels. It has a fairly light nose of red and black hedgerow berries, with a curranty touch, but in the mouth it's more forceful: intense, rich and ripe dark fruits have an almost sticky consistency, with textural tannins. It lacks the vibrancy and depth to really make it pop.

Fedegraziani, Mareneve Terre Siciliane 2020 91 View Mareneve is an intriguing blend of Carricante near Milo on Etna's east slope and Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Chenin Blanc and Grecanico at 1,200 metres above sea level in Contrada Nave towards the northwest limit of the DOC. Vinified in steel, it's exotically fragrant, dripping in honeyed stone fruits balanced by saline freshness and some waxy depth. A surprisingly elegant white given its exotic character.

Fedegraziani, Profumo di Vulcano Etna 2020 93 View Federico Graziani's flagship wine is produced from a single, very low-yielding late-19th century vineyard planted to Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Alicante and ‘Francisi’, as well as around 40 white grape vines (not included in this red). Spontaneous fermentation in open oak vats is followed by maturation in new and used tonneaux for 24 months. Wild red berries and spice are accompanied by earthy depths, woody notes and balsamic lift. There's enough structure to balance the good concentration of fruits, yet ultimately it's a pure, elegant and extremely fresh expression.

Fedegraziani, Rosso di Mezzo Etna 2020 92 View Rosso di Mezzo is produced from plots of centenarian vines in Contrada Feudo di Mezzo, Passopisciaro. A majority of Nerello Mascalese with Nerello Cappuccio, Alicante and ‘Francisi’, the grapes are spontaneously fermented in open oak vats then matures for 24 months mostly in stainless steel, with – Federico tells me – about 14% in a single tonneau. This 2020 shows lovely freshness and fleshy black cherry fruits underlined by grainy tannins and hints of balsam. Sapid and bright, this is a delicious drop.

Fedegraziani, Rosso Etna 2020 91 View A blend of grapes from vineyards on Etna's north side, almost all vinified and matured in stainless steel but with around 5% in a tonneau. Tangy, bright cherry sits on a stony, mineral palate, sapid and fresh. Really well made and offering delicious drinking.

Feudo Arancio, Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2021 90 View From vines in Sambuca di Sicilia, in Agrigento, this Nero d'Avola lacks expression of aroma at the moment, but in the mouth it has some intense blackcurranty fruits with violet overtones. The fruit is sticky but fresh, with a balsamic twist and some ripe cherry and raspberry fruit on the finish, along with a hint of chocolate.

Feudo Arancio, Hedonis Riserva Sicilia 2015 89 View Hedonis Riserva is the result of blending 50% barrique-aged Nero d'Avola with 50% appassimento wine from grapes dried in the cellar for around 40 days, matured in stainless steel. Floral aromas with dried fruits lead to a palate of liquorice and dark, plummy fruits with a streak of lighter strawberry and clean acidity. Cherry and chocolate emerge on the long finish, along with hints of bonfire and wood. Structured and well balanced, enjoy this with roast lamb or hard cheeses.

Feudo Cavaliere, Millemetri Bianco Etna 2017 92 View From vines in Contrada Cavaliere on Etna's southwest slope reaching 990 metres above sea level – hence the name of this wine – matured sur lie for 24 months in stainless steel. Floral and peachy with some orange peel hints, this is softly textured yet with a punchy saline character, allied to delicious flavours of papaya, lemon juice, citrus peel and white pepper. Juicy, intense and well balanced, with a long, fresh finish.

Feudo Disisa, Lu Bancu Monreale 2021 92 View Fresh and saline, this Catarratto is a delicious expression of the variety, offering bright kiwi, passion fruit and gooseberry flavours with a refreshing grapefruit finish.

Feudo Disisa, Chara Sicilia 2022 90 View This 50/50 blend of Catarratto and Inzolia is fragrant with white flower and almond scents. Ripe and juicy yellow plums are joined by a vibrant, pithy and floral mid-palate and long finish. Lovely.

Feudo Disisa, Granmassenti Monreale 2019 89 View A rare 100% Perricone from Grisì in Monreale, vinified in steel then matured for 12 months in oak barrels. Spicy, dusty aromas with hints of pomegranate lead to an intense, grippy palate, tight and sapid, with a funky character. Perfumed red and black fruits overlay fine-grained tannins, with a sticky finish that calls for just a touch more acidity.

Feudo Maccari, Family And Friends Firraru Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View Feudo Maccari's single-vineyard Grillo is from 25- to 30-year-old vines in Noto on clay, calcareous and ferrous soils. Vinified partly in stainless steel and partly in barriques, it then matures in new barriques of three different toasts for at least six months. Smoky, tropical aromas are joined by a herbal hint, while in the mouth its superb acidity drives the fruit through a textured, full-bodied expression of the variety. Lemon, apricot and citrus peel are underlined by plenty of black pepper and some creaminess, leading to a long and zesty, spicy finish. Give it another few months for the wood to further integrate.

Feudo Maccari, Family And Friends Terre Siciliane 2021 90 View This Grillo from Noto is vinified and matured partly in small concrete eggs, and partly in small barrels. The result is a smoky, honeyed nose with herbal and saline inflections and a touch of lemon peel, leading to an intense, herbal and lemony mouthful with a saline edge. There's plenty of texture and spice on the mid-palate, and the finish clearly displays that slightly drying wood, but it has good persistency and it will work nicely with a variety of cuisines thanks to that naturally high acidity and lovely fruit sapidity.

Feudo Maccari, Olli Sicilia 2022 86 View This Grillo from Noto is a fresh, unoaked style with ripe peach, apple, grapefruit and floral flavours, but it feels disjointed on the mid-palate and finish.

Feudo Maccari, Mahâris Sicilia 2021 92 View This poised Syrah, from alberello vines grown in limestone soils in Noto, has an incredible fragrance of Parma violets, cedar, dark chocolate, balsam, dried cherries and wild strawberries. In the mouth it's concentrated and vertical, showing tons of freshness, floral fragrance and airy delicacy allied to some dark, sapid fruit. Succulent and stony with violet and lavender overtones, then liquorice, black pepper and coffee hints on the long finish, this is such a pretty wine.

Feudo Maccari, Saia Sicilia 2020 91 View Saia is a selection of Nero d'Avola in Noto from around 40-year-old alberello-trained vines planted in a mix of white calcareous and black sandy soils. It's vinified in stainless steel then matured in barriques for 14 months. The result is a wine with deep, earthy cherry and herb scents, and a rich, vertical palate of sweet black and red fruits and potpourri fragrance allied to good acidity and fine, sandy tannins. The barriques peek through with their coffee, liquorice and spice, but this is ultimately a fresh, gastronomic Nero d'Avola, well sculpted and flexible with food.

Feudo Montoni, Catarratto del Masso Terre Siciliane 2022 90 View Bush vine Catarratto from Vigna del Masso, at 750 metres above sea level in Montoni in central Sicily, vinified with some skin contact in cement tanks. Peachy and floral, it has a slightly waxy quality , good intensity, and a touch of salinity to its pithy and peachy fruit. Vibrant finish.

Feudo Montoni, Vrucara Sicilia 2019 89 View From pre-phylloxera vines grown at altitude in central Sicily, this wine is long-aged in cement before spending a final six months in barrels and six months in bottle. It's full of aromatic dried cherry, lavender and chocolate, supporting ripe, sweet fruit flavours on a soft palate, with some underlying tannins. Pretty yet lacking complexity in the mouth, it's an approachable and delicious example of Nero d'Avola.

Fina, Bausa Terre Siciliane 2017 89 View Bausa is a tonneaux-aged Nero d'Avola from vines at 350 metres above sea level on the west side of the island. Intense and juicy, it features balsamic black fruit aromas and chocolatey, plummy flavours. There's good freshness to balance the ripeness of the fruit, while mouthcoating tannins provide a welcome underpinning. Textured and rich, it finishes with blackberry and red berry flavours.

Firriato, Gaudensius Pas Dosé Terre Siciliane 2017 93 View It's not permitted currently to bottle a pas dosé style of sparkling wine under the Etna DOC, so Firriato label this as Terre Siciliane IGT instead. Spending more than 60 months on the lees, and incorporating some base wine from previous vintages, it has a rich aroma of brioche, orange peel and grapefruit, with a hint of red fruits. In the mouth it's salty, mineral, creamy and doughy, with fresh green and red fruits. The mousse is well integrated, giving a lovely softness of texture, and there's great balance to be found as the richness of the wine counters its lack of dosage perfectly.

Firriato, Gaudensius Blanc de Noir Brut Etna 2018 92 View Doughy aromas with flecks of lemon peel and red fruits lead to a bright mouthful of lemon and green apple, with some sapid red fruits on the mid-palate showing a beautiful sweetness. A gastronomic sparkling wine with fresh acidity and a long, intense finish.

Firriato, Cavanera Ripa di Scorciavacca Etna 2021 93 View From Firriato's Cavanera Etnea estate in Contrada Verzella, Castiglione di Sicilia, on Etna's north slope, this unoaked, lees-aged blend of Carricante and Catarratto shows great balance and harmony. Green fruit, lemon and flint aromas lead to a soft-textured palate with good acidity. Mineral and lemony, it has some juicy underlying stone fruits and a long finish of apricot skin and bitter herbs.

Firriato, Gaudensius Rosé Brut Etna 2019 91 View This metodo classico Nerello Mascalese-based rosé spends 24 months on the lees. Strawberry scented and pale copper in colour, it's a fresh, light and lively wine opening with a salty lemon attack followed by raspberry and strawberry. The mousse is full but well integrated, vivacious but not aggressive, while the very dry finish is saline and stony.

Firriato, Signum Aetnae Riserva Etna 2014 94 View Signum Aetnae is made from a unique, pre-phylloxera vineyard on loamy, sandy black volcanic soils. The vines have been studied and their median age is certified to be between 145 and 155 years old, yet their true identity has yet to be revealed – although we know it is largely planted to Nerello Mascalese, several other varieties are currently unidentified. Bottled as a Riserva, it spends 24 months in open-top wooden barrels then more than 72 months in bottle before release. Bold red and black fruit aromas are accompanied by dusty and balsamic notes. It's intense and concentrated in the mouth – as you might expect from such old, low-yielding vines – combining vibrant red berries with some darker fruit and streaks of currants, chocolate and potpourri. The warming finish has an earthy character along with sweet fruits and a hint of spice. Balanced and generous.

Firriato, Cavanera Rovo delle Coturnie Etna 2018 91 View Firriato's wines combine science with terroir. For instance, for their Etna reds the team practise early defoliation, removing some leaves before flowering to reduce the amount of glucose being produced by the vine and increase the proportion of pulp to skin in the grapes. Rovo delle Coturnie is a vineyard within Contrada Verzella on Etna's northeast side at 750m above sea level, and this wine sees nine months in Slavonian durmast oak casks followed by 20 months in bottle. Smoky, earthy red fruits with notable wood and spice are lifted by intense acidity and a saline streak, with a good intensity of cherry, blackberry and raspberry. There's a good structure of fine tannins and an earthy twist, giving a sense of muscularity, although it lacks the complexity to go with it at present. Give it time.

Firriato, Sorìa Frappato Sicilia 2019 91 View This Frappato, from vines in Trapani, has a reduced smoky, flinty nose but a perfumed palate of wild red and black fruits and lavender. Structured and round, it's freshness and softness make it easy to drink.

Florio, Aegusa Marsala 1964 97 View Produced once a decade from the best harvest, this 1964 has undergone extensive cask and bottle ageing. Aromas of wood polish, earth, and lifted, sweet citrus peel lead to a super-intense, concentrated palate. It's full of juicy acidity, lending great balance, with complex flavours of tangy lime juice, nuts, raisined fruit, and a distinct oxidised , rancio character. Still vibrant. 90g/l residual sugar.

Florio, Aegusa Marsala 1952 96 View This rarity is fuller and richer than the 1964, offering savoury notes of prunes, raisins and even some black olives, alongside some dried citrus peel. Concentrated and spicy, it has an interesting savoury/sweet character juxtaposing between earth and raisins, bitter herbs, then sweet, tangy lime. It's very nutty and spicy on the finish, with a heady wood polish flourish.

Florio, Semisecco Superiore Riserva [SR0301] Marsala 2001 93 View SR0301 was refined first in 16hl barrels before transferring to an 80-year-old 25.5hl cask 115 metres from the sea. Wood polish, caramelised nuts and citrus peel pervade the senses, with some sweet spices in the background. Intense, sweet, creamy and limey, it has balancing acidity and a full, soft character in the mouth. Sturdy and intense. 85g/l residual sugar.

Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR0504] Marsala 2004 93 View VR0504 spent 18 years maturing in a 25.5hl cask 143 metres from the sea. Fuller aromas of demerara sugar and dried citrus peel are mirrored on the full, bold palate, full of citrus peel, toffee, roasted nuts and a sweet, creamy element. There's plenty of supporting acidity and a pleasantly long finish.

Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR1898] Marsala 1998 93 View VR1898 started its life in 16hl barrels, but in 2016 after the angel's share had taken its 41%, it was transferred to a single 25.5hl cask, located 147 metres from the sea. Intense, with almost chewy concentration, it remains vertical and saline, combining creamy, spicy aromas with earthy, nutty flavours with some exotic spice, wood and dried citrus notes. Bold and spicy, and very warming on the finish.

Florio, Vergine Riserva [VR1609] Marsala 2009 92 View Matured for 13 years in a 20hl cask in a spot just 108 metres from the sea, where it encounters higher humidity, this dry style is elegant and earthy, showing off some nut and citrus notes. In the mouth its dryness (1g/l) is immediately apparent, accompanied by a saline, vertical feel with citrus peel, nail varnish and toasted nuts. Refined and zesty.

Florio, Vino 92 View The first release of a still wine from established but forward-looking Marsala producer, Florio, is a 100% Grillo from a single vineyard of 60-year-old vines very close to the sea. The winery describes this as the chance to taste the base wine before it is transformed into Marsala. Harvested almost over-ripe for optimum phenolic ripeness, the grapes are then pressed heavily to extract all of those phenolic compounds which are vital for the ageing process of Marsala. It's then vinified in 100-year-old concrete tanks – with some hyper-oxidation to help the yeasts ferment up to 15% abv – and ages on its lees for several months. It has a lovely peachy scent leading to a vertical, zesty, saline mouthful of soft, juicy peach and some balsam. It only hints at the 15% alcohol right at the end. From the 2022 harvest, although not mentioned on the label.

Florio, Semisecco Superiore Riserva [SR2715] Marsala 2015 92 View Refined in barriques towards the warmer, drier back of the cellar, in 2020 the wine was transferred into a large 20hl cask slightly further forward, around 225 metres from the sea. Sweet aromas of prune and nut translate into a rich, sweet (80g/l) woody and nutty mouthful of raisined fruits balanced by limey acidity. There's an undertow of spice and a lovely finish of sweet roasted chestnuts and leesy doughiness.

Frank Cornelissen, Susucaru Rosato Terre Siciliane 2022 89 View A blend of Malvasia, Moscadella, Insolia and Nerello Mascalese in contact with the skins for around 10 days, this has a bright, funky raspberry and spice character that's hard to put down. Thirst quenching stuff.

Frank Cornelissen, Magma Terre Siciliane 2022 96 View Frank Cornelissen's ultimate expression of Nerello Mascalese is from ungrafted centenarian vines in Contrada Barbabecchi at 870 to 910 metres above sea level, facing north-northeast. This 2022 tank sample has a lovely aromatic profile of earthy dark berries, while in the mouth it's tight, grippy and intense. You can tell it's not yielding all it has to give, but its pomegranate, wild strawberry, raspberry and cherry delicacy with earthy depth and long finish suggests plenty of potential left to discover with time.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CS Terre Siciliane 2022 96 View A north-facing amphitheatre of ungrafted vines planted in the 1920s situated in the lower, ‘Chiusa Spagnolo’ section of Contrada Zottorinoto at 620 metres above sea level provides the fruit for this superb wine. Like all of his reds, Frank utilises a long, 50-day maceration followed by ageing in large epoxy tanks. Fragrant cherry and hedgerow berry scents lead to a bright and saline palate with fleshy cherry. The mid-palate is stony and sapid, giving it lovely shape, and it finishes wonderfully fresh. Tank sample.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel CR Terre Siciliane 2022 95 View CR is from a partially ungrafted vineyard in Contrada Campo Re, Randazzo. It occupies the valley floor at 735 metres above sea level and therefore has deeper soils. Frank describes this wine as ‘more backward and Nebbiolo-ish compared to our other crus’. It's an intense and balsamic wine in this hot, low production year, with fleshy black cherry supported by sturdy, grippy tannins on a vertical palate. It has good freshness and is well balanced, and these early signs bode well for the future. Tank sample.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel MC Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View From a steep terraced southwest-facing vineyard in Contrada Monte Colla at 750 to 780 metres above sea level with a high proportion of clay and sand, this is perfumed and sapid with good grip and lovely purity of hedgerow berries. A herbal edge gives lift and adds interest. It's sure to fill out with time in the bottle and gain in complexity. In fact, Frank calls this his ‘“Hermitage” of Etna‘. Tank sample.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel PA Terre Siciliane 2022 94 View Sourced from the cru of Porcaria in the higher section of Contrada Feudo di Mezzo at 640 metres above sea level, PA 2022 even at this very early stage (tank sample) demonstrates impressive intensity and complexity of fleshy red and black fruits, earth and spice. There's excellent grip and balancing acidity, too. An elegant and true interpretation of Nerello Mascalese.

Frank Cornelissen, Munjebel Terre Siciliane 2022 93 View Munjebel ‘Classico’ is a blend of different vineyards on the north slope of Etna, fermented spontaneously with a long, 50-day maceration, then aged in neutral epoxy tanks for 12 months. Due to be bottled this November, this tank sample of the 2022 (first vintage, 2001) shows grippy, earthy black cherry with hints of undergrowth. Intensity of fruit, sturdy tannins and a long finish suggest good longevity in the cellar, and although it's lacking complexity at this early stage, it has plenty of promise for the future. In fact, tasting the 2021 the previous day, the freshness, balance, vibrancy and sapidity were wonderful.

Frank Cornelissen, Susucaru Rosso Terre Siciliane 2022 91 View Susucaru Rosso is a field-blend of Nerello Mascalese with Nerello Cappuccio, Alicante Bouschet, Minnella and Uva Francesa, from the contradas of Picciolo, Malpasso, Campo Re, Crasà, Piano Daini and Feudo di Mezzo. Vinified with natural yeasts and macerated for 30 days, the wine is then aged in neutral epoxy tanks. This tank sample shows juicy red and black fruits on a textured palate, with a hint of spice, and is sure to offer more if tasted again in 12 months.

Generazione Alessandro, Vignazza Rosato Etna 2021 90 View Generazione Alessandro is run by three cousins of winemaking heritage. From Nerello Mascalese vines grown in the coolest part of the vineyard in Contrada Palmellata, the wine is vinified and aged mostly in stainless steel, with 20% maturing for 10 months in French oak tonneaux. Delicate in colour, it's a bit more intense in flavour, with a mineral, stony line highlighting bright, sapid red fruits.

Giasira, Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2020 87 View Succulent, fleshy red fruits make this red rather drinkable. It has some earthy, woody notes in the background, while rich black fruits emerge on the finish.

Giovanni Rosso, Bianco Etna 2022 91 View Giovanni Rosso is best known for producing excellent Barolo, but this Etna Bianco is equally delicious. Cryomaceration and whole-bunch pressing with six months on the lees in stainless steel tanks has resulted in an intense, fresh and pithy white with incisive salty lemon backed by some green and yellow fruits.

Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Bianco Etna 2022 92 View San Lorenzo– a blend of 90% Carricante with the remaining 10% a mix of Catarratto and Grecanico matured in used barriques and tonneaux – is the result of a number of micro-vinifications. Dusty white peach and orange peel scents are mirrored in the mouth, with some grapefruit, earth and wood tones. There's good intensity, and some ripe pineapple and floral notes emerge on the mid-palate before a fresh, lip-smacking salty finish. Delicious.

Girolamo Russo, Nerina Etna 2022 90 View Giuseppe Russo's whites differ from many of his peers as he uses a significant (25%) portion of indigenous grapes other than Carricante: Catarratto, Inzolia, Grecanico, Minnella and Coda di Volpe. Vinified mostly in stainless steel, 30% is fermented in used tonneaux. The wine remains in these vessels on the lees for six months, with a further six months in bottle. Dusty and spicy with a breezy lemon leaf scent, it's intense and bright in the mouth. Crunchy green apple, some yellow plum, peach, peppery spice and a lovely sapidity lead to a saline, pithy finish. Just lacks a little bit of vibrancy.

Girolamo Russo, Rosato Etna 2022 91 View A selection of 80-year-old Nerello Mascalese vines from the lower part of the vineyard in Contrada San Lorenzo on the north side of Etna, this rosé has a short contact with the skins and sees only stainless steel. Hints of white peach and green and red fruit aromas accompany some spice and minerals in the mouth, with a touch of creaminess in the background. Fresh, succulent strawberry and raspberry flavours linger on a saline finish.

Girolamo Russo, Feudo Etna 2021 95 View From 70-year-old vines in Contrada Feudo, in Randazzo, this has a lovely red fruit perfume with overtones of violet, lavender and summer meadow. In the mouth it shows a good balance of sticky red fruits, acidity, balsamic freshness and grainy tannic grip. It's intense and concentrated, with lovely texture and a fresh finish. Very Burgundian, with succulent, ripe, tangy red fruits.

Girolamo Russo, Calderara Sottana Etna 2021 94 View From 1ha of vines in Contrada Calderara Sottana at 700m, in Randazzo, with just a splash of Nerello Cappuccio, this delicious red is matured in tonneaux for 18 months before bottling. Ripe and sweet red and black berries are backed by some chocolatey notes and fine, chalky tannins. Very balsamic, sapid and vertical, it displays impressive concentration of pure, succulent fruit. Patience will be rewarded.

Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Piano delle Colombe Etna 2020 94 View Unusually for this estate, Piano delle Colombe is 100% Nerello Mascalese, from vines over 80 years old growing in a small plot within San Lorenzo. Fermented in small open vats and matured for 18 months in one 500l oak tonneau and one used barrique, it's balsamic and earthy with some ripe red and black berry scents. Juicy, intense and spicy, its subtly grippy tannins cradle tangy brambly berries, pomegranate and a fresh herbal finish.

Girolamo Russo, Feudo di Mezzo Etna 2021 93 View A selection of 80- to 100-year-old Mascalese and Cappuccio from 0.76ha in Contrada Feudo di Mezzo, matured for 18 months in 10hl casks and tonneaux. Black cherry and medicinal herb scents introduce an intense, concentrated palate of sweet black forest fruits balanced by balsamic freshness and integrated tannins. Vertical, elegant and fresh.

Girolamo Russo, San Lorenzo Rosso Etna 2021 93 View Contrada San Lorenzo is located at around 750m on Etna's northern side, in Randazzo. Vines from 70 to over 100 years old provide the fruit for this darker expression of Etna, matured in used casks for 18 months. Balsamic red fruits mingle with sweet black berries and black cherries, with some strawberry, cherry and pomegranate coming through on the mid-palate. Fine, grainy tannins support the fruit, while some dried fruits and more balsam take centre stage on the long, fresh finish.

Girolamo Russo, ’a Rina Etna 2021 92 View This is what Giuseppe describes as his ‘Etna classico’ yet this undersells the complexity of the winemaking and the final result. Nerellos Mascalese and Cappuccio from San Lorenzo, Feudo, Calderara Sottana and Feudo di Mezzo are co-fermented in stainless steel and open vats with indigenous yeasts, then malo takes place in barriques. The wine is matured for 12 months in large Slavonian oak casks and concrete tanks. It has an enticing aroma of red and black cherries, almond, spices and balsam. In the mouth it's bright and intense, with a good body and balanced spicy red fruits. Fleshy and succulent, the finish is stony and slightly bitter (in a positive way).

Graci, Arcuria Bianco Etna 2021 92 View Graci's Arcuria bianco 2011 was the first white wine in Italy to be labelled with an MGA (Arcuria is the name of the contrada the vines are located in). Vinified partly in cement vats and partly in large barrels, it then matures for 12 months on the lees followed by 12 months in bottle. This 2021 features a gentle peach and saline nose with some white pepper and crunchy apple. Steely and textured, in the mouth it offers flavours of white peach, grapefruit, apple and a touch of spice. Bright, sapid and succulent, give this a bit more time to open up.

Graci, Muganazzi Etna 2021 92 View This 2021 is the second vintage of Graci's Contrada Muganazzi, located in Passopisciaro and consisting of the estate's youngest vines. Aromatic summer meadow, lemon, peach and apple lead to a very sapid, stony palate of succulent peach, orange peel and a waxy character on the finish.

Graci, Arcurìa Rosso Etna 2020 93 View Vinified in large oak vats with a long maceration on the skins, this bottling from contrada Arcurìa in Passopisciaro then spends 18 months in large oak vats (known as ‘tini’) and a further six months in bottle. There's a slight hint of farmyard among the pure cherry fruit and orange peel aromas, while in the mouth it's intense and bright with a saline and balsamic character; vertical and sapid. Chalky tannins and fresh acidity provide structure to this sturdy, ageable red.

Graci, Arcuria Sopra il Pozzo Etna 2018 93 View The Sopra il Pozzo vineyard comprises 1.5ha of vines in contrada Arcurìa, in Passopisciaro. Vinified in large oak tini with a long maceration , it's then matured for 18 months in tini followed by 12 months in bottle. This 2018 features an elegant cherry and petrichor aroma with a medicinal hint. Intense, very tangy and fresh, flavours of bitter cherry kernel and underlying sweet strawberry mingle on the fine, succulent and well balanced palate, leading to a long, saline finish.

Graci, Rosso Etna 2021 92 View Alberto Graci ferment his Etna rosso traditionally in cement and large oak vats with no temperature control. A 20-day maceration is followed by ageing for 18 months in the same types of vessels, where the wine undergoes malo. Pure and fresh red and black berry aromas with a hint of petrichor lead to a bright and energetic palate with lovely concentration of tangy fruits. Quite sturdy yet lively, it finishes with incisive juicy acidity and balsam, and a touch of spice and chocolate. Delicious, and good value.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Ante Etna 2020 93 View Sourced from vines in Contrada Puntalazzo in Mascali on Etna's east side at an impressive 900m, Ante is a single-vineyard Carricante matured in stainless steel vats for 12 months before spending a further 15 months in the bottle. Weighty, leesy and stony, it combines scents of lemon leaf, citrus peel and apple with intense, thiol-heavy flavours of peach, apricot and passion fruit. Sapid and succulent, there's lovely crisp acidity and great length here.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Imbris Etna (Superiore) 2019 93 View I Custodi own one hectare in Contrada Caselle in Milo at 900m, from which they make this Etna Bianco Superiore. Unoaked, the wine spends 18 months in stainless steel vats then a further 24 months in bottle. The result is a focused, bright wine with waxy scents of lemon, nectarine and honey, and a weighty, vivacious palate blending savoury depth of lanolin with orange blossom and citrus zest. The finish is long and leesy, with some lemon and apple. Still youthful, this will reward further ageing.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Aedes Etna 2022 91 View From vines in Contrada Muganazzi, Castiglione di Sicilia on Etna's north side at 650m, this unoaked bianco is lively, pithy and vibrant, offering juicy lemon, lime, apple, grapefruit and even passion fruit aromas and flavours. It's full and round but also quite saline, with a succulent mid-palate and persistent finish that makes you want to go back for another glass.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Alnus Etna 2022 92 View This rosato, made largely from Nerello Mascalese with around 20% Nerello Cappuccio, is sourced from vines in Contrada Muganazzi in Castiglione di Sicilia, at 650m. The juice spends around six hours on the skins before a soft pressing. After fermentation, the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks for four months. A mineral and earthy character underpins fragrant scents of strawberry, raspberry and herbs. Intense and energetic, it showcases delineated red fruits along with some subtle spice, then a pomegranate and balsam finish. Classy stuff!

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Saeculare Riserva Etna 2013 95 View This ancient field blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio and Grenache from ancient pre-phylloxera vines in Contrada Feudo di Mezzo at 600m on Etna's north side is something special. It's vinified in steel and maceration takes about 12 days. The wine is then matured in used tonneaux for at least 36 months, followed by at least 36 months in bottle. 2013 is the current 2023 release. Fragrant notes of potpourri, dried cherry, currants, balsam and spices lead to an intense mouthful of juicy strawberry and black cherry, with a wild, spicy character on the mid-palate. Slightly chewy tannins are countered by bright acidity, salinity and sapidity. This is a poised, super-fresh wine that impressively still has the structure and fruit for further ageing.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Aetneus Etna 2018 92 View Aetneus is the estate's old-vine, tonneaux-aged field blend from Contrada Muganazzi on Etna's north side. Vinified in stainless steel with a relatively short 12-day maceration, it's then matured in tonneaux, one-third new, for 36 months, followed by a further 24 months in bottle. Incredibly fragrant, it expresses beautiful scents of dried cherry, potpourri, wild flower meadow, spices and earth. In the mouth it's compact and bright, with juicy and spicy wild berry flavours and a depth of earthy tones lifted by floral notes and balsamic freshness. Underlying integrated tannins provide support without getting in the way.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Nerello Cappuccio Terre Siciliane 2022 92 View It's not common to find a 100% Nerello Cappuccio – it's a difficult vine to grow as it's susceptible to disease, and its main use these days is to add deeper colour and more fruit to Nerello Mascalese. This unoaked Nerello Cappuccio in purezza, however, shows the variety in all its naked glory. The vines are located in Contrada Muganazzi on Etna's north side at 700m. Fragrant red and black cherry aromas are accompanied by earth, spices, chocolate, currants and balsam. Vertical and sapid, intense and vibrant, its wild, brambly core is surrounded by herbal, peppery and earthy nuances, leading to a long, very fresh and stony finish with a lick of raspberry.

I Custodi Delle Vigne Dell'Etna, Pistus Etna 2021 90 View This easy-drinking Etna Rosso from younger vines in Contrada Muganazzi in Castiglione di Sicilia at 700m is matured in stainless steel for 15 months, with a further three months in bottle. Cherry and herb aromas with some dustiness and dried fruits introduce a mid-weight wine with tangy and succulent red fruits and a hint of black cherry. Fine, chalky tannins and gentle acidity give it shape.

IDDA, Bianco Sicilia 2022 92 View Sourced from vines in Biancavilla, on Etna's southwest slope between 700-800m, and in Belpasso, on the southern slope between 600-700m, IDDA Bianco is vinified and aged in a combination of stainless steel and 10hl barrels, it has a fine, smoky, flinty nose with wafts of peach, mango and white flowers. In the mouth it's intense and vertical, with juicy sapidity and great acidity defining its edges. Subtly textured and zingy, there's peach, citrus peel, honey, lime juice and white flowers to be found, ending with a gentle stoniness.

IDDA, Rosso Etna 2020 94 View IDDA, the collaborative project of Gaja and Graci, is vinified in a mixture of concrete and oak vats, with a three-week maceration followed by ageing for 24 months also in concrete and oak. This 2020 is ever-so-slightly smoky with a lovely ripe, fresh scent of plum, cherry and red hedgerow berries. It has a tart attack of wild red fruits, forming the spearhead of a vertical palate which remains bright and tangy yet with a deft softness and suppleness of plum, strawberry and black cherry. Balsamic, stony and mineral, it finishes with a breezy, herbal waft and palate-refreshing acidity which lingers for minutes.

Iuppa, Lindo Etna (Superiore) 2020 91 View This unoaked Superiore from vines at 700m in Contrada Salice in Milo opens with a flinty, waxy and herbal aroma, followed in the mouth by some green fruits and a strong mineral undertow. Good acidity carries the mid-palate towards the finish, where hay, yellow plum and lanolin touches emerge.

La Contea, Sommitale Etna 2020 92 View From vines in Mascali on the east side of the volcano, this 100% unoaked Carricante is full and juicy, with honeyed aromas and flavours of tinned peaches, pineapple, stone fruits and a herbal edge. There's a streak of minerality which, together with the good acidity and long, zesty, salty finish provides vitality to the wine.

Le Due Tenute, Cantonè Sicilia 2020 91 View A new project by Giuseppe Tomasello and Raffaele Neri at 900-950m in Biancavilla on the south side of Etna, who decided to make wine together from their two family vineyards. Le Due Tenute's Cantonè is a blend of 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Nerello Cappuccio. Earthy red and black fruit aromas with balsamic overtones and a hint of chocolate introduce an intense and fresh wine, quite grippy and refined, with a floral potpourri character. Sapid red berries are bolstered by rich black fruits and herbs, leading to a long, fresh finish. 2,000 bottles produced.

Mandrarossa, Delquanta Brut Terre Siciliane 2022 89 View This charmat-method Chenin Blanc from night-harvested vines in Menfi delivers a lovely waxy pineapple character, with a bold mousse carrying delicious peach, pear and citrus. Bright and saline, it's a delicious way to start any party or dinner.

Mandrarossa, Larcéra Vermentino Terre Siciliane 2022 90 View 2022 is the second vintage of Larcéra. This organic Vermentino from vines in Menfi sees some batonnage to give more body to the wine. It's full of herbal, floral summer meadow scents, while in the mouth it's intense, pithy and sapid, with a lovely breezy quality allied to soft fruits with nutty, marzipan hints. The finish is fresh and herbal.

Mandrarossa, Grecanico Dorato Sicilia 2022 88 View Pithy and peachy, with some crisp apple, this refreshing white is dry and fragrant, with floral overtones. A lovely, simple white to enjoy with salads or in the garden with friends.

Mandrarossa, Perricone Rosé Terre Siciliane 2022 87 View Perricone is a rarity, and to see it in rosé form is perhaps an even rarer sight. Following several hours of cryomaceration on the skins, the juice is pressed and fermented in stainless steel vats, where it spends a further four months before bottling. Light cherry in colour, it's a fresh and easy rosé offering gentle strawberry and cherry scents and flavours and a soft mouthfeel. A versatile food wine.

Mandrarossa, Bonera Sicilia 2020 91 View Intense, spicy and vertical, this 50/50 blend of Nero d'Avola (aged in barriques) and Cabernet Franc (aged in stainless steel) from vines between 200 and 300 metres above sea level in Menfi is a lovely expression of the vibrancy of the island. Fresh, bright and juicy, it combines earthy black fruits with a wonderful salinity which makes you want to go back for another glass!

MandraRossa, Carthago Sicilia 2019 91 View Black cherry and violets accompany chocolatey scents in one of Sicily's most important Nero d'Avola wines. The attack is very spicy, the mid-palate sapid and vertical – showcasing Menfi's limestone soils – with plenty of freshness and acidity. The tannins play a supporting role to the bold, ripe red and black fruits, with an overarching floral theme of violets and even lavender, plus a waft of herbs. Charming.

Mandrarossa, Terre del Sommacco Sicilia 2019 91 View Terre del Sommacco from Settesoli's Mandrarossa estate is a vinification of Nero d'Avola from the limestone hills of Menfi in southwest Sicil, at 310 metres above sea level. After eight months in concrete, it's racked to large barrels, where it spends 19 months. Lavender-laced cherry and strawberry aromas introduce an intense, zippy palate of black cherry and a touch of raspberry, with undertones of undergrowth, wood and spice. Really energetic and lively, it finishes tangy and bright.

Mandrarossa, Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2022 90 View This unoaked, organic Nero d'Avola from calcareous soils in Menfi offers an enticing red and black cherry fragrance and an intense, fresh palate with sapidity of fruit and balsamic overtones. Ripe red and black berries are joined by a hint of earthy depth on the fresh finish. Precise and vibrant.

Marco De Bartoli, Vigna La Miccia Superiore Oro Riserva Marsala 2018 96 View This innovative Marsala was first introduced in 1985 and utilises modern white winemaking technology (vinification in temperature-controlled stainless steel vats; ageing in topped-up oak barrels to minimise oxidation) to produce a more expressive, clean and crisp style of Marsala. Aromas of demerara, burnt orange peel, nuts and candied citrus lead to a palate that's very precise, vertical and fresh. It's easy to miss the subtle lime and white flower notes up front racing past as they usher in concentrated yet delicate and lacy stone fruits, nuts and citrus peel. There's even a touch of the exotic, with hints of mango and papaya emerging on the long, breezy finish. 80g/l residual sugar.

Marco De Bartoli, Superiore Oro Riserva Marsala 1988 95 View This current-release Marsala Superiore Oro is 100% Grillo vinified in oak and chestnut barrels, then fortified with a mistella consisting of Grillo from the same vines. Superbly aromatic, it fills the room with wafts of lime peel, wood polish, caramelised nuts and dried fruits. With 60g/l of residual sugar, it's sweet but not overly so; well balanced by zesty acidity. The concentration and precision is excellent, and its saline character combined with rich nutty, citrus peel and stone fruit flavours makes this a great accompaniment for cheeses.

Marco De Bartoli, Terzavia Metodo Classico Sicilia 2020 92 View Meaning ‘the third way’, this sparkling Grillo is de Bartoli's third interpretation of Grillo after Marsala and the still wines. 20% of the base wine for this pas dosé metodo classico is vinified in French oak, the majority in stainless steel, all using indigenous yeasts. Tirage is done using fresh must rather than sugar, and it rests on its lees in bottle for at least 18 months. Salty lemon and rich brioche scents rise from the glass, with a hint of wild herbs. In the mouth it's bright, saline and creamy, with flecks of orange peel, stone fruits and patisserie accompanying a vibrant, intense citrus and apple core. The finish is fresh and drying, yet with enough residual sweetness to not be tiring. A delicious, classy wine which will shine with seafood, salads or pork dishes. Disgorged in 2023.

Marco De Bartoli, Vignaverde Sicilia 2022 92 View The idea for a fresh style of Grillo began with the cooler 2013 vintage, which produced greener-hued berries rather than the typical yellow colour. Vinified in stainless steel using indigenous yeasts, it's then aged on its lees for six months. It's possible to detect hints of peach, apple, lemon, lime and even passion fruit scents, while in the mouth it shows beautifully sapid yellow plum, lemon, apple, and a touch of creaminess from the lees ageing. Fresh, stony and very saline, textured and vertical, it's a superbly honed example of the variety in its still form.

Marco De Bartoli, Pietranera Terre Siciliane 2022 91 View In 1989, Marco de Bartoli was the first producer to bottle a dry Zibibbo (Muscat of Alexandria) wine from the sweet-wine island of Pantelleria, southwest of Sicily and just 30km off the coast of Tunis. Pietranera, or ‘black earth’, refers to the island's basaltic soils. Vinified in stainless steel tanks using indigenous yeasts, it then rests on its lees for six months. The result has all the stunning aromatics of this variety, showcasing peach, grapefruit pith, orange peel and white flower fragrance. In the mouth it's flowing, pithy and saline, with undercurrents of apple, peach and grapefruit; even some yellow plum. It's fresh but not overpowered by acidity, instead offering a sapid, incisive wine with contrasting lines of minerality and sweet fruits which are crying out for lobster, crab or king prawns.

Masseria Setteporte, Nerello Mascalese Etna 2020 90 View This 100% Nerello Mascalese from Contrada Spadatrrappo at 720m on Etna's southwest flank is matured for 10 months in 500l tonneaux. It's dominated by the oak at the moment, its dusty, earthy scents with hints of liquorice and violets followed in the mouth by intense, peppery dark fruits and juicy cherry with overtones of potpourri, Parma violets and fragrant earth. It's grippy and slightly drying on the finish, but with vibrant acidity and plenty of spice.

Massimo Lentsch, Rosso Etna 2020 92 View From vines in Contrada Feudo di Mezzo, Castiglione di Sicilia, this 100% Nerello Mascalese is vinified in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts and a 15-day maceration, followed by 12 months in oak barrels then refinement in stainless steel before bottling. It's a delicious example of ‘basic’ Etna Rosso, showing plenty of vibrancy of red and black cherries with wood spice and earthy notes. In the mouth it's dominated by black cherry, dark chocolate and menthol, with chalky tannins and lovely freshness. The intense finish is long and chocolatey, carrying a line of sweet red berries to the end.

Maugeri, Contrada Volpare Etna (Superiore) 2021 91 View This is just Carla Maugeri's second vintage producing wine from her winery in Milo, but judging by the quality of this wine, things are heading in the right direction. Some waxy, lanolin notes with apricot skin, green fruits and cream introduce a round, salty, intense and long wine. Zesty lemon and pithy grapefruit are accompanied by herbal bitters and a mineral, saline streak. Chiselled and vertical, it finishes with a bitter white flower note.

Monteleone, Anthemis Etna 2020 92 View Anthemis is produced from vines at 900m in Sant’Alfeo on the east side of the volcano. Vinified in stainless steel, it then matures for 12 months in French oak tonneaux. The result is a beautiful as the label – a touch of funk introduces an intense and concentrated palate where savoury, waxy notes mingle with stone fruits. Fresh, juicy, super-salty and pithy, it's a lip-smacking and moreish white.

Monteleone, Rumex Etna 2020 92 View Rumex is from vines in Castiglione di Sicilia on the north side of Etna at 680m, matured for 12 months in 500l and 700l tonneaux. Fragrant red fruits with potpourri and spicy wood overtones leads into an intense palate with a focused spicy attack and a wave of acidity, followed by delicate cherry and wild strawberry fruits then earthy tones on the finish. Bright and stony with good acidity, it has a sculpted shape.

Nicola Gumina, Filici Etna 2016 95 View This long-aged red from Contrada Piano Filici in Castiglione di Sicilia spends 24 months in old tonneaux before bottling. The result is very fragrant and balsamic with earth, spice and potpourri scents. In the mouth it's intense and rich, showing sapid black and red cherries, wild strawberry and blackberry fruits. The chalky tannins are well integrated and balance the full body of the wine. Powerful yet elegant, this is a strong recommendation to buy – if you can find it.

Occhipinti, SM Sicilia 2021 91 View This 100% Grillo is from vines grown in white clay and limestone soils in the Santa Margherita vineyard, situated at 500m above sea level in Chiaramonte Gulfi, to the north of Vittoria. The grapes undergo a 48-hour maceration and ferment spontaneously, half in concrete and half in oval Austrian oak barrels. The result is a Grillo that's really vertical and focused, almost austere, with some savoury, juicy stone fruits lurking among straw, hay, floral and lanolin notes. A classy interpretation of this grape.

Occhipinti, BB Terre Siciliane 2020 92 View BB is Arianna Occhipinti's expression of Frappato from the Bombolieri vineyard, adjacent to the winery, featuring sand and a little bit of clay over limestone. It has some flinty reduction at this early phase in its life, hinting at milk chocolate, black cherry and earthy red fruit aromas. In the mouth it's grippy, broad and juicy, offering dark hedgerow berry flavours with a depth of warm soil, cardamom and peppery spice. The fullest of Arianna's three contrada Frappato.

Occhipinti, FL Terre Siciliane 2020 92 View Arriana's ‘FL’ contrada series Frappato stands for Fossa di Lupo, her original six-hectare sand-over-limestone vineyard of 40-year-old vines at 280m above sea level. Vinified in cement tanks using indigenous yeasts, the wine then matures for 22 months in large Slavonian oak barrels. A darker, richer expression compared to PT, it displays earthy red and black cherry aromas with a bright, stony palate of intensely sapid wild red fruits. It has a distinct spiciness and tanginess which feels like it derives from the yeasts, leading to a dry finish yet with juicy cherry and strawberry notes.

Occhipinti, Grotte Alta Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2020 91 View This long-aged Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG is a 50/50 blend of the area's protagonists, Frappato and Nero d'Avola, grown on Vittoria's limestone soils. Bright and tangy, it combines vibrant red and black cherry with spice, earth and chocolate tones, and a slightly funky, wild aroma. The finish is full, woody and drying, but doesn't detract from the purity of fruit.

Occhipinti, Il Frappato Terre Siciliane 2021 91 View This Frappato from 40-year-old vines in Vittoria is vinified using wild yeasts, followed by a 20- to 30-day maceration then maturation for 18 months: 30% in large Slavonian oak barrels and 70% in concrete. Sweet and leafy red fruit scents introduce an energetic palate; intense, airy and tangy. It's light and juicy but with clear verticality supported by chalky tannins.

Occhipinti, PT Terre Siciliane 2020 91 View From Occhipinti's contrada series, PT stands for Pettineo. The nearly 60-year-old trellis-grown vines are reported to be the oldest Frappato vines in Vittoria, planted in marine sands over tufa. It's the finest and most perfumed of her three contrada wines, offering hedgerow berries and lovely florality. Intense, vibrant red fruits and juicy acidity combine on the textured, airy, vertical palate, with some hints of dried cherry on the long, sapid finish. Delicious!

Occhipinti, Siccagno Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2020 91 View A blend of plots of organically farmed Nero d'Avola from the Bombolieri vineyard in Vittoria, this wine is fermented with indigenous yeasts then undergoes a 30-day maceration, before ageing for 16 months in large Slavonian oak botti then a further six months in bottle. Wild hedgerow berry scents lead into a softly textured, sapid palate which mirrors the nose, showing a good intensity of red and black berries. Honed and well balanced, it's an elegant take on Nero d'Avola.

Occhipinti, SP68 Sicilia 2021 91 View Inspired by the Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG but switching the prominent variety from Nero d'Avola to Frappato – a variety which Arianna has arguably mastered – SP68 is a fragrant and juicy wine with intense red and black fruits and some spicy inflections. Unoaked.

Palmento Costanzo, Contrada Santo Spirito Bianco Etna 2020 92 View Palmento Costanzo's Contrada Santo Spirito bianco was the first white wine of the contrada to be labelled with the MGA. Grapes from centenarian vines are vinified and matured in a combination of stainless steel and tonneaux. Sapid and vertical, it opens with scents of orange blossom, honeysuckle and a depth of lanolin and earthiness, with intense lemony and floral flavours on the textured palate. Some lime juice emerges on the bright finish.

Palmento Costanzo, Contrade Cavaliere Etna 2020 92 View Contrada Cavaliere is located in Santa Maria di Licodia at 950m, on the southwest side of Etna where Palmento Costanzo owns a few hectares of vineyard. Vines over 100 years old provide the fruit for this bright and zesty expression, vinified in stainless steel then matured for 12 months in a mix of stainless steel and tonneaux. The result is lighter and even more floral in nature than the estate's Contrada Santo Spirito from the north side, offering intense flavours of white peach and citrus zest on a chalk-textured palate, and finishing with juicy orange and pineapple. A gastronomic white that's sure to please.

Palmento Costanzo, Bianco di Sei Etna 2021 91 View Bianco di Sei is sourced from vineyards surrounding the winery in Contrada da Santo Spirito, Passopisciaro. A field blend of ancient Carricante and Catarratto (the latter making up only around 10%), the grapes are vinified and matured in stainless steel tanks. Floral, stony and lemon scented, in the mouth it combines leesy texture with sapidity of green fruits and lemony bite. There's a chalky undercurrent, and a bright, fresh finish.

Palmento Costanzo, Prefillossera Etna 2019 95 View Although many of Palmento Costanzo's vines are impressively ancient, Prefillossera takes the oldest vines – over 120 years old – from Contrada Santo Spirito, where the winery is located. It's a field blend of mostly Nerello Mascalese, vinified using indigenous yeasts in 500l rotating French oak barrels, with a long maceration. The wine then matures for 24 months in 500l barrels and a further 12 months in bottle. There's a lovely purity of both fresh and dried red and black cherries, accompanied by herbal wafts, dark chocolate, pomegranate and earthy, woody notes. Vibrant, glossy and balanced, it has a good structure of acidity and fine, grainy tannins. Textured and energetic, it's a powerful expression of Nerello.

Palmento Costanzo, Contrada Santo Spirito Rosso Etna 2019 94 View There was no 2018 Contrada Santo Spirito produced due to rain during harvest, but this 2019 makes up for it. Vinified with indigenous yeasts in conical oak vats, it then matures for 24 months in the estate's beautiful French oak eggs, which naturally circulate the wine and therefore require no battonage. Fragrant notes of cherry, wild strawberry and herbal bitters with touches of damp earth and potpourri lead to an intense and concentrated palate with high acidity and an earthy, stony character. Grippy, chalky tannins underpin its balanced structure, while a flourish of pomegranate, raspberry and dried finish completes the picture.

Palmento Costanzo, Nero di Sei Etna 2019 90 View This aromatic field blend of around 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Cappuccio from 100-year-old vines is vinified in stainless steel then matured for 24 months in large oak barrels. Fresh scents of red and black cherries, lavender and balsam rise from the glass. In the mouth its grainy tannins and bright, gum-tingling acidity support slightly firm and earthy hedgerow fruits.

Passopisciaro, Contrada PC Terre Siciliane 2021 93 View Passopisciaro's Contrada PC is unusual for Etna as it's 100% Chardonnay, and therefore labelled as Terre Siciliane rather than Etna DOC. It comes from a small parcel of vines at between 870 and 950 metres on the north side of the volcano. Following micro-vinifications, the wine is matured in large oak barrels for 10 months. Fresh, spicy, flinty aromas of apple and a hint of tropical fruits lead to a zesty and creamy palate. A beautiful line of apricot highlights a melange of tropical and stone fruits on a stony backdrop. It's not overt, rather quite shy and mellow, leaving you to explore its nuances over a lunch of smoked fish.

Passopisciaro, Contrada P Terre Siciliane 2021 97 View From 1.5ha of old vines within Contrada Porcaria, at 650m, this is bold and deep in aroma, with ripe red and black cherry and blackcurrant scents accompanied by a balsamic waft. Concentrated, succulent and structured, this is a rounder style with a delicious black cherry and raspberry profile, yet it remains well sculpted on the mid-palate with an intense stony sapidity. The tannins grip readily, while a bright line of acidity lends energy and cuts through the heft. Lovely balance and lifting floral overtones. 2,900 bottles produced.

Passopisciaro, Franchetti Terre Siciliane 2021 97 View Franchetti is something completely different on Etna. First released in the 2005 vintage, Andrea Franchetti (master of doing things his own way) aimed to express the terroir of Contrada Guardiola (at 820m) in a full-bodied wine. Vinified in steel vats, the blend of Petit Verdot and Cesanese d'Affile – a nearly extinct variety he rescued from Lazio – is then matured in French oak barrels for six months followed by a further 12 months in cement vats. Stunning aromatics – perfumed, super-floral scents of violets, lavender, summer meadow flowers and macerated red fruits, with some curranty notes in the background. Concentrated and tannic, with a silky mouthfeel amongst the grainy tannins, and red-fruited acidity, this is a sculpted wine which shows the sapidity developed from these soils. Flavours reminiscent of blueberry jam are backed by liquorice, sweet milk chocolate and dried herbs. This packs a punch, but remains super-fresh in the mouth. Wow! At around £80 a bottle, it's surprisingly good ‘value’ given the quality on offer. 4,000 bottles produced.

Passopisciaro, Contrada G Terre Siciliane 2021 96 View Contrada Guardiola is situated between 800 and 1,000m above sea level at the edge of the 1947 lava flow. 4,500 bottles produced. Smoky, floral and red-fruited, with some earthy depth and balsamic lift, this is super-elegant, sapid and succulent in the mouth, showing bright and ripe red cherry and strawberry at the core, enveloped by wood, a hint of creaminess, and an intense stony character. Poised, fresh and beautifully balanced given its 15% abv, the tightly packed, fine-grained tannins lend structure for ageing. Long.

Passopisciaro, Contrada R Terre Siciliane 2021 96 View Contrada Rampante is the highest of Passopisciaro's contrada vineyards, located at 1,000m – considered the limit for winemaking on Etna. The ancient lava here has broken down to a sandy consistency. Sourced from the estate's 1.4ha of vines here, it's a bright and focused red which homes in on raspberry and pomegranate fragrance accompanied by herbal, leafy notes and hints of crushed rock and volatile acidity. Tangy, sweet red fruits and orange peel emerge on a poised and silky palate, balanced by acidic bite and fine, round tannins. Some earthiness on the long, floral finish. Superb. 4,600 bottles produced.

Passopisciaro, Contrada S Terre Siciliane 2021 95 View Contrada Sciaranuova is situated at 850m, located on a gravelly lava flow from the 17th century, where Passopisciaro own 1ha of vines. A full, earthy, black and red cherry nose with overt balsamic scents and floral overtones leads to an intense and succulent palate. Bold, bright red, black and blue fruits are steadfastly supported by sturdy tannins, making this a wine best drunk after further time in the bottle. A beautiful black cherry and raspberry finish emerges, along with some dusty, earthy, violet and wood tones. 2,000 bottles produced.

Passopisciaro, Contrada C Terre Siciliane 2021 93 View Contrada Chiappemacine is the lowest of Passopisciaro's contrada bottlings, situated at 550m where the estate owns 1.2ha of vines on a thin layer of lava over limestone bedrock. A bold nose with some alcohol alongside intense hedgerow berry and herb scents leads to a tightly wound, succulent and sapid palate. A concentrated sweet, creamy red fruit core is wrapped in a veil of stony, floral notes and fine, structural tannins, with a touch of alcohol evident on the finish. 4,000 bottles produced.

Passopisciaro, Passorosso Etna 2021 92 View Passorosso is a blend of fruit from the winery's various contrada sites, Crunchy, herbal and slightly smoky red berry aromas are followed by a ripe, sweet red-fruited palate full of balsamic intrigue and subtle stoniness. Bright strawberry, cherry and raspberry are supported by tight, fine-grained tannins and fresh acidity, ending with a succulent finish. Yum!

Pietradolce, Archineri Bianco Etna 2021 92 View Archineri hails from Contrada Caselle in Milo, and although this means it could be labelled as ‘Superiore’, I was told that the estate prefers to focus on its northern locality. Made from vines up to 120 years old, it's a gorgeous white with lemon and saline green fruits allied to a full structure with tons of sapidity. Long, stony and savoury, the finish displays juicy streaks of sweet pineapple, yellow plum and peach. Delicious!

Pietradolce, Barbagalli Etna 2018 97 View Barbagalli is the most picturesque vineyard I've come across on Etna. Located at 900m in Contrada Rampante on Etna's northern flank, it's a tiny amphitheatre of ancient Nerello Mascalese on fine, dark volcanic soil cohabiting with colourful wildflowers and dotted with olive, fig and cherry trees. Vinified in conical cement tanks, it's then matured in French oak tonneaux (about 10% new) for 20 months. Its incredible perfume of wild red fruits, potpourri and violet, earth, black pepper and a dusty library character from the wood introduces a charming wine full of fleshy and succulent pomegranate and orange peel, followed by some cigar tobacco complexity. Well structured but so generous despite the difficult vintage which saw high humidity and rain at harvest time. 2,000 bottles produced. A top recommendation.

Pietradolce, Feudo di Mezzo Etna 2019 95 View A brand new release from Pietradolce with this 2019 vintage, Feudo di Mezzo is from vines located at 650m near Passopisciaro. Rich and earthy with balsamic black cherry and red berry perfume, it's very juicy, moreish and intense in the mouth. Vertical and saline hedgerow fruits are accompanied by wood and spice hints, refined tannins and that lovely balsamic line running through. Just 1,500 bottles produced.

Pietradolce, Contrada Rampante Etna 2019 94 View Vinified in concrete vats and matured for 14 months in mostly old French oak tonneaux, Rampante is darker, earthier and more balsamic than Archineri, full of ripe wild strawberry and black cherry scents. The palate is muscular but with a beautifully tight and mineral mid-palate, fresh and energetic, showcasing ripe blueberry and a hint of chocolate on the long finish. Around 4,000 bottles produced.

Pietradolce, Contrada Santo Spirito Etna 2019 94 View ‘In my opinion, this is the more Burgundian of our crus,’ said owner, Michele Faro during my visit to the winery. Contrada Santo Spirito is located about 2km from the winery in Passopisciaro, where he owns 4ha on a flatter, windy site at 900m. One hectare comprises 90-year-old pre-phylloxera vines which were discovered under the weeds, which the team decided to bottle. The first vintage was 2016. Enticing and complex, earthy scents of wild strawberry, orange peel, blood orange, spice and garrigue lead to an intense yet elegant palate. Light on its feet, its sapid, tangy red fruits are supported by fine tannins, slightly drying on the finish.

Pietradolce, Archineri Rosso Etna 2019 93 View Sourced from vines up to 90 years old in Contrada Rampante, vinified in cement and matured for 14 months in French oak tonneaux – almost all used – this is a fresh and elegant expression of Mascalese with an almost balsamic quality allied to black cherry and pepper. There's a touch of chocolate on the finish, while fine tannins lend their support throughout. Around 8,000 bottles produced.

Pietradolce, Sant'Andrea Terre Siciliane 2018 94 View From Pietradolce's vineyard in Contrada Caselle, Milo on Etna's eastern side at 850m, this Carricante from vines up to 120 years old undergoes 10 months on the skins in 20hl French oak barrels. Super-floral and fragrant with a textured, waxy palate, it displays addictive notes of grapefruit, apricot skin, baked apple, exotic spices and even a grappa/ grape skin component. It's really fresh yet rich and complex, and will repay cellaring. 1,800 bottles produced.

Planeta, Brut Metodo Classico Carricante Sicilia 2019 89 View Planeta's sparkling Carricante from vines at 850m in Contrada Sciaranuova on Etna – the same vineyard as that used for the estate's Eruzione 1614 – is made using early-picked grapes to retain acidity. It ages on its lees for around 24 months before disgorgement. Steely in character, with flavours of lemon mousse, apple and white peach, it's a beautifully fresh expression which will reward further ageing.

Planeta, Cometa Menfi 2021 93 View This groundbreaking wine introduced Fiano to Sicily, and Sicily to the world upon the release of its first vintage, 2000. 10% is vinified in 35hl French oak barrels; the majority in stainless steel, with plenty of lees stirring. The 2021 is a bright, mineral wine with aromas of green fruits, balsam and tropical fruits, while in the mouth it delivers soft stone fruits, honeysuckle and yellow fruits. The mid-palate is stony and the finish honeyed. Classy.

Planeta, Contrada Taccione Etna 2021 91 View Contrada Taccione is located in Montelaguardia, Randazzo, on Etna's north side at 690-720 metres above sea level. 80% of the grapes are vinified in stainless steel, while the remaining 20% go into 25 and 50hl French oak barrels. The wines stay in their vessels on the lees for around six months before blending and bottling. Flinty, smoky hints of yellow fruits emanate from the glass like the lingering wisps of gas from Etna, with a hint of apricot skin and floral notes. In the mouth it's intense and saline, pithy and fresh, offering a creamy lemon and peach rendition of north-side Carricante.

Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Carricante Sicilia 2020 91 View This all-steel white from vines in Contrada Sciaranuova on Etna's north side is, from the 2020 vintage, 100% Carricante (previous vintages featured around 10% Riesling). Flinty, earthy and smoky, it displays green and yellow fruit aromas and an intense, sapid palate with plenty of succulence and freshness.

Planeta, Terebinto Menfi 2022 90 View This soft, textured Grillo from vineyards in Menfi is a delicious example of the variety's attraction: herbal, lemon and orange peel integrate with tropical fruits and citrus pith, with a fresh, saline character.

Planeta, Frappato Vittoria 2021 91 View Frappato is just very hard to resist, such is the variety's charm. Here, winemaker Patricia Toth has crafted a delicious example displaying bright strawberry and red and black cherries with earthy, mineral depths. Light, sapid, stony and tangy, it's perfect on its own or with some antipasti.

Planeta, Rosso Etna 2021 91 View From vines in the contradas of Feudo di Mezzo (610m) and Pietramarina (510m), Planeta's elegant and silky Etna Rosso is vinified in conical oak fermenters and stainless steel vats, undergoing a shorter maceration than the Eruzione 1614 Nerello Mascalese (12-14 days vs 21-35 days), then matures for around eight months in oak and stainless steel. Fragrant with earthy red and black fruits, it has a tangy, mineral palate showcasing a lovely purity of sapid red fruits. Touches of blackberry, spice and balsam lurk in the background.

Planeta, Santa Cecilia Noto 2020 91 View Vinified in stainless steel, with a long maceration of around 35 days, Santa Cecilia then matures in French oak barrels of various ages, with just 10% new wood. It's a well made Nero d'Avola with a purity and freshness to its ripe red and black berry and cherry character. Intense and spicy, with zingy acidity, it features sapid cherry and black fruits along with notes of chocolate and balsam and mouthcoating tannins. Full and rich in fruit but quite vertical in style, it's a lively and ageable example of what can be achieved with this signature Sicilian grape.

Planeta Mamertino 2019 90 View This blend of Nero d'Avola and Nocera from vines overlooking the sea in Milazzo, Messina, vinifies in stainless steel then ages for 12 months in 25hl barrels. Earthy black and red cherry, cocoa and wood scents evoke the richness of the deep alluvial soils covered in half a metre of Etnaean ash, while in the mouth it combines good structure with fresh and juicy cherry, strawberry and blackberry fruits, followed by a balsamic lick on the finish.

Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Nerello Mascalese Sicilia 2019 90 View This is still very much a wine of Etna, despite being just outside the official boundary of the Etna DOC zone. Located in Contrada Sciaranuova on the volcano's north side, the wine undergoes a long post-fermentation maceration in cement followed by 12 months in botti grandi. Airy and textured, light red and black cherries and raspberry mingle with balsam, spice and earth. A poised red which trades complexity for freshness and drinkability.

Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Pinot Nero Terre Siciliane 2020 90 View It's pretty unusual to find Pinot Nero on Etna, but Planeta have been producing this Eruzione 1614 since the 2012 vintage. Vinified in open oak vats, it's then matured in stainless steel for around 12 months. It's a light and zippy red, balancing textural tannins with fresh red fruits and good acidity.

Planeta, Nocera Sicilia 2020 90 View Nocera is an ancient variety now reduced to just a few dozen hectares, mostly in Messina. Planted on deep alluvial soils, this unoaked expression displays some lovely herb-laced black cherry and raspberry coulis aromas, with an intense and spicy palate of good weight, balanced by fresh fruit and bright acidity.

Planeta, Dorilli Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2020 88 View From Planeta's Dorilli estate in Acate, Ragusa, this wine is vinified in stainless steel then matures in large casks for 12 months before bottling. Light, fresh and breezy, it has a floral character with scents and flavours of hedgerow berries, lavender and violets. It's pretty and easy drinking, with good acidity and balsamic freshness on the finish.

Principe di Corleone, Ridente Orlando Monreale 2022 91 View This pure, unoaked Syrah from vines at 300 metres above sea level in the Monreale contrada of Malvello, captivates with its violet perfume. It's an elegant style of Syrah, but with richness to the ripe, sapid red and black cherry fruits. Vertical and structured, it's filled out with a background of creamy chocolate, while violets and cherries star on the finish.

Principe di Corleone, Sophia Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2021 88 View Sophia needs some more time in bottle before opening, but when you do you can expect a textural red with dried cherry and strawberry aromas and flavours. Grippy tannins absorb all the fruit at the moment, so give it another year to integrate and then enjoy with food.

Produttori Etna Nord, Cuore di Marchesa Etna 2019 91 View Several winemakers have joined forces under the Produttori Etna Nord banner to make wines from a number of different contrada on Etna's north slope. This white, from Contrada Marchesa in Castiglione di Sicilia, offers a creamy lemon aroma and a burst of tropical fruits in the mouth. Fresh, juicy and vibrant, it showcases grilled pineapple and baked apple flavours, with a long, sapid and succulent finish.

Santa Tresa, Avulisi Riserva Sicilia 2018 92 View From Santa Tresa's oldest vineyard, planted in the early 1960s in Vittoria, this barrel-aged Nero d'Avola has an intense nose of dried black and red fruits, balsam, chocolate and spice. In the mouth it combines impressive freshness and bright acidity with sweet, earthy wild strawberry, black cherry, currants and spice. There's plenty of woodiness in the background, so give this a bit of time in the bottle before opening to allow it to better integrate. Fine, ripe tannins give good support to the sapid fruits.

Sciara, Centenario Terre Siciliane 2020 91 View From centenarian Nerello Mascalese vines in the contrada of Barbabecchi, Feudo di Mezzo and Nave, this innovative red spends around 19 months in terracotta and glass vessels. Earthy, farmyardy scents introduce a rich, sticky wine combining bold red and black berries and cherries with tangy, sapid pomegranate. It's a compact style but with plenty of freshness and balsamic flourishes to counter.

Serafica, Grotta del Gelo Etna 2019 88 View From vines on the south side of Etna in Mompeluso at 900m, this wine matures for 12 months in large French oak barrels. Bold and spicy, it feels a bit over-extracted, although the intense and sticky red and black fruits are lifted by some herbal notes.

Serafica, Versante Sud Macerato Terre Siciliane 2021 90 View This is the first vintage of this skin-contact wine, made from Carricante with other minor varieties such as Minnella, Insolia, Coda di Volpe and Bianchetta. The grapes are sourced from an old vineyard in Monte Arso on the south slope of Etna, and undergo a 28-day maceration followed by seven months on the lees with regular batonnage. The result is a golden coloured wine with bruised apple and nail varnish scents along with a top-note of balsam. Intense and juicy, it offers sweet spices and demerara sugar flavours followed by a salty, pithy finish with plenty of wild herbs and a pinch of cinnamon.

Siciliano, Rossoeuphoria Terre Siciliane 2022 89 View Rossoeuphoria is a very rare example of Pinot Nero (Pinot Noir) planted on Etna, in Castiglione di Sicilia on the north slope. Doctor Siciliano founded the winery in 1981. Matured in barrique, this 2022 – a barrel sample – is rich, warm and spicy, with a curranty fragrance of brambly black fruits. Bold, intense and round, it has earthy black fruit flavours with a herbal, spicy, chocolatey finish.

Sive Natura, Biancomilo di Caselle Etna (Superiore) 2020 92 View From Carricante vines which are nearly 100 years old, situated in the contrada of Caselle in Milo, Biancomilo is honeyed, nutty and floral; an oxidative style showing evolution. In the mouth it's really salty, broad and juicy, offering zesty lemon and apricot followed by an earthy, pithy finish that's long and gastronomic.

SRC, Bianco Etna 2021 90 View After spending 12 hours in the press, the juice for this wine is vinified spontaneously and aged in stainless steel. The result is a textured, funky white with apple and lime aromas and flavours, and a fresh mineral streak. Really appealing.

SRC, Rosato Etna 2022 90 View Following a three-day maceration and spontaneous fermentation, this blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Carricante and Minnella is aged in stainless steel tanks. Textured, funky and spicy, it's full of intense cherry and red berry flavours allied to fresh acidity. A lovely gastronomic rosé.

SRC, Alberello Etna 2020 95 View Alberello is sourced from Nerello Mascalese vines over 120 years old in Contrada Crasà at 700 metres above sea level, vinified in conical wooden vats with a three-week maceration followed by around 12 months in cement. It has notable tannic grip and lovely texture, overlaid with intense and fleshy red and black berries. Fresh and vibrant, it demonstrates fantastic balance and should age very nicely.

SRC, Rivaggi Etna 2020 94 View The fruit from vines over 80 years old at 900m above sea level in the contrada of Rivaggi is vinified in conical wooden vats before maturing in cement. A blend of 80% Nerello Mascalese and 20% Grenache, this 2020 is wild and spicy, with bright black and red fruits, a tangy, sapid mid-palate and and intense and vivid finish. Gorgeous.

SRC, Rosso Etna 2020 91 View SRC's Etna Rosso is made from old-vine fruit on Etna's north side, vinified in cement which retains its freshness of tangy cherry fruit. Ripe and textural, it has a lovely saline freshness combined with earthy depth, and a long finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Mozia Grilllo Sicilia 2022 92 View Mozia is sourced from Grillo grown on the small, breezy island of San Pantaleo in the Marsala lagoon, where the soils are sand and limestone. The grapes are picked just before full maturity to retain freshness, and after vinification the wine ages in stainless steel on its lees for around five months. A light lemon scent invites you to take a sip, delivering a fresh, pithy and saline mouthful of bright lemon and orange peel flavours, finishing with a touch of grapefruit.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Capofaro Vigne di Paola Malvasia Salina 2022 92 View Tasca's Tenuta Capofaro is situated on the Aeolian Islands off the northeast tip of Sicily. Here, on the island of Vulcano, Malvasia is grown on its loose, sandy volcanic soils. Softer that Didyme but also more saline, its peachy aroma with green fruit hints is reflected in the mouth, with a pithy character and a long, fresh and juicy finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Vigna San Francesco Chardonnay Sicilia 2021 92 View The 4.9ha Vigna San Francesco, situated at 520 to 532 metres above sea level on Tasca's Regaleali estate was planted in 1985 and has produced a classy Chardonnay in 2021. Vinified and matured in 350l French oak barriques for eight months, it's a juicy, spicy expression that combines hints of papaya with lime and floral notes. It displays excellent balance, and a complexity of wood spice, green fruits and tropical fruits on the long finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante C'Eragia Chardonnay Sicilia 2020 91 View C'Eragia means ‘already here’ and refers to the small one-acre plot of Chardonnay that came with the purchase of Tasca's Etna property. Situated in Contrada Rampante at 740 metres above sea level, it has a flinty nose with soft and juicy almost-tropical fruit aromas, mirrored on the palate along with zesty drive and a very mineral, salty character.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Capofaro Didyme Malvasia Salina 2022 91 View From the Aeolian island of Salina, Didyme is incredibly saline and full of fresh stone fruits. Touches of citrus peel, yellow plum and green fruits lead to a long and very fresh finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Cavallo delle Fate Grillo Sicilia 2022 91 View This intensely fresh, high altitude Grillo from the Tenuta Regaleali estate in central-west Sicily intense in flavour but softer in mouthfeel than Mozia, which comes from the Marsala lagoon. Lime and apple with a smack of salinity lead to a long finish with a touch of spiciness.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante Buonora Etna 2022 90 View Buonora is an unoaked Carricante sourced from Contrada Feudo in Castiglione di Sicilia, and Contrada Salice in Milo. Steely and appley in aroma, the palate is sapid and juicy, with apple, blossom and apricot skin. Light, salty and pithy, it's an easygoing, pretty Etna Bianco.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tascante Pianodario Etna 2019 93 View Tascante is the Etna outpost of Tasca d'Almerita. The grapes from Contrada Pianodario – situated in Randazzo at 775m – are vinified in stainless steel then matured in 25hl Slavonian oak casks for 12 months. Ripe, sweet and slightly woody, this has a beautifully elegant fruit profile of fragrant stewed strawberry and balsamic wafts. It demonstrates good balance and ends with licks of salt and wood. Poised and ageable.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Buonsenso Catarratto Sicilia 2022 90 View Grown at over 900 metres above sea level at Tasca's estate in Palermo, this Catarratto is very late ripening and is picked at the end of the harvest, after the reds. Fresh, lemony and appley, it is floral and fragrant with zippy acidity. The mid-palate is rounded out by some peach notes, while the finish is vibrant and pithy.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Nozze d'Oro Sicilia 2020 90 View Rich and perfumed, this blend of Inzolia and local biotype, ‘Sauvignon Tasca’, has a lovely freshness to it. Apricot skin and orange blossom aromas lead to an intense, vertical and saline palate. It lacks a bit of concentration perhaps, but it's well balanced and refreshingly pithy on the finish.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Rosso del Conte Contea di Sclafani 2017 94 View Vinified in stainless steel before spending 18 months in French oak barriques, this historic single-vineyard blend of Nero d'Avola and Perricone in 2017 is dusty, earthy and woody, with a depth of dark fruits and overtones of lavender and violet. In the mouth it's intense, ripe and spicy, combining sweetness of dried cherry with wild strawberry and black cherry. Balsamic freshness gives contrasting lift to the hefty but fine-grained tannins, while the finish is super-bright and saline with a kick of raspberry. Superb.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Sallier de la Tour La Monaca Syrah Monreale 2020 92 View The Monreale DOC in the province of Palermo is a windy area at altitude which produces beautifully aromatic red wines. This Syrah is no exception, expressing aromatic potpourri scents followed by bright, peppery red and black fruits; vibrant, sapid and fresh, with a herbal twist.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Lamurí Sicilia 2020 91 View This high-altitude Nero d'Avola comes from vines growing at between 450 and 750 metres above sea level in the province of Palermo. It's a Nero of striking density and intensity but with excellent balance. Earthy dark fruit aromas complement the sticky, spicy palate, with streaks of chocolate, salt and fresh herbs.

Tasca d'Almerita, Tenuta Regaleali Guarnaccio Sicilia 2021 90 View This rare varietal Perricone, from vines growing at 480 metres above sea level in the province of Palermo, is bright and herbal with bitter black fruits. Intense and juicy, it has a balsamic edge and fine, sandy tannins.

Tenuta Boccarossa, Bianco Etna 2021 92 View This unoaked 100% Carricante from 650m in Contrada Pontale Palino, Solicchiata, on Etna's north side, is a delicious example of what the grape can achieve. Flinty aromas with citrus peel, grapefruit and balsam waft from the glass, while in the mouth it's intense, very fresh and stony. Apricot skin, grapefruit pith, white flowers and a mineral, saline tang lead to a long, juicy, lemony finish.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Salice Etna (Superiore) 2022 95 View A relatively new acquisition for Marco de Grazia sees vines planted in Milo at 600-750m above sea level. Fermented and matured for nine months in 5hl and 10hl French oak botti, it has a classic oyster shell scent with lemon and orange peel nuance and some aromatic floral overtones. In the mouth it's bright and vivacious, offering a juicy mouthful of pineapple, lemon, peach, mango and yuzu in a structured framework of wood tannins and saline acidity. Superb.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Etna 2022 94 View This cru bottling from vines in Randazzo is youthfully creamy, offering little aroma other than that of the wood it has rested in along with stony flecks of mango and peach. Full, concentrated and with great acidity, this is a vital Carricante which has sufficient earthy yellow fruits – think pineapple, nectarine and yellow plum – to flesh out its backbone of stone and acid; a vertical yet full style which will only gain in power and weight as it ages. Impressive.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Santo Spirito Bianco Etna 2022 93 View From vines in Castiglione di Sicilia at 700-800m, Santo Spirito Bianco is more floral and lighter compared to the tropical fruit of Calderara Sottana, with a distinct breeziness of citrus, seashell and salt. Concentrated and intense, with a juicy, saline attack, it's packed with citrus peel, white peach and florals, yet remains light on its feet, stony and vertical. Soft and long.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Bianco Etna 2022 92 View First produced in 2005, this Etna Bianco, a blend of 70% Carricante, 20% Catarratto, 5% Grecanico and 5% Inzolia from the north slope, has a bright, pithy nose with hints of stone and peach. In the mouth it's very saline and succulent, vertical and pithy, showing a lovely softness of yellow fruits with floral overtones, leading to a lingering, stony finish. So light on its feet yet intense in flavour, with a body that melts away leaving you wanting another sip.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Montalto Etna 2022 92 View Marco de Grazia has bottled this south-side Etna Bianco since 2019, sourced from vines at 950m in Montalto, Biancavilla. Compared to the northern whites, this is softer, fleshier, and peachier in aroma, yet still with superb acidity. Notes of stone and pineapple give vitality to this delicious, sapid unoaked white.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Rosato Etna 2022 93 View This onion skin-coloured Etna rosé, from one of the volcano's finest producers, is excellent value. A blend of the youngest Nerello Mascalese vines of the estate, it has a breezy nose of oyster shell, wild herbs, wet stone and creamy lees, with some delicate red fruits weaving their way through. At first very pithy and salty, it soon gains creamy weight and a lovely, balanced intensity of pure red fruits. It's very stony and mineral on the mid-palate, showing zesty licks of lime and orange peel, and finishes long, bright, fresh and saline.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino Etna 2021 97 View From two parcels of pre-phylloxera vines (over 140 years old) within the estate's rocky four-hectare vineyard in Calderara Sottana, this wine was first bottled in the 2006 vintage after Marco De Grazia decided to vinify these ancient, ungrafted vines separately. Dusty and spicy with just a hint of orange peel overlaying some deep, dark berry scents, in the mouth it has a beautiful expression of sweet, concentrated balsam-laced red and black fruits showing levity and balance on a soft palate. There's floral depth to find here, given focus by the bright acidity, while the fine tannins cradle the succulent, joyous fruit. Persistent and vibrant.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Dagala di Bocca D'Orzo Etna 2021 97 View Proudly stating ‘Monopole’ on the bottle, Marco De Grazia explains that historically, Bocca D'Orzo was considered one of the best of all Etna's contradas, but was almost completely buried by the eruption of 1981. In 2017, he discovered an outcrop of the original soil, surrounded by the lava flow but untouched, planted with Nerello Mascalese. After negotiations with the owners, he was able to purchase the 0.5ha site and, with the first vintage in 2019, added ‘Dagala’ to the name of the contrada on the label, meaning ‘island’ in Sicilian dialect. Fresh, fragrant and deep, this 2021 has wonderful, intense, earthy aromas of wild strawberry, raspberry, red and black cherry and wild herbs. Concentrated, textured and vertical, it is itself an island – a core of ripe fruit carved out by a wash of fresh acidity. The mid-palate is very stony, while the purity of the red and black fruits carries through to a long, herbal, slightly balsamic finish. Poised, sapid and timeless.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Guardiola Etna 2021 97 View Guardiola, adjacent to Santo Stefano but higher up the slope, hitting the limit of 1,000m stipulated by the DOC, produced Terre Nere's first wine back in 2002. It was also the first Etna red to include the name of a contrada on the label, and the first to be bottled in a Burgundy-style bottle; an important wine in laying out the direction Etna wines were to go in the following years. After 14 months in French oak barriques and tonneaux, the wine finishes for one month in stainless steel before bottling. Delicate earth, cocoa, spice and dark berry aromas lead to a super-precise, chalky textured palate of wild strawberry, raspberry, wood and spices supported by featherweight yet sturdy tannins and high acidity. Stony on the mid-palate and long in length, this should fill out with age and those lovely wild fruits will gain in succulence.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Calderara Sottana Etna 2021 96 View Another of Terre Nere's ‘Grande Terroir Ellittico’ wines, Calderara Sottana is from stonier, rockier volcanic soil than even San Lorenzo to the west. Vinified and aged in the same way – as are all of Marco De Grazia's contrada reds – it offers a deep, full aroma of pure red and black fruits with some violet, spice, balsam and cocoa overtones. Fleshy, succulent and sapid, this is an incredibly beautiful Nerello Mascalese, with purity of red fruits underlined by some spice and stoniness, a hint of salinity and a long, silky, creamy finish. So inviting.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, San Lorenzo Etna 2021 96 View Cool San Lorenzo is at the northwestern edge of the Etna DOC at around 800 metres, situated on some of the oldest surface soils on Etna – from the Elliptical volcano activity of 15,000 to 60,000 years ago – rich in ash and black pumice. Due to its uniqueness, Terre Nere have dubbed their San Lorenzo bottling (from 70- to 100-year-old vines) as ‘Grande Terroir Ellittico’ and consider it one of their grand crus. Fresh, floral and fragrant, it offers wafts of violet and lavender, cocoa, earth and black cherry. In the mouth its fine web of tannins and razor-sharp acidity provide tension for the ripe, balsamic hedgerow fruits to bounce off. Succulent and sapid with a very stony mid-palate, it displays excellent balance and depth, with incredible freshness and staying power.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Santo Spirito Rosso Etna 2021 95 View From 80- to 100-year-old vines at 700 to 850 metres above sea level, Santo Spirito is defined by its large terraces and deep, ashy soils. Vinified in stainless steel then undergoing malo and ageing for 14 months in French oak barriques and tonneaux, with one final month in stainless steel, this is a deeply fragrant wine with spicy, earthy and floral perfume allied to dark berry notes, a fine, chalky texture and lovely verticality. Really fresh – slightly balsamic – and ethereal, it dances across the tongue carrying bundles of finely woven hedgerow fruits, black pepper spice and wood. It's still very young but you can expect this to reveal some succulent fruits with time.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Feudo di Mezzo Il Quadro delle Rose Etna 2021 94 View Il Quadro delle Rose is a favoured parcel in Feudo di Mezzo, always the first Nerello Mascalese site to be harvested by the estate. It's situated at 600m on shallow, ashy soil and planted with 60- to 80-year-old vines, and offers a lovely rich fragrance of blackberry, blackcurrant, black cherry and herbs. Rich and silky, it combines fruit forwardness with lip-smacking sapidity in a glorious way, backed by fine, ripe, grippy tannins, an undertow of fresh acidity, and some licks of wood and spice on the long finish. Lovely.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Moganazzi Etna 2021 94 View From a small vineyard at 700-750 metres on steep terraces, with an ash topsoil over stones. Fleshy red and black cherry aromas with some cocoa and balsam make for an enticing wine. In the mouth it's rich and intense, with good acidity injecting freshness into the black cherry, blackberry, violet and cocoa palate. The tannins are fine and grippy, clearly evident on the cheeks, supporting the concentrated, precise core. Full and delicious.

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Rosso Etna 2021 90 View Sourced from vines in the communes of Randazzo and Castiglione di Sicilia on the north side of the volcano, and incorporating 2% Nerello Cappuccio, this wine is vinified in stainless steel before undergoing malo and 11 months of ageing in French oak botti, followed by one month in stainless steel. The 2021 has an earthy, dusty, stony nose which begins to reveal floral and cherry characteristics with some air. Fragrant, light on its feet and incredibly fresh – almost zingy – this is a delightful red with subtle texture and tannins, displaying plenty of spice to accompany the cherry and wood notes. Savoury, earthy depth on the long, vibrant finish. 120,000 bottles produced.

Tenuta di Ciclopi, Bianco Etna 2021 91 View An interesting discovery I stumbled upon; Tenute dei Ciclopi is a young winery founded by three friends who, along with consultant winemaker Salvo Foti, are producing some exciting wines. They are currently building a new cellar in Passopisciaro, and will soon be releasing several contrada wines. This bianco is only the second vintage but shows an enticing character full of peach, orange zest, cream and apricot skin. Succulent and pithy, it ends with some refreshing grapefruit, making you want to reach for another sip.

Tenuta di Ciclopi, Rosato Etna 2022 89 View This rosé undergoes a short contact with the skins before pressing and vinification in stainless steel, where it then matures for six months. Intense and fresh, it has a dark hue and bold cherry scents and flavours, with good balance. Reminiscent of Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo in style.

Tenuta di Ciclopi, Rosso Etna 2020 88 View From north-side fruit, this wine is vinified in open vats then aged for 12 months, partly in used oak and partly in stainless steel. Fragrant, bright and sapid cherry fruit dominates, and although succulent and enticing, it's rather one-dimensional at present.

Tenuta di Fessina, A’Puddara Etna 2020 93 View Although based in Rovittello in Castiglione di Sicilia on Etna's north side, the estate makes this white from vines at 900m in Manzuedda, Biancavilla, on its southwest flank. The Carricante grapes, from vines planted in the 1950s, are fermented in 35hl French oak barrels then matured on the lees for around eight months. The result is superb: a floral, flinty aroma with a hint of straw leads into a full, rich and ripe palate with a good intensity of apricot skin, orange peel, pithy lime and grapefruit, and a creamy background. Bright and juicy, this is invigorating stuff.

Tenuta Ferrata, Punta Drago Etna 2019 88 View Punta Drago is a 100% Nerello Mascalese from Rovittello on the north slope of Etna, vinified in stainless steel and matured for 12 months in a mixture of steel and oak barrels. It has a medicinal aroma reminiscent of an amaro, accompanied by some compact red fruits. It's dense and chewy with mouthcoating tannins and intense, ripe red and black fruits. Not bad, but lacks some precision.

Tenuta Gorghi Tondi, Midor Sicilia 2022 88 View This unoaked Catarratto from coastal Trapani's sandy, calcareous soils features peach, pineapple and floral characters, with good freshness but is more earthy than vibrant.

Tenute Bosco, Piano dei Daini Etna 2020 90 View Steel-vinified then matured for 10 months in French oak tonneaux, followed by three months in stainless steel and further time in bottle, Bosco's Piano dei Daini has a savoury wild berry aroma with earthy depth. A spicy attack is followed by a streamlined palate with good intensity of hedgerow berries, earth and wood. Compact.

Tenute Foti Randazzese, Gagà Etna 2021 92 View This winery was only founded in 2021, and so this white is from their first year of production. And it's a great start! Sourced from 12-year-old vines in Biancavilla on Etna's southwest slope at 750m, Gagà is bright and precise, offering aromas of stone fruits and apple with flavours of citrus peel and ginger followed by Bramley apple and some balsamic freshness. There's good acidity and fruit sapidity, with herbs and juicy stone fruits emerging on the long, saline finish.

Tenute Navarra, Maribu Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2020 90 View Matured in stainless steel on its lees for 12 months, this Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG has an intense red and black fruit expression, with some dried fruits and perfumed hints of lavender and violet. Full and round, it's balanced by lifting acidity which lends a light-on-its-feet feel. A balsamic character outlines strawberry, raspberry, black and red cherries, and chocolate, with some chalky tannins on the finish.

Tenute Navarra, Scurò Sicilia 2021 90 View This delicious Nero d'Avola has an enticing ripe cherry jam aroma, followed by flavours that are less sweet than its scent suggests. Intense and fresh, there's an explosion of ripe red and black fruits with a bright, stony mid-palate and a vibrant finish. Lovely purity.

Tenute Navarra, Battichè Riserva Sicilia 2019 87 View Aged in vats, then oak barrels, then vats again before bottling, this Riserva lacks the freshness and purity of Scurò, displaying earthy black fruits alongside some pomegranate and flint. There's a bacon hint in the mouth which suggests possible brett when combined with a lack of fruit freshness. It just seems a bit disjointed.

Tenute Rapitalà, Vigna Casalj Alcamo (Classico) 2022 87 View This barrel-aged Catarratto spends three months in 50 hl French oak barrels. Fresh and breezy, it combines peach and pineapple fruit with an earthy mid-palate. Finishes a little bit short.

Tenute Rapitalà, Alto Reale Sicilia 2021 88 View Dark, earthy fruit aromas with violet overtones lead to a sticky dark fruit and cream palate, which is quite drying on the finish. Give it additional time in the bottle before opening.

Terra Costantino, deAetna Bianco Etna 2021 91 View While the winery's Contrada Blandano white is long-aged, deAetna is a younger style from vines in the same area – a co-fermentation of Carricante, Catarratto and Minnella. It offers a summer meadow fragrance with apple and lemon peel. In the mouth it's fresh and creamy, with a touch of spice and some peach and apple fruit.

Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano Bianco Etna 2018 90 View From vines in the district of Viagrande to the southeast of Etna, this white spends several months in botti grandi before a long ageing in bottle. Floral and flinty, it displays waxy and pineapple scents and rich tropical fruit flavours with a creamy background, however it's vertical and has a refreshing pithiness to it.

Terra Costantino, Contrada Blandano Rosso Riserva Etna 2018 90 View Vinified in cement vats then matured for 12 months in cement and oak tonneaux before further ageing in bottle, this Riserva has a balsamic red and black fruit character with grainy tannins and a black cherry finish. It lacks a bit of concentration and the fruit is currently hidden beneath the tannins. Give it a year or so.

Terra Costantino, deAetna Rosso Etna 2021 89 View From vines in Contrada Blandano, Viagrande on the southeast side of Etna, this rosso is matured in a mixture of stainless steel and oak tonneaux. It's a perfumed wine with floral and bright red fruit scents combined with bold, grippy tannins which currently veil the fruit on the palate. Give it time.

Theresa Eccher, Contessa del Vento Etna 2021 90 View This 100% Carricante from Milo is intense and focused, sapid, pithy and saline. Although it lacks some concentration, it's poised and wonderfully fresh, with aromas of honeyed green and yellow fruits, and flavours of zesty lemon, some stone fruits and plenty of grapefruit to finish.

Tornatore, Pietrarizzo Bianco Etna 2021 92 View Contrada Pietrarizzo is located in Castiglione di Sicilia, on Etna's north slope. This wine is vinified in 50hl barrels and then matured for five months before bottling. A gastronomic white, it has a fragrant perfume of white peach, citrus zest, lavender and summer meadow. Round yet pithy, it has plenty of energy and lovely sapidity, with citrus peel and peach notes.

Tornatore, Bianco Etna 2022 90 View Tornatore's unoaked Etna bianco, from vines in Castiglione di Sicilia on Etna's north slope, is full and round, with honeyed apple, pear and melon and some floral overtones. An easygoing white that will pair nicely with chicken salads or fish.

Tornatore, Calderara Etna 2019 93 View Tornatore is perhaps the most important Etna producer in terms of volume, with over 100ha of vines on the north slope. Contrada Calderara, situated at 750m in Randazzo, provides the fruit for this new wine in the estate's portfolio. A blend of Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Cappuccio, it's vinified in concrete then matured in a mix of large oak and concrete for 18 months. Floral potpourri and lavender underline dark cherry and wild strawberry scents, while in the mouth it's intense, fresh and zingy, full of juicy blood orange and red berries with a hint of orange peel, a splash of vanilla, and a waft of balsam. A delicious debut!

Tornatore, Pietrarizzo Rosso Etna 2019 93 View Fermented in conical wooden vats with a maceration time of around 12 days, this rosso from vines in Castiglione di Sicilia is then matured in 25hl casks and cement tanks for 12 months. Subtle and earthy red and black berries with notes of undergrowth and wood introduce a juicy and bold yet supple palate of hedgerow berries, spice and balsam. It has a gorgeous finish of pure, ripe cherry with hints of wood and chestnuts.

Tornatore, Trimarchisa Etna 2017 93 View Contrada Trimarchisa is situated in Castiglione di Sicilia, close to the Alcantara river. The fruit for this wine is vinified in conical wooden vats with 10 to 12 days of maceration, before maturing for 18 months in 25hl barrels and cement tanks. The result in 2017 is intense, spicy and very high in acidity, displaying gum-tingling freshness alongside a balsamic quality, Dried fruits and black cherry aromas are followed in the mouth by fleshy dark fruits, grippy tannins, and notes of wood, undergrowth and spice, with a long, woody and slightly drying finish which should resolve.

Torre Mora, Scalunera Bianco Etna 2022 89 View Scalunera Bianco spends three months on the lees before bottling. It has a creamy aroma of tropical fruits and lemon peel. In the mouth it combines fresh acidity with a creamy texture and a drying finish.

Torre Mora, Scalunera Rosso Etna 2020 93 View From an amphitheatre of vines grown on black lava stone terraces adjacent to the property in Contrada Dafara Galluzzo, Scalunera rosso is matured for 18 months in a combination of 80% large oak barrels and 20% barriques. This 2020 is fresh, grippy and energetic, with a fragrance of red and black berries, flint and a touch of petrichor leading to a palate of dark cherry and berries and a long, minty, saline finish. Elegant yet powerfully structured, this is a wonderful wine for drinking now or enjoying in several years.

Torre Mora, Chiuse Vidalba Etna 2018 91 View Matured in large barrels for 18 months, this red from Contrada Dafara Galluzzo in Rovittello to the northeast of Etna opens with a potpourri fragrance, dusty red berries and a hint of cigar tobacco. In the mouth it's intense with fine-grained tannins allied to sweet, ripe cherry fruit and menthol, with an undercurrent of chocolate, wood and earthy notes.

Travaglianti, Bianco Etna 2020 91 View This Bianco is from old vines between 29 and 100 years old in Contrada Cavaliere on the southwest side of Etna. Unoaked, it's lemony and herbal on the nose, with touches of stone fruits and citrus pith. It has good concentration in the mouth, a vertical shape and plenty of freshness. Herbal bitters and a stony, flinty mid-palate lead to a long, fresh and slightly grapefruity finish. Refreshing.

Turi, Rosso Bio Etna 2021 91 View An organic red made from vines in Randazzo, matured in cocciopesto amphorae for eight to 12 months, followed by a year in bottle. It's really fragrant, full of dark hedgerow berries, while in the mouth it's bright and sapid, fresh and clean, displaying red fruits alongside blackberry and juicy black cherry depth. Fine tannins provide subtle support.

Valle dell'Acate, Il Frappato Vittoria 2022 91 View From vines in Vittoria, Ragusa, this Frappato is all charming red fruits – raspberry, pomegranate, wild strawberry – coupled with incisive acidity and a vertical palate. Fresh, vibrant and moreish.

Valle dell'Acate, Iri da Iri Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Classico) 2014 89 View Valle dell'Acate's long-aged cru bottling from contrada Biddine Soprana in Ragusa is matured for 24 months in tonneaux then spends the remaining years in bottle. Full of dried fruit, balsamic and sweet red fruit scents, it shows good, fresh acidity coupled with grainy tannins, however it feels like the fruit on the palate is fading now. Drink soon.

Valle dell'Acate, Il Moro Nero d'Avola Sicilia 2019 87 View With a mulchy aroma and an intense, rustic palate of black pepper, currants and dried black fruits, this is a rather unfocused Nero d'Avola to be drunk soon.

Vivera, Salisire Contrada Martinella Etna 2018 92 View This white from a vineyard in Contrada Martinella in Linguaglossa, north Etna, is notable for having a World War II bunker in close proximity, overlooking the railway line and bridge. The wine spends 24 months on its lees in stainless steel, followed by 24 months in bottle and offers peachy, appley scents with floral, flinty lift and a hint of smoke. Juicy nectarine, orange blossom and pithy grapefruit are outlined by integrated acidity. Energetic and vertical.

Vivera, Bianco Etna 2022 91 View This all-steel 100% Carricante from the Martinella contrada in Linguaglossa spends four months on the lees before bottling. Intense, pithy and mineral, it features white peach and grapefruit aromas, round, floral, peachy flavours, and apricot skin and mineral depth.

Vivera, Rosato di Martinella Etna 2022 90 View This Etna rosato comes from the contrada of Martinella. It spends around four hours on the skins before pressing, and matures in stainless steel on its lees. Creamy strawberry and cherry lead to an elegant stony finish. Fresh, pithy and long.

Vivera, Terra dei Sogni Terre Siciliane 2020 90 View From vines in Corleone, on the west side of the island, this blend of 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Syrah, 21% Petit Verdot and 13% Merlot is partially matured (20%) in French oak – the majority in stainless steel – for 24 months. Peppery and herbal touches lift the dark, plummy fruits on the soft, round palate. Intense and vibrant, it has plenty of freshness with a long, complex finish of black and blue fruits with spices and a green, herbaceous note.

