Spanish Wine Academy Quiz: Round Two – Terroirs & grape varieties

How’s your Spanish grape knowledge? Do you know your Macabeo from your Mencía? And what’s the difference between albariza and Albariño? Take the second in our series of quizzes and find out how you score…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>