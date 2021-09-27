Spanish Wine Academy Quiz: Round Two – Terroirs & grape varieties

<p style="text-align: left;">How\u2019s your Spanish grape knowledge? Do you know your Macabeo from your Menc\u00eda? And what\u2019s the difference between albariza and Albari\u00f1o? Take the second in our series of quizzes and find out how you score...<\/p>\r\n<iframe src="https:\/\/renderer.apester.com\/v2\/6149bf49fdccb20024cd19a3" width="900" height="500"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">\ufeff<\/span><\/iframe>\r\n<h2 style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.decanter.com\/spanish-wine-academy-2021\/">Back to the Spanish Wine Academy<\/a><\/strong><\/h2>