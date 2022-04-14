Best gins for spring: eight to try

If you’re a gin drinker, you’ll probably argue that your favourite tipple can be drunk all year round. And you’d be right. However one of the most appealing things about the gin category is the diversity of styles and flavours it offers.

Alongside the classic juniper, distillers can use a huge variety of botanicals to create a particular flavour profile in their gin. A botanical is anything derived from plants: herbs, spices, berries, leaves, bark, roots or flowers.

It means that as gin lovers, we’re regularly spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a favourite bottle. But it’s also an ideal opportunity to explore different tastes and get creative – even with a simple serve like a Gin and Tonic.

What makes a spring gin? For me, spring is a time of fresh starts and nature coming back to life after the dark days of winter. So I’m looking for drinks with freshness and vibrancy; bottles that are a wake-up call for your palate.

These could be refreshing citrus styles, using lemon, lime, grapefruit or orange botanicals. They could be gins that use locally foraged plant botanicals to conjure up a sense of place in a bottle. Or they could be bottles that use botanicals which can only be harvested in spring.

The selection below includes new releases, old favourites and some special seasonal editions. Several distillers have put selected spring botanicals to good use in their gins – from rhubarb and coltsfoot to gorse flowers and vine flowers – to create a fresh seasonal serve. Other gins have a flavour profile that will always work well on bright spring days.

Spring gins: eight bottles to try

Fossil Coast Lime Stone

Inspired by Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, there’s a breezy maritime freshness to this gin that calls to mind a springtime coastal walk and bracing sea air. It’s made with botanicals including chamomile, orris root and lime peel, creating a balanced citrus and spice palate, with crisp mineral bite on the finish. Clean, smooth and classic, it makes a very creamy G&T but also works nicely in a Martini. Alcohol 40%

G’Vine Floraison

With its distinctive green bottle, this French gin will brighten up your drinks shelf for spring. Made in the Cognac region with a base spirit distilled from Ugni Blanc grapes, and botanicals including vine flowers, it’s fruity and floral: think Easter bonnets and spring orchard blossom. Plenty of juniper and spice alongside fruity notes of ripe white grape and pear, plus herbaceous freshness. Try it in a Tom Collins (50ml gin, 25ml lemon juice, 25ml sugar syrup, 125ml chilled soda water) garnished with green grapes. Alc 40%

Height of Arrows

This beautifully rounded Martini gin belongs in your drinks cupboard all year round, but its pared-back style seems particularly suited to the fresh starts of spring. Made by Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh and inspired by the simplicity of whisky production, juniper is the focus here. Isle of Skye sea salt is added after distillation to amplify the flavour, along with natural beeswax for texture. Very creamy and smooth, with distinctively bright juniper aromas, it makes a superlative Gibson Martini. Alc 43%

Henley Gin, Rhubarb & Orange

The first fruit to come into season, sweet-and-sour rhubarb is a harbinger of spring. And Henley’s rhubarb gin is one of the best you’ll find. A newcomer to the UK’s distilling scene, Henley Distillery was launched in 2021 by head distiller Jacob Wilson, one of the youngest Master Distillers in the country. His pink Rhubarb & Orange gin is layered with fresh orange zest and tart rhubarb to create a zesty, fruity, fresh and elegant flavour. Notes of rhubarb and orange (as you’d expect) are joined by aromas of raspberry, fresh blackcurrant and Parma violet that carry through to the palate, where they join with a satisfying juniper hit and spice notes. An assured debut. Alc 42%

Rock Rose Spring Edition

Made by Dunnet Bay Distillers in northern Scotland, the Spring Edition of their Rock Rose gin uses botanicals foraged locally in spring, including coltsfoot, gorse flowers and dandelion. Very leafy, fresh and herbal – like a vibrant green explosion of plants bursting into leaf in spring – with berry sweetness, punchy citrus and liquorice spice notes that linger on the finish. With plenty of classic juniper character and a nice creaminess to the texture, it makes a great G&T. Alc 41.5%

Salcombe Start Point

If spring is a time of fresh starts, what better bottle of gin to choose than Start Point? This bright, citrus-led gin hails from the reliably good Salcombe Distilling Co in Devon. It’s named after Start Point lighthouse, which marked the beginning of voyages for the 19th century fruit schooners, which sailed from Salcombe, trading exotic fruit and spices from the West Indies and Azores. Grapefruit, lemon and lime add refreshing citrus notes to the classic juniper palate, which also shows fiery spice. Perfect for a G&T. Alc 44%

Silent Pool Rare Citrus Gin

Surrey distiller Silent Pool produces an excellent range of gins, but Rare Citrus is my pick for spring. As the name suggests, botanicals include four rare citrus fruits sourced from around the globe: buddha’s hand, natsu dai dai, hirado buntan and green Seville orange. They create a gin with really lovely zingy aromatics: grapefruit, lemon, lime and mandarin orange. The palate is creamy and elegant, with clean and rounded citrus notes. With juicy orange and dry spices on the really crisp finish, this is a great all-rounder cocktail gin. Alc 43%

Sing Gin

Made in the Yorkshire village of Kettlesing by family distillers, this grape-based gin is inspired by the local countryside. Alongside the usual botanicals such as juniper and citrus peel, botanicals include mint and flax, a historic Yorkshire crop, which is grown by the Thompson family. With plenty of fresh citrus notes, plus warming spice and herbal freshness on the finish, it’s like a brisk country walk over the Yorkshire Dales on a fresh spring day. Alc 40%

Related articles