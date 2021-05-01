Like fish and chips, gin and tonic is one of life’s classic combinations. The way gin’s resinous juniper mingles harmoniously with sweet, quinine-spiked tonic is pure magic.

Not that this pairing is staid. Just as gin has rapidly evolved with its craft distilleries and quirky botanicals, so has tonic boutique-ified. The default is no longer trusty Schweppes, or even Fever-Tree; new options have joined the mix, including Double Dutch, London Essence and Buzbee’s. In short, it’s now possible to customise your G&T to the nth degree.

Any quality gin will, theoretically, work, so long as you use the right mixer, in the right quantities (see below). But the very best gins for G&Ts are special. When combined with tonic, they become more than the sum of their parts. Lengthened out judiciously, their true characters shine.

As for character? There should be plenty of it: complexity is key to keep you wanting every sip. A gin’s flavours must stand up to the body and sweetness of your chosen mixer, too – as well as ice dilution.

How to make a gin and tonic

You should use one-third gin to three-parts tonic, so if you’re pouring 50ml of gin for example, use 150ml of tonic.

Always use plenty of ice – fill a highball glass with ice cubes – then add the gin first, followed by the tonic. Stir gently to mix and garnish.

Avoid stirring vigorously as this will make the drink lose carbonation and its signature fresh fizz.

The best gin for a gin and tonic: Eight to try

Boatyard Double Gin

Boatyard is made using a genever-inspired, double-contact distillation – which means that the juniper is introduced twice (hence the ‘double gin’ moniker). The result is bags of juniper flavour that, when paired with the punchy abv, make a full-bodied gin that rounds out beautifully when blended with richer tonics. Produced in Northern Ireland with organic wheat spirit, the distillation also includes local sweet gale. Alc 46%

Cambridge Dry Gin

From Master Distiller William Lowe – also a Master of Wine – Cambridge Dry is made with a vacuum distillation process that faithfully captures delicate botanicals such as fresh basil, lemon verbena and blackcurrant leaf. The result? A flavourful, ultra-smooth gin that’s delicious no matter how you serve it. A simple Indian tonic brings out that basil note, which persists even after significant ice-melt. Alc 42%

Cap Gin

This transportive London Dry, hailing from southern France, sings with aromatic orange flower, mimosa, pink peppercorn and citrus on both nose and palate. Distinctively sun-baked yet elegantly restrained, it needs only a small slug of quality tonic to heighten its floral and peel notes. A fresh, contemporary gin that will make you yearn for the Côte d’Azur. Alc 43%

Monterey Gin

Kaffir lime on the nose; sea buckthorn fruitiness and gently tannic maté on the palate – this gorgeous Cornish gin, distilled in a copper still using a one-shot method, is filled with 11 unique botanicals that probably shouldn’t work together (but really do). It’s best mixed with a fresh, neutral tonic that lets each distinct flavour chirp in – try Navas. Alc 43%

Ramsbury Gin

Distilled with fresh quince, Ramsbury smells like an orchard in autumn; think generous fruit sweetness, tempered with a crisp, citric brightness. It’s a full-flavoured nose and palate made for G&T drinking, so the unique profile of this grain-to-glass spirit is not lost to even the most robust of tonics. If you love floral and fruity notes, experiment with Fever-Tree Elderflower. Alc 40%

Roku Gin

Zippy yuzu peel; floral cherry blossom; herbaceous green tea; warm sansho pepper – Roku has them all, and when this Japanese gin is lengthened out with a fresh tonic they hit your palate in perfect, symphonic succession. Complex, structured, utterly distinctive and with plenty of staying power in the glass, it encapsulates what you should look for in a great G&T gin. Alc 43%

Tarquin’s Cornish Gin

A highly aromatic gin from Cornwall that delivers equal intensity on the palate. Floral orange blossom, coriander and spicy cardamom notes show first; almond sweetness and more spice follows on, with a hint of violet. There’s a fair dose of juniper, too, lending pine forest freshness. Tarquin’s suggests using a Mediterranean-style tonic, but try a premium Indian tonic for mellow smoothness. Alc 42%

You might also like: