The fifth of Redbreast’s Dream Cask offerings, released to mark World Whisky Day tomorrow (Saturday 21st May), is a 30-year-old single pot still whiskey produced by Irish Distillers at its Midleton Distillery in Co Cork.

Unlike previous single-cask releases, this year’s Dream Cask combines two casks chosen as their favourites from Midleton’s vast inventory by master blender Billy Leighton and blender Dave McCabe.

Leighton’s cask is a first-fill Oloroso Sherry butt filled in May 1990, while McCabe’s is a first-fill ex-Bourbon barrel filled in November 1991. The two were then married to create the final whiskey.

‘The Dream Cask collection has always been about sharing our most rare and special casks with Redbreast fans around the world, and we are thrilled to showcase two distinct casks with this release,’ said Leighton.

McCabe added: ‘The traditional Redbreast style is so often associated with the influence of Sherry casks that we sometimes overlook the role Bourbon casks play in its composition.’

In all, 714 bottles of Redbreast Dream Cask Double Cask Edition will be available exclusively via an online ballot from 23-30 May on Redbreast’s online members’ club, The Birdhouse, priced at €550 for a 50cl bottle.

The ballot is open to entrants from Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Tasting notes

Rich, dark aromas of plum, blackcurrant and damson leap from the glass, undercut by zesty mandarin. There’s vanilla and nutty toffee, fig and a herbal undertone reminiscent of tobacco leaf. Sherry-forward with lots of dried fruit, polished leather and baking spices, along with a healthy pinch of aniseed. Big, bold, but balanced, this may just be the finest Dream Cask yet released.

