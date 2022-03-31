Jameson unveils new ‘musical direction’ with Jameson Remastered

The first release in the collection, ‘Jameson Remastered’ represents a significant shift in direction for the well-known blended Irish whiskey brand, by bringing back a single pot still whiskey to the portfolio, celebrating the spirit of classic discontinued recipes from the Jameson archives.

The 15 year old single pot still (a whiskey distilled and constructed from only malted and un-malted barley, rather than being additionally blended with grain whiskey, like the flagship Jameson Original) was originally released in the year 2000 in very limited quantities, but subsequently discontinued.

The newly reintroduced or ‘Remastered’ version (a musical phrase which refers to applying more modern audio processing to classic albums when they are re-released) has been loosely formulated from the original template, but given a more up-to-date twist by the blending team, led by master distiller Kevin O’Gorman and blender Deirdre O’Carroll.

The new single pot still whiskey was distilled at the Midleton distillery in 2006 and matured in two distinct cask types: first-fill American oak bourbon casks, which give a brighter, more tropical fruit-led flavour profile, (which Irish whiskey is now well-known for,) and also more traditional Oloroso sherry casks, which impart an additional richer, nutty, spiciness.

At the launch, O’Gorman explained that it was more than two decades since the last Jameson 15 year old was created and ‘it’s been great to ‘remaster’ this classic whiskey.

‘We seized the opportunity to combine the traditional single pot still style with the strong influence of sherry casks, which were integral to historical whiskey production. We’re confident to have developed a contemporary iteration, that pays tribute to the torch bearers who put Irish whiskey on the map years ago, whilst nodding to the current generation of talented craftspeople at Midleton distillery,’ he said.

The series aims to revisit or ‘remaster’ other classic releases, but will also be complemented with ‘Jameson Remixed’, the second volume in the Anthology collection, which will explore and experiment with more contemporary styles of Jameson, using new and innovative techniques and cask types.

Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still is bottled at 56.4% abv and comes in a 500ml size, limited to 2,220 bottles, available through two online ballots, priced at €300.

The first ballot will be open only to members of the Midleton Distillery Barrel Club at 9am IST on Monday 4th April and the second will take place at 2pm IST on Friday 8th April.

Tasting Notes:

A rich and spicy nose, with dried fruit notes, and a fragrant topical fruit note, with well-rounded and balanced flavours of sweet dairy fudge, vanilla and fresh cherries and a touch of dry oakiness on the finish.

